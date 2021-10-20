Most goals in a Champions League week

Some weeks, it just seems to rain UEFA Champions League goals.

There were 35 on Tuesday of Matchday 3, and another 24 on the Wednesday brought the total to 59. So where does that rank in the competition's history?

Highest-scoring UEFA Champions League matchdays

63 2000/01 Matchday 1

62 2020/21 Matchday 3

59 2021/22 Matchday 3

59 2014/15 Matchday 3

58 2012/13 Matchday 4

57 1999/2000 Matchday 4



How the record-breaking week unfolded

Tuesday 12/09/2000

Spartak Moskva 2-0 Leverkusen, Sporting CP 2-2 Real Madrid

Sparta Praha 0-1 Arsenal, Shakhtar 0-3 Lazio

Valencia 2-1 Olympiacos, Lyon 3-1 Heerenveen

Galatasaray 3-2 Monaco, Rangers 5-0 Sturm Graz

Filippo Inzaghi buries a penalty to earn Juventus a 4-4 draw PA Images via Getty Images

Wednesday 13/09/2000

Hamburg 4-4 Juventus, Panathinaikos 1-1 Deportivo La Coruña

Rosenborg 3-1 Paris, Helsingborg 1-3 Bayern

Man. United 5-1 Anderlecht, PSV 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv

AC Milan 4-1 Beşiktaş, Barcelona 4-0 Leeds United

This round was the first of two group stages. The competition produced a record 449 goals, though there were 157 matches under the format. The 386 goals struck in 2020/21 came in just 119 fixtures, setting a UEFA Champions League record average of 3.86 per game.

Most goals in a single night*

21 October 2014: Roma 1-7 Bayern

40, 21/10/2014

CSKA Moskva 2-2 Man. City, Roma 1-7 Bayern

APOEL 0-1 Paris, Barcelona 3-1 Ajax

Schalke 4-3 Sporting CP, Chelsea 6-0 Maribor

BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, Porto 2-1 Athletic Club

Most goals in a group in one night*

Dortmund 8-4 Legia: Watch all the goals

15

18/09/2002, Group F: Man. United 5-2 Maccabi Haifa, Olympiacos 6-2 Leverkusen

22/11/2016, Group F: Sporting CP 1-2 Real Madrid, Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa

Most goals by Matchday*

Matchday 1: 54 (2017/18)

Matchday 2: ﻿54 (2004/05)

Matchday 3: 62 (2020/21)﻿

Matchday 4: 58 (2012/13)

Matchday 5: 54 (2015/16)

Matchday 6: 54 (2004/05)

*Under current competition format introduced in 2003/04