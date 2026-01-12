Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Who has scored the most Champions League goals in their first ten, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90 and 100 games?

Monday, January 12, 2026

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski still hold some records but Erling Haaland is working his way through a series of Champions League goalscoring landmarks.

Erling Haaland after scoring a hat-trick for Salzburg on his Champions League debut in September 2019
Erling Haaland after scoring a hat-trick for Salzburg on his Champions League debut in September 2019 Getty Images

Erling Haaland has set a series of goalscoring milestones in recent seasons and the Manchester City striker now holds the record for the most UEFA Champions League goals in his first ten, 20, 30, 40 and 50 appearances.

Will the relentless Norwegian striker overhaul the likes of Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski to other landmarks in the future? We look through who is setting the pace at each ten-game interval.

Erling Haaland's Champions League stats

Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first ten appearances?

12: Erling Haaland
11: Sébastien Haller
9: Sadio Mané
9: Harry Kane
9: Simone Inzaghi

Watch Erling Haaland's first 20 Champions League goals

Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 20 appearances?

25: Erling Haaland
16: Roberto Soldado
16: Ruud van Nistelrooy
16: Serhou Guirassy
15: Victor Osimhen
15: Harry Kane

Kylian Mbappé's Champions League stats

Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 30 appearances?

35: Erling Haaland
26: Ruud van Nistelrooy
25: Filippo Inzaghi
21: Harry Kane
20: Alessandro Del Piero

Great Harry Kane Champions League goals

Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 40 appearances?

41: Erling Haaland
34: Ruud van Nistelrooy
27: Harry Kane
27: Filippo Inzaghi
25: Mario Gomez

All-time Champions League top scorers

Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 50 appearances?

52: Erling Haaland
43: Ruud van Nistelrooy
34: Harry Kane
31: Lionel Messi
31: Robert Lewandowski
31: Edinson Cavani

Watch all 129 of Lionel Messi's Champions League goals

Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 60 appearances?

48: Ruud van Nistelrooy
45: Harry Kane
40: Kylian Mbappé
39: Lionel Messi
39: Robert Lewandowski

Erling Haaland would be in the top five based on goals scored, but he is yet to reach 60 appearances in the competition.

Kylian Mbappé vs Erling Haaland

Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 70 appearances?

55: Ruud van Nistelrooy
53: Lionel Messi
46: Kylian Mbappé
45: Robert Lewandowski
42: Filippo Inzaghi

Erling Haaland and Harry Kane would be in the top five based on goals scored, but they are yet to reach 70 appearances in the competition.

Robert Lewandowski: 100 goals in 100 seconds

Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 80 appearances?

62: Lionel Messi
53: Robert Lewandowski
51: Kylian Mbappé
46: Karim Benzema
44: Mohamed Salah
44: Filippo Inzaghi

Erling Haaland and Harry Kane would be in the top five based on goals scored, but they are yet to reach 80 appearances in the competition. Ruud van Nistelrooy (56 goals) would be in the list but only made 73 appearances.

Mbappé's first 50 Champions League goals: Watch them all

Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 90 appearances?

71: Lionel Messi
68: Robert Lewandowski
60: Kylian Mbappé
51: Karim Benzema
49: Cristiano Ronaldo

Erling Haaland would be in the top five based on goals scored, but is yet to reach 90 appearances in the competition. Ruud van Nistelrooy (56 goals) would be in the list but only made 73 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi

Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 100 appearances?

81: Robert Lewandowski
77: Lionel Messi
64: Cristiano Ronaldo
53: Karim Benzema
51: Raúl González

Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland would be in the top five based on goals scored but are yet to reach 100 appearances in the competition. Ruud van Nistelrooy (56 goals) would be in the list but only made 73 appearances.

Every Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League goal
© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, January 12, 2026

Selected for you

Haaland's Champions League stats
Live 10/12/2025

Haaland's Champions League stats

Erling Haaland's scoring record, how the goals have come, opponents and how he compares to Kylian Mbappé and more.
Haaland, Mbappé: How they compare
Live 10/12/2025

Haaland, Mbappé: How they compare

Is Haaland vs Mbappé the new Messi vs Ronaldo?
Mbappé's Champions League stats
Live 26/11/2025

Mbappé's Champions League stats

Kylian Mbappé's scoring record, how the goals have come, opponents, how he compares to Erling Haaland, and more.
All-time top scorers
Live 10/12/2025

All-time top scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lead the way, with fellow centurion Robert Lewandowski now clear in third.