Most goals in a Champions League week

Wednesday 20 October 2021 by Paul Saffer

The goals flowed in the Champions League this week, with 59 across the 16 group games – so where does that rank in the competition's history?

Robert Lewandowski was on target for Bayern in their 4-0 win at Benfica on a prolific matchday
Robert Lewandowski was on target for Bayern in their 4-0 win at Benfica on a prolific matchday Getty Images

Some weeks, it just seems to rain UEFA Champions League goals.

There were 35 on Tuesday of Matchday 3, and another 24 on the Wednesday brought the total to 59. So where does that rank in the competition's history?

Highest-scoring Champions League games

Highest-scoring UEFA Champions League matchdays

63 2000/01 Matchday 1
62 2020/21 Matchday 3
59 2021/22 Matchday 3
59 2014/15 Matchday 3
58 2012/13 Matchday 4
57 1999/2000 Matchday 4

How the record-breaking week unfolded

Tuesday 12/09/2000
Spartak Moskva 2-0 Leverkusen, Sporting CP 2-2 Real Madrid
Sparta Praha 0-1 Arsenal, Shakhtar 0-3 Lazio
Valencia 2-1 Olympiacos, Lyon 3-1 Heerenveen
Galatasaray 3-2 Monaco, Rangers 5-0 Sturm Graz

Filippo Inzaghi buries a penalty to earn Juventus a 4-4 draw
Filippo Inzaghi buries a penalty to earn Juventus a 4-4 drawPA Images via Getty Images

Wednesday 13/09/2000
Hamburg 4-4 Juventus, Panathinaikos 1-1 Deportivo La Coruña
Rosenborg 3-1 Paris, Helsingborg 1-3 Bayern
Man. United 5-1 Anderlecht, PSV 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv
AC Milan 4-1 Beşiktaş, Barcelona 4-0 Leeds United

This round was the first of two group stages. The competition produced a record 449 goals, though there were 157 matches under the format. The 386 goals struck in 2020/21 came in just 119 fixtures, setting a UEFA Champions League record average of 3.86 per game.

Most goals in a single night*

21 October 2014: Roma 1-7 Bayern
21 October 2014: Roma 1-7 Bayern

40, 21/10/2014
CSKA Moskva 2-2 Man. City, Roma 1-7 Bayern
APOEL 0-1 Paris, Barcelona 3-1 Ajax
Schalke 4-3 Sporting CP, Chelsea 6-0 Maribor
BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, Porto 2-1 Athletic Club

Champions League group stage records

Most goals in a group in one night*

Dortmund 8-4 Legia: Watch all the goals
Dortmund 8-4 Legia: Watch all the goals

15
18/09/2002, Group F: Man. United 5-2 Maccabi Haifa, Olympiacos 6-2 Leverkusen
22/11/2016, Group F: Sporting CP 1-2 Real Madrid, Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa

Most goals by Matchday*

Matchday 1: 54 (2017/18)
Matchday 2: ﻿54 (2004/05)
Matchday 3: 62 (2020/21)﻿
Matchday 4: 58 (2012/13)
Matchday 5: 54 (2015/16)
Matchday 6: 54 (2004/05)

*Under current competition format introduced in 2003/04

