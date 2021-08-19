UEFA Men's Player of the Year nominee: the case for N'Golo Kanté

N'Golo Kanté is on the three-man shortlist for the 2020/21 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award. UEFA.com analyses why he is in the running alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Jorginho.

Why he was nominated

The French midfielder's influence at Chelsea was tempered by playing an unfamiliar role then injury before Thomas Tuchel’s arrival heralded a renaissance that was nothing short of sensational.

Playing in the German coach's 'double six' alongside Jorginho, Kanté was at his destructive best in their UEFA Champions League run. The 30-year-old dominated the central areas, being named Player of the Match in both legs of the semi-final against Real Madrid then the showpiece success over Manchester City.

2020/21 in numbers

Kanté's Player of the Match final display for Chelsea

Achievements

UEFA Champions League winner, FA Cup runner-up

UEFA Champions League



Appearances: 13

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

Player of the Match awards (KOs): 4

UEFA EURO 2020

Appearances: 4

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Star of the Match awards: 0

Domestic league

Appearances: 30

Goals: 0

Assists: 2

Top three performances

Chelsea 2-0 Atlético de Madrid

The game that really showcased the unfancied Blues' UEFA Champions League credentials. One-nil up on the Liga leaders from the first leg, the form of Luis Suárez still presented a real test. Kanté passed it with flying colours, controlling the middle of the pitch and blunting the Spanish side’s attacking intent.

Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

A brilliant all-round performance as the Frenchman covered every blade of grass at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, allying his usual defensive steel with some velvety attacking play. Eden Hazard once said playing with Kanté was like playing with twins; here Zinédine Zidane’s men met the triplets.

Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea

Kanté made it three Player of the Match performances from three in the UEFA Champions League final, acting as a wall in front of Chelsea’s back three. Is there a better midfielder in the world? César Azpilicueta was asked after this one. The Chelsea skipper's one-word answer contained two letters.