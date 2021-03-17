UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws: all you need to know

Wednesday 17 March 2021

When is the draw for the remainder of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League? How does it work? How can you watch it?

©UEFA via Getty Images

When and where is the draw?

The draw takes place on Friday 19 March at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The live stream will begin here at 12:00 CET.

Who is involved?

Bayern (GER)
Chelsea (ENG)
Dortmund (GER)
Liverpool (ENG)
Manchester City (ENG)
Paris (FRA)
Porto (POR)
Real Madrid (ESP)

How the draw will work

There will be a free draw for the quarter-finals, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that follows. A draw will also be made to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.

There are no seedings or country protection. Any restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

When do ties take place?

©UEFA.com

Quarter-finals
First legs: 6/7 April
Second legs: 13/14 April

Semi-finals
First legs: 27/28 April
Second legs: 4/5 May

Final
Saturday 29 May (Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul)

