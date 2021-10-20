Most goals in a Champions League week
Wednesday 20 October 2021
The goals flowed in the Champions League this week, with 59 across the 16 group games – so where does that rank in the competition's history?
Some weeks, it just seems to rain UEFA Champions League goals.
There were 35 on Tuesday of Matchday 3, and another 24 on the Wednesday brought the total to 59. So where does that rank in the competition's history?Highest-scoring Champions League games
Highest-scoring UEFA Champions League matchdays
63 2000/01 Matchday 1
62 2020/21 Matchday 3
59 2021/22 Matchday 3
59 2014/15 Matchday 3
58 2012/13 Matchday 4
57 1999/2000 Matchday 4
How the record-breaking week unfolded
Tuesday 12/09/2000
Spartak Moskva 2-0 Leverkusen, Sporting CP 2-2 Real Madrid
Sparta Praha 0-1 Arsenal, Shakhtar 0-3 Lazio
Valencia 2-1 Olympiacos, Lyon 3-1 Heerenveen
Galatasaray 3-2 Monaco, Rangers 5-0 Sturm Graz
Wednesday 13/09/2000
Hamburg 4-4 Juventus, Panathinaikos 1-1 Deportivo La Coruña
Rosenborg 3-1 Paris, Helsingborg 1-3 Bayern
Man. United 5-1 Anderlecht, PSV 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv
AC Milan 4-1 Beşiktaş, Barcelona 4-0 Leeds United
This round was the first of two group stages. The competition produced a record 449 goals, though there were 157 matches under the format. The 386 goals struck in 2020/21 came in just 119 fixtures, setting a UEFA Champions League record average of 3.86 per game.
Most goals in a single night*
40, 21/10/2014
CSKA Moskva 2-2 Man. City, Roma 1-7 Bayern
APOEL 0-1 Paris, Barcelona 3-1 Ajax
Schalke 4-3 Sporting CP, Chelsea 6-0 Maribor
BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, Porto 2-1 Athletic Club
Most goals in a group in one night*
15
18/09/2002, Group F: Man. United 5-2 Maccabi Haifa, Olympiacos 6-2 Leverkusen
22/11/2016, Group F: Sporting CP 1-2 Real Madrid, Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa
Most goals by Matchday*
Matchday 1: 54 (2017/18)
Matchday 2: 54 (2004/05)
Matchday 3: 62 (2020/21)
Matchday 4: 58 (2012/13)
Matchday 5: 54 (2015/16)
Matchday 6: 54 (2004/05)
*Under current competition format introduced in 2003/04