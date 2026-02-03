UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 semi-final preview: Croatia vs Spain, France vs Portugal

The UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 semi-finals are played at Arena Stožice in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Wednesday as Croatia meet Spain and France face holders Portugal with places in Saturday's decider on offer.

Croatia vs Spain

Seeing Spain in a Futsal EURO semi-final is hardly a novelty; they have now made this round in all 13 editions and only three times have they not gone further, losing to Italy in 2003, Russia in 2014 and Portugal last time out in 2022. That most recent defeat meant that for the first time Spain had gone more than one Futsal EURO in a row without lifting the trophy, dethroned by Portugal in the epic 2018 final at Arena Stožice, but this time around in Slovenia they have performed with the aplomb of the teams that claimed nine major titles between 1996 and 2016.

They topped Group C in Ljubljana with a record-equalling 16 goals as they beat Slovenia 4-1, Belarus 2-0 and Belgium 10-3, and in the quarter-finals were masterful in eliminating Italy 4-0. But Croatia's run has also been solid, drawing 2-2 with France and Georgia before beating Latvia 4-1 to finish second in Group A in Riga, then travelling to Kaunas and defeating Armenia 3-0.

Ante Piplica had a tremendous night in goal on Saturday and his team will need to be at their very best in only their second semi-final, having got to this stage as hosts in 2012. Franco Jelovčić was part of that team and is captaining Croatia now in what will be his last two internationals, his nation's caps and goals record-holder hoping his farewell will come in the final after an epoch-making defeat of Spain

Marinko Mavrović, Croatia coach: "We know everything about the Spanish, just as they know everything about us. They are a fantastic team that has been European champions seven times, but we have examples in other sports that you can beat the favourites, our football and handball players are the best example.

"I am convinced that many people from Croatia will come to cheer us on in Ljubljana ... and what I can promise is that we will leave the court with bloody knees. From a psychological point of view, this kind of match is perhaps the easiest to prepare for, we really have nothing to lose. It is known that Spain is the favourite, but favourites only exist on paper."

Jesús Velasco, Spain coach: "Croatia have to worry more about us than we do about them. They are a technically gifted team, very strong physically and extremely competitive. It's going to be a complicated game."

France vs Portugal

On paper this is a game between relatively inexperienced newcomers who have made the semis on only their second qualification, and the seasoned force aiming for a third title in a row, on a run of 15 straight Futsal EURO finals victories. But while Portugal indeed continue to dominate, topping Group D in Ljubljana with maximum points then surging past Belgium 8-2 in the quarter-finals, France are no novices.

After all, while Les Bleus only picked up one point in their previous EURO appearance of 2018, they got to the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup semi-finals on debut, two rounds further than Portugal and only narrowly losing to Argentina. And after finishing as qualifying top scorers, France's ranking has risen enough for them to have been top seeds in Group A, where after drawing with Croatia they saw off Latvia 5-0 and travelled to Kanuas to beat Georgia 3-1 and finish first.

They returned to Riga on Saturday and beat Ukraine 4-2 in a pulsating quarter-final, Souheil Mouhoudine scoring an extra-time hat-trick to go to six goals in the finals, joint best with Belgium's Omar Rahou. However, Abdessamad Mohammed was sent off, depriving France of one of their key talents as they face the holders.

Raphaël Reynaud, France coach: "We are proud of reaching this semi-final, but we want even more now. We want to show that the World Cup semi-final was not achieved by chance. We are extremely proud, but we’re still hungry."

Jorge Braz, Portugal coach: "A great match against a great team. They have progressed in recent years because of the work they are doing and the way they are developing and improving the game in France.

"We need more countries like that – developing and growing to reach the level we have. It will be a great, tough match for both teams. It will be a very interesting futsal match... to get to that special game that everybody wants to play."