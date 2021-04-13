Champions League holders: Real Madrid still only back-to-back winners

When Real Madrid became the first club to complete back-to-back UEFA Champions League title wins in 2017, a curse dating back almost a quarter of a century was lifted. They repeated the feat 12 months later for good measure – so the monkey finally appeared to be off the holders' back.

But did we jump the gun in declaring the end of the curse? Was its lifting more temporary than permanent? Madrid exited the competition in the last 16 in 2018/19, a fate repeated by holders Liverpool the following season. Bayern's all-conquering side went one stage further this time round but now they too have fallen short.

How holders have fared*

Overall, the holders have just once failed to negotiate the first hurdle of their defence – Chelsea, group stage casualties in 2012/13 – with the rest dropping out in the knockout phase. Seven have succumbed in the last 16 (including the inaugural 1992/93 campaign), seven in the quarter-finals and seven in the semis. Six reigning champions have made it to the final, but only Real Madrid – twice – managed to avoid falling at the last.

Season Team Stage 1992/93 Barcelona second round 1994/95 AC Milan runners-up 1995/96 Ajax runners-up 1996/97 Juventus runners-up 1997/98 Dortmund semi-finals 1998/99 Madrid quarter-finals 1999/00 Man. United quarter-finals 2000/01 Madrid semi-finals 2001/02 Bayern quarter-finals 2002/03 Madrid semi-finals 2003/04 AC Milan quarter-finals 2004/05 Porto round of 16 2005/06 Liverpool round of 16 2006/07 Barcelona round of 16 2007/08 AC Milan round of 16 2008/09 Man. United runners-up 2009/10 Barcelona semi-finals 2010/11 Inter quarter-finals 2011/12 Barcelona semi-finals 2012/13 Chelsea group stage 2013/14 Bayern semi-finals 2014/15 Madrid semi-finals 2015/16 Barcelona quarter-finals 2016/17 Real Madrid winners 2017/18 Real Madrid winners 2018/19 Real Madrid round of 16 2019/20 Liverpool round of 16 2020/21 Bayern quarter-finals

*Marseille were barred from entering in 1993/94

European Cup

It was a very different story in the early days of the competition: Madrid won the first five editions! Seven other teams also successfully defended their title pre-1992/93: Benfica, Inter, Ajax (twice), Bayern (twice), Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and AC Milan.

Successful defences



European Cup era: 13/36

UEFA Champions League era: 2/28