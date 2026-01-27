UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 Matchday 3 Thursday preview: Slovenia vs Belarus, Spain vs Belgium, Portugal vs Poland, Italy vs Hungary

The UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 quarter-final line-up will be completed on Thursday night as Groups C and D conclude in Ljubljana.

All four sides remain in contention in Group C, though Spain are in a strong position as they take on Belgium, and Belarus need an extraordinary evening against co-hosts Slovenia, who currently have a head-to-head edge in second above the Red Devils. Portugal have already won Group D, with opponents Poland out of contention, as Italy take on Hungary in a decider for second place.

The teams getting through the Ljubljana groups will face off on Sunday in the third and fourth quarter-finals at Arena Stožice. The Group C winners meet the Group D runners-up and vice versa.

Who is through, who needs what to join them?

Group C: Slovenia vs Belarus (17:30 CET, Ljubljana - Arena Stožice)

Co-hosts Slovenia lost their opener 4-1 to Spain but held off a Belgium comeback on Monday to win 5-4 and move ahead of the Red Devils into second. Avoiding defeat will be enough for Slovenia to progress as group runners-up if Belgium do not beat Spain.

Belarus have lost 4-0 to Belgium and 2-0 to Spain in their first finals appearance since 2010 and can only progress if they win by seven goals or more (other than 7-0 or 8-1) and the Red Devils lose. Still, Belarus showed improvement against Spain and will at least hope for a final result as creditable as 16 years ago, when they held Portugal 5-5 and only went out behind the eventual runners-up on goal difference.

Tomislav Horvat, Slovenia coach: "How does it feel that all four Group C teams could qualify on the final day? It's futsal and I love it."

Aleksandr Chernik, Belarus coach: "It really doesn't matter if we can qualify or not, because we only want to win to give our fans something to celebrate. If we win, we will see what happens."

Group C: Spain vs Belgium (17:30 CET, Ljubljana - Tivoli Arena)

Spain's two victories mean they will only fail to keep up their record of getting past the group stage in every edition of this competition if they lose by six goals or more (or 5-0 or 6-1) and Slovenia win. Avoiding defeat would also ensure first place in their group for the eighth Futsal EURO running,

﻿Belgium were unable to snatch an equaliser against Slovenia but will still get past the group stage for the first time since 1996 finals if they win, or if they draw and Slovenia lose. Of course, that will be no easy task against Spain, who have beaten Belgium in their last nine meetings, though there is hope is the form of current top scorer Omar Rahou, who is just one goal shy of the Futsal EURO group stage record of six.

Jesús Velasco, Spain coach: "We just need a bit more match fitness. I believe we will improve as the competition progresses."

Karim Bachar, Belgium coach: "Spain are the favourites to win the championship, but we are going to play. We are going to do the best we can and then we will see what Slovenia do against Belarus."

Group D: Italy vs Hungary (20:30 CET, Ljubljana - Tivoli Arena)

The last spot in the quarter-finals, and the right to face the Group C winners on Sunday, will be decided in this match, with two-time champions Italy only needing a draw thanks to their goal difference advantage over Hungary. That was despite Italy losing their opening game 6-2 to Portugal as they followed that up on Tuesday by beating Poland 4-0 thanks to a Julio De Oliveira hat-trick. It was the Azzurri's first finals win since 2016 – also the last time they got past the group stage.

Hungary had never won a Futsal EURO finals match before Saturday but then beat Poland 4-2. However, a subsequent 5-1 loss to Portugal leaves them needing to defeat Italy, who have overcome Hungary in all ten past competitive fixtures. Nonetheless, their spirited play and strong support in Ljubljana make them dangerous opponents.

Salvatore Samperi, Italy coach: "Hungary are a strong team that have shown they can cause problems for anyone. We will have to be good at containing their verticality."

Sergio Mullor, Hungary coach: "We must be brave; we must be confident in our work. What we did against Poland is what we showed we can do, and I'm sure the fans from Hungary will support us like today. They will come and help us to make history, which will be very good for Hungarian futsal."

Group D: Portugal vs Poland (20:30 CET, Ljubljana - Arena Stožice)

Portugal are already through as Group D winners after their wins against Italy and Hungary, losses to whom have ended Poland's hopes. The holders, aiming for a third straight crown, have stretched their record run of consecutive Futsal EURO finals wins to 13 as they continue their fine form at the very arena where they claimed their first title in 2018.

Poland, meanwhile, will aim to bow out with their first-ever Futsal EURO finals victory, in their 11th fixture after previously taking part in 2001, 2018 and 2022. However, in 16 meetings with Portugal, Poland have recorded 14 losses, a draw and a single win, which came in their very first encounter in 2000 (a qualifying triumph which took them to that debut EURO the following year).

Erick Mendonça, Portugal player: "We must focus [on Thursday against Poland]. Even though top spot is guaranteed, we will try to win and do our best."

Błażej Korczyński, Poland coach: "We have one more game with Portugal and we must think about this. We can't qualify for the quarter-finals, but we must show we can play."