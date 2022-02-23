UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws: All you need to know

When and where are the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws?

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws will begin at midday CET on Friday 18 March at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The live stream will appear here.

Who is involved in the draws? The draws feature the eight winners from the UEFA Champions League round of 16.



How will the draws work?

The draw will set the ties for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, and a draw will also be held to determine the 'home' team for the final, for procedural reasons.

The draws are open, so there is no seeding or country protection. Any team can be drawn against any other team.

Great Champions League final goals

When do ties take place?

Quarter-finals

First legs: 5/6 April

Second legs: 12/13 April

Semi-finals

First legs: 26/27 April

Second legs: 3/4 May

Final

Saturday 28 May (Gazprom Arena, Saint Petersburg)