What to look out for on UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 Wednesday

The UEFA Champions League continues with eight games on Wednesday.

We pick out some key talking points ahead of the second set of fixtures in the fourth round of group games.

11 October

Group E: Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg, AC Milan vs Chelsea

Group F: Shakhtar vs Real Madrid, Celtic vs Leipzig

Group G: Copenhagen 0-0 Man City, Dortmund vs Sevilla

Group H: Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus, Paris vs Benfica

12 October

Group A: Napoli vs Ajax (18:45), Rangers vs Liverpool

Group B: Atlético vs Club Brugge (18:45), Leverkusen vs Porto

Group C: Barcelona vs Inter, Plzeň vs Bayern

Group D: Tottenham vs Frankfurt, Sporting CP vs Marseille

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

What to look out for

Napoli's goal glut

"Divine Napoli" cooed the Italian media following the Partenopei's latest command performance. Falling behind for the first time in the group stage in Amsterdam, Luciano Spalletti's side responded with a crackling display full of verve, panache and power, scoring six without reply to stun Ajax. In doing so they achieved the almost impossible: eclipsing their dismantling of Liverpool on Matchday 1. "It's great to be living this but, as soon as this game is over, we need to think about the next game," warned Spalletti. "We cannot stop." ﻿With 13 goals already to their name, Napoli have Paris' 2017/18 group stage record of 25 in their sights. And, more immediately, a place in the last 16.

Highlights: Ajax 1-6 Napoli

Is there any stopping Club Brugge?

Napoli are one of five sides with a 100% record at the halfway point. They have some predictable company – Bayern, Manchester City, Real Madrid – and one rather less expected: Club Brugge. The Belgian side are yet to concede and added the scalp of Atlético to Porto and Leverkusen on Matchday 3, meaning they could wrap up Group B with a repeat in Spain next time out. It will be a big game for their Catalan star Ferran Jutglà, who knows better than to expect a warm welcome from Diego Simeone. "We just missed precision [in Bruges], rued the Atleti coach. "But we're not throwing in the towel. There are three matches left for us to turn things around."

Highlights: Club Brugge 2-0 Atlético

Bucking a trend

If revenge is a dish best served cold, then the back-to-back fixtures that fall in the middle of the group stage provide little chance to regroup, learn your lessons and go again. Last season, 11 of the victorious sides on Matchday 3 promptly picked up another win. Four teams settled for four points, with only Wolfsburg truly bucking the trend: dusting themselves off after a 3-1 loss at Salzburg to gain revenge on home turf. Who will be the outliers this time around? Barcelona will be confident they can locate their shooting boots at home to Inter, and after everything that could go wrong did go wrong for Sporting CP at Marseille, the Lions could come roaring back.

When are the UEFA Champions League group stage games being played? Matchday 4: 11/12 October 2022

Matchday 5: 25/26 October 2022

Matchday 6: 1/2 November 2022

Further ahead

• Erling Haaland has a homecoming in the offing when Manchester City visit Borussia Dortmund on Matchday 5. The Norwegian toned down his celebrations after scoring against BVB last time out. Will he need to consider something similar in front of the Yellow Wall?

Haaland and other players to haunt former clubs

• The day after Haaland returns to Dortmund, Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona welcome his old side, Bayern München. The Poland great missed some decent chances on Matchday 2 as his team lost 2-0 in Germany. Will he make up for those lapses at the Camp Nou?

• Multiple teams could qualify for the knockout stage on Matchday 4 and assure themselves of their place in the round of 16 draw on 7 November.