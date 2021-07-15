UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League qualifying: PSV- Galatasaray, Celtic, Olympiacos begin

Thursday 15 July 2021

The second qualifying round ties will get under way next Tuesday after the first stage ended on Wednesday.

PSV take on Galatasaray over the next two Wednesdays
The UEFA Champions League second qualifying round starts next Tuesday and Wednesday, with Crvena zvezda, Celtic and Olympiacos among the new entries, and with perhaps the pick of the ties bringing together PSV Eindhoven and Galatasaray.

Ferencváros, Dinamo Zagreb and Malmö were among the teams who made sure of their places when the first qualifying round concluded on 13 and 14 July. Every team that reaches the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, for which the draw takes place on Monday 19 July, will be guaranteed a spot in the group stage of one of UEFA's three club competitions.

The above trio were among 16 sides who successfully navigated the first qualifying round. Another, CFR Cluj, benefited from the recent abolition of the away goals rule as they beat Borac Banja Luka in extra time. Similarly, Alashkert pipped Connah's Quay Nomads in extra time, which they would not have required with the away goals metric.

Qualifying fixtures and results

The defeated teams in the first qualifying round transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League, for which the second qualifying round is also next week. Teams exiting in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round will transfer to the UEFA Europa League.

Second qualifying round

First legs:

LEAGUE PATH

Tuesday 20 July
Rapid Wien vs Sparta Praha
Celtic vs Midtjylland 

Wednesday 20 July
PSV Eindhoven vs Galatasaray 

CHAMPIONS PATH

UEFA Champions League debutants Mura beat Shkëndija to set up a tie with Ludogorets
Tuesday 20 July
Alashkert vs Sheriff Tiraspol 
Lincoln Red Imps vs CFR Cluj
Ferencváros vs Žalgiris Vilnius
Dinamo Zagreb vs Omonoia 

Wednesday 21 July
Kairat Almaty vs Crvena zvezda
Malmö vs HJK Helsinki 
Mura vs Ludogorets 
Slovan Bratislava vs Young Boys 
Olympiacos vs Neftçi 
Legia Warszawa vs Flora Tallinn 

Full season calendar

Second legs:

LEAGUE PATH

Wednesday 28 July
Midtjylland vs Celtic 
Galatasaray vs PSV Eindhoven 
Sparta Praha vs Rapid Wien 

  • Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round, drawn on 19 July.

CHAMPIONS PATH

Tuesday 27 July
Omonoia vs Dinamo Zagreb 
HJK Helsinki vs Malmö 
Flora Tallinn vs Legia Warszawa
Žalgiris Vilnius vs Ferencváros 

Wednesday 28 July
Neftçi vs Olympiacos 
Sheriff Tiraspol vs Alashkert 
CFR Cluj vs Lincoln Red Imps
Ludogorets vs Mura 
Young Boys vs Slovan Bratislava
Crvena zvezda vs Kairat Almaty

  • Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League champions path third qualifying round, drawn on 19 July.

COMPLETED ROUNDS

First qualifying round

Second legs:

Legia saw off Bodø/Glimt
Wednesday 14 July
Kairat Almaty 2-0 Maccabi Haifa (agg: 3-1)
Alashkert 1-0 Connah's Quay Nomads (aet, agg: 3-2)
Neftçi 2-1 Dinamo Tbilisi (agg: 4-2)
Legia Warszawa 2-0 Bodø/Glimt (agg: 5-2)

Tuesday 13 July
Hibernians 0-3 Flora Tallinn (agg: 0-5)
Riga FC 1-1 Malmö (agg: 1-2)
Lincoln Red Imps 5-0 Fola Esch (agg: 7-2)
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-0 Teuta (agg: 5-0)
Prishtina 1-3 Ferencváros (agg: 1-6)
Mura 5-0 Shkëndija (agg: 6-0)
Borac Banja Luka 2-1 CFR Cluj (aet, agg: 3-4)
Budućnost Podgorica 0-4 HJK Helsinki (agg: 1-7)
Linfield 1-2 Žalgiris Vilnius (agg: 2-5)
Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 2-3)
Shakhtyor Soligorsk 0-1 Ludogorets (agg: 0-2)
Valur 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 2-5)

Žalgiris went through with victory at Linfield
First legs:

Wednesday 7 July
Dinamo Tbilisi 1-2 Neftçi 
Bodø/Glimt 2-3 Legia Warszawa 
Slovan Bratislava 2-0 Shamrock Rovers 
Ludogorets 1-0 Shakhtyor Soligorsk 
Maccabi Haifa 1-1 Kairat Almaty 
Teuta 0-4 Sheriff Tiraspol 
Malmö 1-0 Riga FC
Dinamo Zagreb 3-2 Valur 
Connah's Quay Nomads 2-2 Alashkert

CFR Cluj celebrate scoring against Borac Banja Luka
Tuesday 6 July
HJK Helsinki 3-1 Budućnost Podgorica
Flora Tallinn 2-0 Hibernians 
Ferencváros 3-0 Prishtina
Žalgiris Vilnius 3-1 Linfield
Fola Esch 2-2 Lincoln Red Imps 
Shkëndija 0-1 Mura 
CFR Cluj 3-1 Borac Banja Luka 

Preliminary round

Final: Friday 25 June

Prishtina 2-0 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Elbasan)

﻿﻿Semi-finals: Tuesday 22 June

Folgore 0-2 Prishtina (Elbasan)

HB Tórshavn 0-1 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Durres)

Special COVID rules

Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.

In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.

