Every UEFA Champions League Player of the Match
Tuesday 14 September 2021
See who took the official Player of the Match award after every UEFA Champions League group stage game this season.
UEFA will give an official Player of the Match award after every 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage game to recognise the top performers in Europe's top club competition.
The UEFA technical observers at each game decide who deserves to be the Player of the Match, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time. Bolded teams (below) are those of the selected player.
Matchday 1
14/09: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern – Robert Lewandowski
14/09: Dynamo Kyiv 0-0 Benfica – Nicolás Otamendi
14/09: Young Boys 2-1 Man. United – Christian Fassnacht
14/09: Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta – Daniel Parejo
14/09: Sevilla 1-1 Salzburg – Karim Adeyemi
14/09: LOSC 0-0 Wolfsburg – Jonathan David
14/09: Chelsea 1-0 Zenit – Romelu Lukaku
14/09: Malmö 0-3 Juventus – Paulo Dybala
15/09: Man. City vs Leipzig
15/09: Club Brugge vs Paris
15/09: Atlético de Madrid vs Porto
15/09: Liverpool vs AC Milan
15/09: Beşiktaş vs Dortmund
15/09: Sporting CP vs Ajax
15/09: Sheriff vs Shakhtar Donetsk
15/09: Inter vs Real Madrid
Matchday 2
28/09: Paris vs Man. City
28/09: Leipzig vs Club Brugge
28/09: AC Milan vs Atlético de Madrid
28/09: Porto vs Liverpool
28/09: Ajax vs Beşiktaş
28/09: Dortmund vs Sporting CP
28/09: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter
28/09: Real Madrid vs Sheriff
29/09: Bayern vs Dynamo Kyiv
29/09: Benfica vs Barcelona
29/09: Atalanta vs Young Boys
29/09: Man. United vs Villarreal
29/09: Salzburg vs LOSC
29/09: Wolfsburg vs Sevilla
29/09: Zenit vs Malmö
29/09: Juventus vs Chelsea
Matchday 3
19/10: Club Brugge vs Man. City
19/10: Paris vs Leipzig
19/10: Atlético de Madrid vs Liverpool
19/10: Porto vs AC Milan
19/10: Beşiktaş vs Sporting CP
19/10: Ajax vs Dortmund
19/10: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid
19/10: Inter vs Sheriff
20/10: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv
20/10: Benfica vs Bayern
20/10: Young Boys vs Villarreal
20/10: Man. United vs Atalanta
20/10: Salzburg vs Wolfsburg
20/10: LOSC vs Sevilla
20/10: Chelsea vs Malmö
20/10: Zenit vs Juventus
Matchday 4
02/11: Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona
02/11: Bayern vs Benfica
02/11: Villarreal vs Young Boys
02/11: Atalanta vs Man. United
02/11: Wolfsburg vs Salzburg
02/11: Sevilla vs LOSC
02/11: Malmö vs Chelsea
02/11: Juventus vs Zenit
03/11: Man. City vs Club Brugge
03/11: Leipzig vs Paris
03/11: AC Milan vs Porto
03/11: Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid
03/11: Sporting CP vs Beşiktaş
03/11: Dortmund vs Ajax
03/11: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03/11: Sheriff vs Inter
Matchday 5
23/11: Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern
23/11: Barcelona vs Benfica
23/11: Villarreal vs Man. United
23/11: Young Boys vs Atalanta
23/11: Sevilla vs Wolfsburg
23/11: LOSC vs Salzburg
23/11: Malmö vs Zenit
23/11: Chelsea vs Juventus
24/11: Man. City vs Paris
24/11: Club Brugge vs Leipzig
24/11: Atlético de Madrid vs AC Milan
24/11: Liverpool vs Porto
24/11: Beşiktaş vs Ajax
24/11: Sporting CP vs Dortmund
24/11: Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
24/11: Sheriff vs Real Madrid
Match 6
07/12: Paris vs Club Brugge
07/12: Leipzig vs Man. City
07/12: Porto vs Atlético de Madrid
07/12: AC Milan vs Liverpool
07/12: Dortmund vs Beşiktaş
07/12: Ajax vs Sporting CP
07/12: Real Madrid vs Inter
07/12: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff
08/12: Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv
08/12: Bayern vs Barcelona
08/12: Man. United vs Young Boys
08/12: Atalanta vs Villarreal
08/12: Salzburg vs Sevilla
08/12: Wolfsburg vs LOSC
08/12: Juventus vs Malmö
08/12: Zenit vs Chelsea