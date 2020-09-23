UEFA Men's Player of the Year: De Bruyne, Lewandowski or Neuer

Kevin De Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer are on the shortlist for the 2019/20 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.

The winner will be named – along with the UEFA Women's Player of the Year and UEFA Champions League positional award winners – during the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League draw ceremony in Nyon on Thursday 1 October. The UEFA Europa League Player of the Season will be announced the following day.

UEFA Men's Player of the Year nominees

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Europe's leading assist provider, laying on a record-equalling 20 assists and 13 goals in the Premier League. Find out more about his season here.

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

Scored 55 goals in 47 games as Bayern won the treble, including a competition-leading 15 in the UEFA Champions League. Find out more about his season here.

Manuel Neuer (Bayern)

Missed a solitary game of Bayern's treble-winning campaign, keeping six clean sheets in the UEFA Champions League. Find out more about his season here.

The rest of the top ten

4 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 53 votes

= Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) 53 votes

6 Thomas Müller (Bayern) 41 votes

7 Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) 39 votes

8 Thiago Alcántara (Bayern) 27 votes

9 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern) 26 votes

10 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) 25 votes

What is the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award?

For this award, players in Europe, irrespective of nationality, have been judged in regard to their performances over the whole season in all competitions – both domestically and internationally – at either club, or national team level.

How were the players shortlisted?

The shortlist of three players was selected by a jury comprising the 80 coaches of the clubs that participated in the group stages of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League (32) and UEFA Europa League (48), along with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from each of UEFA's member associations.

Jury members chose their top three players, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.

The other award shortlists

Women's Player of the Year: Bronze, Harder, Renard

Men's Coach of the Year: Flick, Klopp, Nagelsmann

Women's Coach of the Year: Cortés, Lerch, Vasseur

Goalkeeper of the Season: Navas, Neuer, Oblak

Defender of the Season: Alaba, Davies, Kimmich

Midfielder of the Season: De Bruyne, Thomas Müller, Thiago Alcântara

Forward of the Season: Lewandowski, Mbappé, Neymar

Women's Goalkeeper of the Season: Bouhaddi, Endler, Paños

Women's Defender of the Season: Bronze, Goessling, Renard

Women's Midfielder of the Season: Gunnarsdóttir, Marozsán, Popp

Women's Forward of the Season: Cascarino, Harder, Miedema

Europa League Player of the Season: Banega, Bruno Fernandes, Lukaku

