Leipzig vs Liverpool Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Monday 1 February 2021
Article summary
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 first leg.
Article top media content
Article body
Leipzig host Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 16 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Leipzig vs Liverpool build-up
What's the story?
A meeting of 2019 winners and 2020 semi-finalists that pits together Jürgen Klopp and the 33-year-old who has long been earmarked as 'the new Jürgen Klopp', Julian Nagelsmann. Klopp has never faced Leipzig – they did not grace the Bundesliga until after his 2015 departure for England – but needs no introduction to a side that ended Manchester United's UEFA Champions League hopes.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Form: WLWDLW
Latest: Leipzig 1-0 Leverkusen, 30/01
Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga
Form: WWLLDW
Latest: West Ham 1-3 Liverpool, 31/01
Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League
Possible line-ups
Leipzig: Gulácsi; Orban, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Mukiele, Kampl, Sabitzer, Angeliño; Haidara, Olmo; Forsberg
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Matip, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Thiago Alcántara; Mané, Salah, Firmino
Expert predictions
To followMatch stats and facts
View from the camps
Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager: "[The draw is] pretty much as tough as it gets. Leipzig played in the semi-final last year and this year look good again. In a very difficult, tricky group, they went through and it says pretty much everything about them: outstanding."
More to follow