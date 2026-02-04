UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 semi-final highlights, round-up: Croatia 1-2 Spain, France 1-4 Portugal

Spain will face holders Portugal in Saturday's UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 final at Arena Stožice in Ljubljana after victories in two exciting last-four ties.

In the first semi-final, seven-time champions Spain held off a late Croatia comeback. And then Portugal produced a familiar recovery from behind to go within one step of a third title in a row. Portugal dethroned Spain at Arena Stožice in 2018 to avenge their 2010 final loss to the same nation in Hungary and now they meet in a decider again.

Croatia 1-2 Spain

There was a huge turnout of Croatia fans in a 6,456 crowd but Spain came close with a third-minute free-kick by Antonio Pérez which was deflected on to the post. Croatia were more than holding their own but in the 13th minute Spain led as Adolfo slipped Pablo Ramirez clear to finish between the legs of Ante Piplica.

Spain were now taking control but just before half-time David Mataja seemed set to equalise when played in with Didac Plana out of position, but Cecilio Morales slid in to block the shot. And not long afterwards Mellado beat Piplica after being set up by a Francisco Cortés back-heel.

Croatia put on some pressure in the second half and made Didac Plana work more than once. With time running out they deployed captain Franko Jelovčić as a flying goalkeeper and with less than four minutes left Kristian Čekol's cross was turned into his own net by Spain skipper Mario Rivillos. Antonio Sekulić smashed a Croatia free-kick against the Spain bar, but the equaliser did not arrive.

Player of the match: Pablo Ramirez (Spain)

Key stat: Spain kept up their record of appearing in all 13 Futsal EURO semi-finals and are now into their tenth decider in pursuit of an eighth title.

Jesús Velasco, Spain coach: "We faced a great team. We managed to build a significant advantage, and I think we were better in the first half offensively and in creating opportunities compared to the second half.

"That said, I think we were a little complacent with that two-goal advantage, and it was proven once again that winning by a two-goal difference in futsal is nothing. The best way to manage a match is always to attack and try to score more goals. Croatia showed that they are very solid and high-quality opponents, creating many difficulties for us."

Marinko Mavrović, Croatia coach: "I think we played an excellent match today and I also think that it was an amazing futsal match. I'm very proud of my team and of the way we approached such a demanding semi-final like this one.

"We gave everything we had and didn't have, but Spain are a phenomenal team. They have amazing players and are simply masterful in all their playing systems."

Mellado, Spain goalscorer: "We started the match very well and created many scoring opportunities. We managed to score twice, but perhaps we lacked a little more accuracy in our finishing, which meant we suffered a bit in the final stages. We have to give credit to Croatia because they also scored a great goal.

"It was a semi-final, and we knew it was going to be very complicated, but we achieved our main objective, which was to reach the final. I always say that, nowadays, all teams are competitive and can create difficulties. They hadn't lost for a long time, and it wasn't easy to secure this victory."

France 1-4 Portugal

In addition to the suspension of Abdessamad Mohammed, first-time semi-finalists France were without another hugely experienced player, their caps record-holder Sid Belhaj, through injury. But although Portugal began brightly, France struck first when Mamadou Siragassy Touré's strike squeezed through the grasp of Bernardo Paçó.

Portugal were having plenty of play but openings were few and it was almost 2-0 when France's other Mamadou Touré hit the post after Bernardo Paçó had parried an Arthur Tchato effort. However, in the space of a minute late in the first half it all changed from two Pany Varela corners, as first Diogo Santos levelled with an angled shot after a touch on by Tomás Paço, who then himself made it 2-1 from a low volley.

Now France had to press in the second half but Portugal were in familiar territory and a superb run by Afonso Jesus set up Pauleta to hit the post. And it was 3-1 when Tomás Paçó, under pressure, calmly back-heeled to supply Erick for a close-range finish. France kept pushing but with their goal unguarded Bernardo Paçó joined his twin in claiming an assist as he let fly from his own area and hit the post only for the ball to ricochet in off Amine Gueddoura.

Player of the match: Tomás Paço (Portugal)

Key stat: Portugal have now won a record 16 Futsal EURO finals matches in a row (coming from behind in nine of them) and now have 26 goals here, just one off Spain's single-tournament record from 2010 and 2016.

Jorge Braz, Portugal coach: "We made some mistakes at the beginning of the match, and after France scored we made two or three more mistakes because we wanted to change the course of the match so much. But there was a lot of time still to play and I think we started to be more regular and more consistent with our play.

"The goals came naturally and the players believed in what they are and what they're capable of. Today I'm a very happy coach, because what you want most of all is for the players to be themselves."

Raphaël Reynaud, France coach: "Portugal are an amazing team, and they showed why they are the holders. We are not yet at their level, but I believe the history of this match could have been different in the first half, where we had chances to build on the 1-0 lead before they were able to come back and score."

Tomás Paçó, Player of the Match: "This team is very ambitious and competitive. All the players here want to be at the highest level, and that's what the technical team and the players are saying. I think that's the key to this team's success. We always want to impose our game, and that's what happened again today.

"Every player at the highest level has to be ready to deal with mistakes. My brother made a mistake but after reacted in the best way possible and was amazing. Our coach said before we arrived at this final tournament that mistakes are part of the game."

Arthur Tchato, France player: "I think we played a really good match. We created a lot of chances but unfortunately we were not able to convert them, especially when we could have made it 2-0 in the first half. I am very proud of the team and the tournament we’re playing, even after losing this semi-final.

"It proves that our level is steadily improving and that the work we put in is paying off. It’s very important for us to finish on the podium. We want to finish with a win, so we will be very focused on Saturday and do our best to bring that third-place medal home."