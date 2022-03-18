UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws: All you need to know

When and where are the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws?

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws were made on Friday 18 March at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. See the full draw details.

Who is involved in the draws? The draws feature the eight winners from the UEFA Champions League round of 16. Confirmed quarter-finalists

Atlético (ESP)

Bayern (GER)

Benfica (POR)

Chelsea (ENG)

Liverpool (ENG)

Manchester City (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Villarreal (ESP)



How will the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws work?

The draw will set the ties for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, and a draw will also be held to determine the 'home' team for the final, for procedural reasons.

The draws are open, so there is no seeding or country protection. Any team can be drawn against any other team.

The first team drawn plays its first match at home, against the second team drawn.

I'm honored to announce that I will be doing the #UCL quarter-final, semi-final & final draws that take place on March 18th ⚽♥️#MondayMotivation | @ChampionsLeague" pic.twitter.com/ao8ExfCbrj — Mikael Silvestre (@IamMSilvestre) March 14, 2022

When do the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final ties take place?

Quarter-finals

First legs: 5/6 April

Second legs: 12/13 April

Semi-finals

First legs: 26/27 April

Second legs: 3/4 May

Final

Saturday 28 May (Stade de France, Paris)