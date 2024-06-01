Which nations have produced the most Champions League winners?

Some 634 players have featured in European Cup or UEFA Champions League final wins (many more than once)*. That total includes the 15 who featured for Real Madrid in the 2024 decider.

Surprisingly, a Turkish player is yet to stand on the podium having played his part in the competition's decider and that continued in 2024, when Madrid's Arda Güler was an unused substitute at Wembley.

* Only players who feature in the final itself are included in the statistics.

Trivia

• Türkiye (ninth in the current UEFA rankings) is the highest-ranked country never to have had a Champions League or European Cup winner. Their four finalists to date all ended up with runners-up medals: Yıldıray Baştürk (Leverkusen, 2002), Hamit Altıntop (Bayern, 2010), Nuri Şahin (Dortmund, 2013) and Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter 2023).

• Greece have had the most finalists without producing a winner – 12. That total includes Panathinaikos' 11 men from their 1971 final defeat, plus Akis Zikos, a runner up with Monaco in 2004.

• The lowest-ranked European nation to boast a Champions League or European Cup finalist and champion is San Marino; Massimo Bonini – a 1985 winner with Juventus – represented the country ranked 55th out of 55 in UEFA's national coefficient rankings.

The 1974 Bayern side were Germany's first winners ©Getty Images

How many players by nation have won the European Cup/Champions League final?

79: Spain

72: Italy

70: England

65: Germany

52: Netherlands

43: Brazil

42: Portugal

34: France

26: Scotland

12: Argentina

12: Romania

10: Croatia

9: Serbia

8: Republic of Ireland

8: Denmark

7: Sweden

4: Belgium

4: Czechia

4: Norway

4: Poland

4: Wales

3: Ghana

3: Ivory Coast

3: North Macedonia

3: Nigeria

3: Switzerland

3: Uruguay

2: Australia

2: Austria

2: Bosnia and Herzegovina

2: Cameroon

2: Finland

2: Mali

2: Montenegro

2: Northern Ireland

2: Senegal



Algerian pioneer Rabah Madjer ©Bob Thomas/Getty Images

1: Algeria (Rabah Madjer, Porto 1987)

1: Bulgaria (Hristo Stoichkov, Barcelona 1992)

1: Canada (Alphonso Davies, Bayern 2020)

1: Costa Rica (Keylor Navas, Real Madrid 2016, 2017 & 2018)

1: Egypt (Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2019)

1: Georgia (Kakha Kaladze, AC Milan 2003 & 2007)

1: Hungary (Ferenc Puskás, Real Madrid 1959, 1960 & 1966)

1: Mexico (Rafael Márquez, Barcelona 2006)

1: Peru (Víctor Benítez, AC Milan 1963)

1: South Africa (Benni McCarthy, Porto 2004)

1: Russia (Dmitri Alenichev, Porto 2004)

1: San Marino (Massimo Bonini, Juventus 1985)

1: Trinidad & Tobago (Dwight Yorke, Manchester United 1999)

1: Ukraine (Andriy Shevchenko, AC Milan 2003)

1: United States (Christian Pulišić, Chelsea 2021)

1: Zimbabwe (Bruce Grobbelaar, Liverpool 1984)

Last updated 01/06/2024