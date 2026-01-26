UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 Matchday 2 Monday round-up: Belarus 0-2 Spain, Belgium 4-5 Slovenia

Spain moved three points clear in UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 Group C as they beat Belarus 2-0 before co-hosts Slovenia held on to defeat Belgium 5-4 at Arena Stožice, Ljubljana.

Seven-time champions Spain moved to six points with their victory in the early game, and would have been through had Belgium avoided defeat by Slovenia. A win would have also meant progress for Belgium and elimination for the co-hosts, but Slovenia withstood a second-half fightback from the Red Devils to join them on three points ahead of Thursday's group deciders.

Group C: Belarus 0-2 Spain

Spain brought in goalkeeper Chemi to replace Didac Plana in a rotation from Friday's 4-1 win against Slovenia but they were just as dominant against a side beaten 4-0 by Belgium in their opener and led on six minutes when Mellado burst through and shot in. But although Spain kept up the pressure, they could not score again in the first half and in the final seconds Antonio Pérez had to make a hooked goal line clearance after Dmitri Shvedko had chipped Chemi.

However, just 40 seconds after the interval David Novoa worked space and smashed the ball in to make it 2-0. Francisco Cortés chipped the ball on to the crossbar but that was how it ended despite Belarus playing the last 29 seconds with four men after Igor Shcherbich was sent off.

Player of the Match: David Novoa (Spain)

Key stat: Spain are now unbeaten in 18 Futsal EURO group stage games since 2005.

Jesús Velasco, Spain coach: "We played very well and conceded very few goalscoring opportunities, except perhaps from set pieces. Our problem was that we lacked a bit more precision in finishing. We created a lot of chances and were not able to increase our lead. This makes the game very dangerous because while it seems like we are in control, we can concede.

"Belarus have a good team. They are strong on the break and have players who shoot well. I'm very happy with the game we played, but we lacked the accuracy we had in the first game. Futsal is a team game and my players understood our game plan very well. We just need a bit more match fitness. I believe we will improve as the competition progresses."

Aleksandr Chernik, Belarus coach: "We started really well against a very strong opponent who have a lot of physical ability and players who are great at one-on-ones. It was really difficult to play against Spain. We really wanted to score at least one goal, and we had the chance to, but it wasn't to be. This would have been really important for us because I believe that would have given us even more motivation."

David Novoa, Player of the Match: "It's really special to score a goal in my first Futsal EURO and to receive the Player of the Match award, but the most important thing is always Spain. We won, so I couldn't be happier.

"I'm really happy with the win and with the way we played. We conceded little or nothing to Belarus and the result doesn't reflect our superiority. Once again, we played like a real team and each player knew his role and what to do on the pitch in order for us to achieve our objectives."

﻿Andrei Semianiuk, Belarus player: "It was a tough game for us because Spain are a very strong team. We knew this and we managed to fight with a strong team like Spain. We are proud [that we kept fighting to the end] and we tried to score and to win because that was our [best] chance of reaching the quarter-finals."

Group C: Belgium 4-5 Slovenia

Gréllo put Belgum ahead in the second minute on the counter but Slovenia equalised swiftly when Matej Fideršek's centre was tapped in by Teo Turk (who became a father today). Igor Osredkar cleared an effort off the line by Jamal Aabbou, who then inadvertently put the co-hosts ahead after deflecting the ball into his own net from Nejc Hozjan's shot, though Belgium responded in the ninth minute, Omar Rahou following up his hat-trick against Belarus by working space to level.

However Slovenia led 5-2 at half-time thanks to a burst of three goals in just over three minutes as Žan Janež found the target with a low shot from the right, Žiga Čeh produced a delightful lofted finish and then Fideršek struck with a free-kick. Belgium had one back early in the second half as Rahou found Kenneth Vanderheyden to get past the Slovenia defence and roll into an empty net; Rahou himself produced a solo effort for his fifth goal of the finals with just over five minutes left but Belgium could not find an equaliser.

Player of the Match: Matej Fideršek (Slovenia)

Key stat: At 40 years 206 days, Gréllo is the oldest player to have scored at a Futsal EURO, breaking the record set by Croatia's Mico Martić, who was 36 years 364 days old when he struck against Poland in the 2001 finals.

Tomislav Horvat, Slovenia coach: "Congratulations to Belgium too – a magnificent team. And congratulations to my guys and the people that came and gave us this energy. We stand together after the first match that we lost and these [fans] brought us strength.

"How does it feel that all four Group C teams could qualify on the final day? It's futsal and I love it."

Karim Bachar, Belgium coach: "In the first half we gave some goals away and when you [do that against Slovenia] you know it's very difficult. But we played with our heart; we came back, we had a great game. In the first half we were not 100% in defence but if you can play these games at this level as amateurs against very good teams then I am very proud as a coach.

"Spain are the favourites to win the championship but we are going to play. We are going to do the best we can and then we will see what Slovenia will do against Belarus."

Gréllo, Belgium player: "[Slovenia] have an amazing team, a really good group. It's not done yet; we have Spain, [Slovenia] have to play against Belarus. It will be difficult but we will fight to be in the next round. We will fight like we did in the second half today.

"It’s amazing to be the oldest player to score in a EURO. I try to stay as fit as i can."

Next games in Group C: Thursday 29 January

Slovenia vs Belarus (17:30 CET, Ljubljana - Arena Stožice)

Spain vs Belgium (17:30 CET, Ljubljana - Tivoli Arena)