Champions League group stage draw: all you need to know

When and where is the draw?

The 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw takes place from 18:00 CET on Thursday 1 October at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. It will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

Who is involved in the draw?

ESP (4): Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla

ENG (4): Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea

ITA (4): Juventus, Inter, Atalanta, Lazio

GER (4): Bayern, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Mönchengladbach

FRA (3): Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Rennes

RUS (2): Zenit, Lokomotiv Moskva

POR (1): Porto

BEL (1): Club Brugge

UKR (1): Shakhtar Donetsk

TUR (1): İstanbul Başakşehir

NED (1): Ajax

What are the draw pots?

Pot 1

Bayern (GER, UEFA Champions League holders)

Sevilla (ESP, UEFA Europa League holders)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Liverpool (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

Paris (FRA)

Zenit (RUS)

Porto (POR)

Pots 2

Barcelona (ESP) coefficient 128.000

Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 127.000

Manchester City (ENG) 116.000

Manchester United (ENG) 100.000

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 85.000

Dortmund (GER) ﻿85.000﻿

Chelsea (ENG) 83.000

Ajax (NED) 69.500

Pot 3 or 4

RB Leipzig (GER) 49.000

Inter (ITA) 44.000

Lazio (ITA) 41.000

Atalanta (ITA) 35.500

Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS) 33.000

Marseille (FRA) 31.000

Club Brugge (BEL) 28.500

Mönchengladbach (GER) 26.000

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) 21.500

Rennes (FRA) 14.000

Six further teams will qualify via the play-offs.

Club coefficients are determined either by the sum of all points won in the previous five years or by the association coefficient over the same period – whichever is higher.

How does the draw work?

The 26 teams given direct entry to the group stage will be joined by the six winners of the play-off ties played on 22/23 and 29/30 September.

The teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 consists of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2019/20 titles . Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club coefficient rankings.

No team can play a club from their own association, with the exact draw procedure to be confirmed before the ceremony.

The draw also establishes the groups for the UEFA Champions League path of the UEFA Youth League.

UEFA awards

UEFA Men's Player of the Year

UEFA Women's Player of the Year

UEFA Men's Coach of the Year

UEFA Women's Coach of the Year

Goalkeeper of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season

Defender of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season

Midfielder of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season

Forward of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season

Goalkeeper of the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League season

Defender of the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League season

Midfielder of the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League season

Forward of the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League season

Match dates

Matchday 1: 20/21 October

Matchday 2: 27/28 October

Matchday 3: 3/4 November

Matchday 4: 24/25 November

Matchday 5: 1/2 December

Matchday 6: 8/9 December

Draws are provisional and are subject to final confirmation from UEFA.