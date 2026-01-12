Who has scored the most Champions League goals in their first ten, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90 and 100 games?
Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski still hold some records but Erling Haaland is working his way through a series of Champions League goalscoring landmarks.
Erling Haaland has set a series of goalscoring milestones in recent seasons and the Manchester City striker now holds the record for the most UEFA Champions League goals in his first ten, 20, 30, 40 and 50 appearances.
Will the relentless Norwegian striker overhaul the likes of Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski to other landmarks in the future? We look through who is setting the pace at each ten-game interval.
Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first ten appearances?
12: Erling Haaland
11: Sébastien Haller
9: Sadio Mané
9: Harry Kane
9: Simone Inzaghi
Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 20 appearances?
25: Erling Haaland
16: Roberto Soldado
16: Ruud van Nistelrooy
16: Serhou Guirassy
15: Victor Osimhen
15: Harry Kane
Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 30 appearances?
35: Erling Haaland
26: Ruud van Nistelrooy
25: Filippo Inzaghi
21: Harry Kane
20: Alessandro Del Piero
Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 40 appearances?
41: Erling Haaland
34: Ruud van Nistelrooy
27: Harry Kane
27: Filippo Inzaghi
25: Mario Gomez
Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 50 appearances?
52: Erling Haaland
43: Ruud van Nistelrooy
34: Harry Kane
31: Lionel Messi
31: Robert Lewandowski
31: Edinson Cavani
Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 60 appearances?
48: Ruud van Nistelrooy
45: Harry Kane
40: Kylian Mbappé
39: Lionel Messi
39: Robert Lewandowski
Erling Haaland would be in the top five based on goals scored, but he is yet to reach 60 appearances in the competition.
Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 70 appearances?
55: Ruud van Nistelrooy
53: Lionel Messi
46: Kylian Mbappé
45: Robert Lewandowski
42: Filippo Inzaghi
Erling Haaland and Harry Kane would be in the top five based on goals scored, but they are yet to reach 70 appearances in the competition.
Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 80 appearances?
62: Lionel Messi
53: Robert Lewandowski
51: Kylian Mbappé
46: Karim Benzema
44: Mohamed Salah
44: Filippo Inzaghi
Erling Haaland and Harry Kane would be in the top five based on goals scored, but they are yet to reach 80 appearances in the competition. Ruud van Nistelrooy (56 goals) would be in the list but only made 73 appearances.
Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 90 appearances?
71: Lionel Messi
68: Robert Lewandowski
60: Kylian Mbappé
51: Karim Benzema
49: Cristiano Ronaldo
Erling Haaland would be in the top five based on goals scored, but is yet to reach 90 appearances in the competition. Ruud van Nistelrooy (56 goals) would be in the list but only made 73 appearances.
Who scored the most Champions League goals in their first 100 appearances?
81: Robert Lewandowski
77: Lionel Messi
64: Cristiano Ronaldo
53: Karim Benzema
51: Raúl González
Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland would be in the top five based on goals scored but are yet to reach 100 appearances in the competition. Ruud van Nistelrooy (56 goals) would be in the list but only made 73 appearances.