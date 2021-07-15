Champions League qualifying: PSV- Galatasaray, Celtic, Olympiacos begin
Thursday 15 July 2021
The second qualifying round ties will get under way next Tuesday after the first stage ended on Wednesday.
The UEFA Champions League second qualifying round starts next Tuesday and Wednesday, with Crvena zvezda, Celtic and Olympiacos among the new entries, and with perhaps the pick of the ties bringing together PSV Eindhoven and Galatasaray.
Ferencváros, Dinamo Zagreb and Malmö were among the teams who made sure of their places when the first qualifying round concluded on 13 and 14 July. Every team that reaches the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, for which the draw takes place on Monday 19 July, will be guaranteed a spot in the group stage of one of UEFA's three club competitions.
The above trio were among 16 sides who successfully navigated the first qualifying round. Another, CFR Cluj, benefited from the recent abolition of the away goals rule as they beat Borac Banja Luka in extra time. Similarly, Alashkert pipped Connah's Quay Nomads in extra time, which they would not have required with the away goals metric.Qualifying fixtures and results
The defeated teams in the first qualifying round transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League, for which the second qualifying round is also next week. Teams exiting in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round will transfer to the UEFA Europa League.
Second qualifying round
- Winners enter the third qualifying round on 3/4 & 10 August, with the draw held on 19 July.
LEAGUE PATH
Tuesday 20 July
Rapid Wien vs Sparta Praha
Celtic vs Midtjylland
Wednesday 20 July
PSV Eindhoven vs Galatasaray
CHAMPIONS PATH
Tuesday 20 July
Alashkert vs Sheriff Tiraspol
Lincoln Red Imps vs CFR Cluj
Ferencváros vs Žalgiris Vilnius
Dinamo Zagreb vs Omonoia
Wednesday 21 July
Kairat Almaty vs Crvena zvezda
Malmö vs HJK Helsinki
Mura vs Ludogorets
Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys
Olympiacos vs Neftçi
Legia Warszawa vs Flora Tallinn
LEAGUE PATH
Wednesday 28 July
Midtjylland vs Celtic
Galatasaray vs PSV Eindhoven
Sparta Praha vs Rapid Wien
- Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round, drawn on 19 July.
CHAMPIONS PATH
Tuesday 27 July
Omonoia vs Dinamo Zagreb
HJK Helsinki vs Malmö
Flora Tallinn vs Legia Warszawa
Žalgiris Vilnius vs Ferencváros
Wednesday 28 July
Neftçi vs Olympiacos
Sheriff Tiraspol vs Alashkert
CFR Cluj vs Lincoln Red Imps
Ludogorets vs Mura
Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava
Crvena zvezda vs Kairat Almaty
- Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League champions path third qualifying round, drawn on 19 July.
COMPLETED ROUNDS
First qualifying round
Wednesday 14 July
Kairat Almaty 2-0 Maccabi Haifa (agg: 3-1)
Alashkert 1-0 Connah's Quay Nomads (aet, agg: 3-2)
Neftçi 2-1 Dinamo Tbilisi (agg: 4-2)
Legia Warszawa 2-0 Bodø/Glimt (agg: 5-2)
Tuesday 13 July
Hibernians 0-3 Flora Tallinn (agg: 0-5)
Riga FC 1-1 Malmö (agg: 1-2)
Lincoln Red Imps 5-0 Fola Esch (agg: 7-2)
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-0 Teuta (agg: 5-0)
Prishtina 1-3 Ferencváros (agg: 1-6)
Mura 5-0 Shkëndija (agg: 6-0)
Borac Banja Luka 2-1 CFR Cluj (aet, agg: 3-4)
Budućnost Podgorica 0-4 HJK Helsinki (agg: 1-7)
Linfield 1-2 Žalgiris Vilnius (agg: 2-5)
Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 2-3)
Shakhtyor Soligorsk 0-1 Ludogorets (agg: 0-2)
Valur 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 2-5)
- Defeated teams progress to the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round (Shamrock Rovers receive a bye to the third qualifying round following a one-off draw required to balance the access list).
Wednesday 7 July
Dinamo Tbilisi 1-2 Neftçi
Bodø/Glimt 2-3 Legia Warszawa
Slovan Bratislava 2-0 Shamrock Rovers
Ludogorets 1-0 Shakhtyor Soligorsk
Maccabi Haifa 1-1 Kairat Almaty
Teuta 0-4 Sheriff Tiraspol
Malmö 1-0 Riga FC
Dinamo Zagreb 3-2 Valur
Connah's Quay Nomads 2-2 Alashkert
Tuesday 6 July
HJK Helsinki 3-1 Budućnost Podgorica
Flora Tallinn 2-0 Hibernians
Ferencváros 3-0 Prishtina
Žalgiris Vilnius 3-1 Linfield
Fola Esch 2-2 Lincoln Red Imps
Shkëndija 0-1 Mura
CFR Cluj 3-1 Borac Banja Luka
Preliminary round
Final: Friday 25 June
Prishtina 2-0 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Elbasan)
- Inter Escaldes face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between Teuta or Sheriff in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.
Semi-finals: Tuesday 22 June
Folgore 0-2 Prishtina (Elbasan)
- Folgore will face Hibernians in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.
HB Tórshavn 0-1 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Durres)
- HB will face Budućnost Podgorica in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.
Special COVID rules
Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.
In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.