Man. City 0-1 Chelsea: Havertz gives Blues second Champions League triumph

Chelsea have been crowned UEFA Champions League winners for the second time, a first-half goal from Kai Havertz enough to see off Manchester City at Porto's Estádio do Dragão.



Match in brief

Havertz's title-winning goal

Although Raheem Sterling nearly got clear of the Blues' defence in the opening moments, Chelsea were the more threatening side early on, with Timo Werner twice failing to convert gilt-edged chances in the first 15 minutes. City gradually worked their way back into it, and only a brilliant Antonio Rüdiger challenge prevented Phil Foden breaking the deadlock; however, Chelsea still looked the more dangerous and struck three minutes before half-time.

Mason Mount's perceptive through pass split the City defence, enabling Havertz to beat the advancing Ederson to the ball before rolling it into an unguarded net. Chelsea had already lost Thiago Silva to injury by that point, and City were also forced into a reshuffle on the hour mark as Kevin De Bruyne was unable to continue after a heavy collision with Rüdiger.

Chelsea continued to defend superbly and, with City increasingly committing men forward, occasionally menaced on the break, substitute Christian Pulišić clipping wide after being played in by Havertz. City did, however, pen Chelsea in for most of the last 20 minutes but struggled to create clear opportunities and when Riyad Mahrez lifted a shot just wide in the closing seconds, Chelsea's triumph was confirmed.

Player of the Match: N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

Kanté's Player of the Match display for Chelsea

"A massive influence in the middle third of the pitch both with and without the ball. Forms an excellent partnership with Jorginho."

John Peacock and Patrick Vieira, UEFA Technical Observers

Matthew Howarth, Man. City reporter

Josep Guardiola took full responsibility for his team selection against Lyon in last season's quarter-final, and he may come to regret the decision not to field a recognised defensive midfielder against Chelsea. City were carved open far too easily for Havertz's goal, with Werner dragging John Stones out of position and no other sky-blue shirt tracking the German's run. After such mature, dominant performances against Dortmund and Paris, this is a bitterly painful end to an otherwise magnificent European campaign by the Premier League champions.

Jon Phipps, Chelsea reporter

Another masterclass from Thomas Tuchel, and Chelsea are two-time UEFA Champions League winners. Manchester City went all guns blazing but the Blues were solid at the back and were able to cause problems of their own with the electric movement of Werner and Havertz. That paid dividends with the goal, and after that they were happy to settle in and frustrate their opponents. Three wins in a row for Chelsea over City, but this one will undoubtedly mean the most.

Chelsea's changing room celebrations

View from the stadium: Nuno Tavares, match reporter

Blistering pace, intensity, skill, uncertainty, amazing fans. This Champions League final had it all! You can do it once by chance and the stars may align for a second time but Chelsea’s third straight win proved that the Blues are City’s kryptonite. The Londoners’ defence were once again immense, and when you have a player like N'Golo Kanté in front of the back three, it becomes an unbreakable wall.

Reaction

Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta: "[Kai Havertz] was so calm. Not only that, he runs like crazy! That's why he deserves this. I came here in 2012 after that Champions League win. I wanted to repeat that Champions League success. It is amazing. My family are here. It is a special, special day."

Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta (left) and goalscorer Kai Havertz UEFA via Getty Images

Chelsea match-winner Kai Havertz: "I don't know what to say. I really don't know what to say. I waited a long time. Now I want to thank my family, my parents, my grandmother and my girlfriend. I don't know what to say. I've waited 15 years for this moment and now it's here."

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel: "To share it with everybody is incredible. We made it. Wow. I don't know what to feel. I was so grateful to arrive a second time in the final. I felt different. The players were determined to win this. We wanted to be a stone in their shoe. We encouraged everybody to step up and step out, to be more brave and create dangerous counterattacks. It was a tough physical game. We had to help each other out."

Man. City manager Josep Guardiola: "I tried to pick the best selection to win the game. We struggled to break the lines in the first half. The second half was much better. Against the defensive structure of Chelsea it wasn't easy. We struggled a little bit with the long balls and second balls. In that moment you need inspiration."

Key stats

Kai Havertz after scoring the only goal in Porto POOL/AFP via Getty Images

• Chelsea, also champions in 2012, have become the 13th team to win multiple European Cups and the first new two-time champions since Barcelona in 2006.

• The last seven UEFA Champions League finals have all been won by the side scoring the first goal.

• Havertz's goal was his first in the UEFA Champions League on his 20th appearance. He is the first player to score his first UEFA Champions League goal in a final since İlkay Gündoğan in 2013.

• Pulišić is the first American to appear in a European Cup final.

• City are the third UEFA Champions League final debutants in the last three seasons, and join Tottenham (2019) and Paris (2020) in being unable to take the trophy.

How they lined up

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva (Fernandinho 64), Gündoğan, Foden; Mahrez, De Bruyne (Jesus 60), Sterling (Agüero 77), Foden.

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva (Christensen 39), Rüdiger, ﻿Chilwell; Kanté, Jorginho﻿; Mount (Kovačić 80), Havertz; Werner (Pulišić 66).

What's next?

Chelsea will take on Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday 11 August. Both City and Chelsea will also return for the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage; the draw is scheduled for 26 August, with Matchday 1 starting on Tuesday 14 September. ﻿Oh, and there's the small matter of UEFA EURO 2020 beginning on Friday 11 June.