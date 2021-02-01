UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Leipzig-Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2020/21

RB Arena - Leipzig
Round of 16 , 1st leg
Leipzig
      Leipzig vs Liverpool Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Monday 1 February 2021

      Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 first leg.

      Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp speaks with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané
      Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp speaks with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané POOL/AFP via Getty Images

      Leipzig host Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 16 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Leipzig vs Liverpool build-up

      What's the story?

      A meeting of 2019 winners and 2020 semi-finalists that pits together Jürgen Klopp and the 33-year-old who has long been earmarked as 'the new Jürgen Klopp', Julian Nagelsmann. Klopp has never faced Leipzig – they did not grace the Bundesliga until after his 2015 departure for England – but needs no introduction to a side that ended Manchester United's UEFA Champions League hopes.

      Highlights: Leipzig 3-2 Man. United (2 mins)
      Highlights: Leipzig 3-2 Man. United (2 mins)

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Leipzig

      Form: WLWDLW
      Latest: Leipzig 1-0 Leverkusen, 30/01
      Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga

      Liverpool

      Form: WWLLDW
      Latest: West Ham 1-3 Liverpool, 31/01
      Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League

      Watch all Salah's Liverpool Champions League goals
      Watch all Salah's Liverpool Champions League goals

      Possible line-ups

      Leipzig: Gulácsi; Orban, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Mukiele, Kampl, Sabitzer, Angeliño; Haidara, Olmo; Forsberg

      Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Thiago Alcántara; Mané, Salah, Firmino

      Expert predictions

      Match stats and facts

      View from the camps

      Rush reaction to Liverpool's Leipzig clash
      Rush reaction to Liverpool's Leipzig clash

      Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager: "[The draw is] pretty much as tough as it gets. Leipzig played in the semi-final last year and this year look good again. In a very difficult, tricky group, they went through and it says pretty much everything about them: outstanding."

