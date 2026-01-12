Who has scored the most Champions League goals in their first ten, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90 and 100 games?

Erling Haaland has set a series of goalscoring milestones in recent seasons and the Manchester City striker now holds the record for the most UEFA Champions League goals in his first ten, 20, 30, 40 and 50 appearances.

Will the relentless Norwegian striker overhaul the likes of Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski to other landmarks in the future? We look through who is setting the pace at each ten-game interval.

Erling Haaland's Champions League stats

Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first ten appearances?

12: Erling Haaland

11: Sébastien Haller

9: Sadio Mané

9: Harry Kane

9: Simone Inzaghi

Watch Erling Haaland's first 20 Champions League goals

Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 20 appearances?

25: Erling Haaland

16: Roberto Soldado

16: Ruud van Nistelrooy

16: Serhou Guirassy

15: Victor Osimhen

15: Harry Kane

Kylian Mbappé's Champions League stats

Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 30 appearances?

35: Erling Haaland

26: Ruud van Nistelrooy

25: Filippo Inzaghi

21: Harry Kane

20: Alessandro Del Piero

Great Harry Kane Champions League goals

Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 40 appearances?

41: Erling Haaland

34: Ruud van Nistelrooy

27: Harry Kane

27: Filippo Inzaghi

25: Mario Gomez

All-time Champions League top scorers

Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 50 appearances?

52: Erling Haaland

43: Ruud van Nistelrooy

34: Harry Kane

31: Lionel Messi

31: Robert Lewandowski

31: Edinson Cavani

Watch all 129 of Lionel Messi's Champions League goals

Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 60 appearances?

48: Ruud van Nistelrooy

45: Harry Kane

40: Kylian Mbappé

39: Lionel Messi

39: Robert Lewandowski

Erling Haaland would be in the top five based on goals scored, but he is yet to reach 60 appearances in the competition.

Kylian Mbappé vs Erling Haaland

Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 70 appearances?

55: Ruud van Nistelrooy

53: Lionel Messi

46: Kylian Mbappé

45: Robert Lewandowski

42: Filippo Inzaghi

Erling Haaland and Harry Kane would be in the top five based on goals scored, but they are yet to reach 70 appearances in the competition.

Robert Lewandowski: 100 goals in 100 seconds

Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 80 appearances?

62: Lionel Messi

53: Robert Lewandowski

51: Kylian Mbappé

46: Karim Benzema

44: Mohamed Salah

44: Filippo Inzaghi

Erling Haaland and Harry Kane would be in the top five based on goals scored, but they are yet to reach 80 appearances in the competition. Ruud van Nistelrooy (56 goals) would be in the list but only made 73 appearances.

Mbappé's first 50 Champions League goals: Watch them all

Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 90 appearances?

71: Lionel Messi

68: Robert Lewandowski

60: Kylian Mbappé

51: Karim Benzema

49: Cristiano Ronaldo

Erling Haaland would be in the top five based on goals scored, but is yet to reach 90 appearances in the competition. Ruud van Nistelrooy (56 goals) would be in the list but only made 73 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 100 appearances?

81: Robert Lewandowski

77: Lionel Messi

64: Cristiano Ronaldo

53: Karim Benzema

51: Raúl González

Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland would be in the top five based on goals scored but are yet to reach 100 appearances in the competition. Ruud van Nistelrooy (56 goals) would be in the list but only made 73 appearances.