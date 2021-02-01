Leipzig vs Liverpool Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Leipzig host Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 16 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

What's the story?

A meeting of 2019 winners and 2020 semi-finalists that pits together Jürgen Klopp and the 33-year-old who has long been earmarked as 'the new Jürgen Klopp', Julian Nagelsmann. Klopp has never faced Leipzig – they did not grace the Bundesliga until after his 2015 departure for England – but needs no introduction to a side that ended Manchester United's UEFA Champions League hopes.

Form guide

Leipzig

Form: WLWDLW

Latest: Leipzig 1-0 Leverkusen, 30/01

Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga

Liverpool

Form: WWLLDW

Latest: West Ham 1-3 Liverpool, 31/01

Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League

Possible line-ups

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Orban, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Mukiele, Kampl, Sabitzer, Angeliño; Haidara, Olmo; Forsberg

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Thiago Alcántara; Mané, Salah, Firmino



Expert predictions

View from the camps

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager: "[The draw is] pretty much as tough as it gets. Leipzig played in the semi-final last year and this year look good again. In a very difficult, tricky group, they went through and it says pretty much everything about them: outstanding."

