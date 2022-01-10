UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League last 16 form guide: Results, league position, schedule

Monday 10 January 2022

Keep track of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 contenders' form between the group stage and the start of the knockouts in mid-February.

Scott McTominay celebrates scoring Manchester United's FA Cup third round winner against Aston Vila
Scott McTominay celebrates scoring Manchester United's FA Cup third round winner against Aston Vila Manchester United via Getty Imag

Ajax

Since Matchday 6: WWWL (all competitions, most recent first)
Winter break: 23 December to 14 January
Where they stand: 2nd in Eredivisie, Dutch Cup last 16
Round of 16: Benfica, 23/02 (a) and 15/03 (h)

Atlético

Since Matchday 6: DWWLLL ﻿
Winter break: 22 December to 31 January
Where they stand: 4th in Liga, Copa del Rey last 16
Round of 16: Manchester United, 23/02 (h) and 15/03 (a)

Bayern

Since Matchday 6: LWWW
Winter break: 19 December to 7 January
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga
Round of 16: Salzburg, 16/02 (a) and 08/03 (h)

Benfica

Since Matchday 6: WLLWWW
Winter break: None
Where they stand: 3rd in Liga, League Cup semi-finals
Round of 16: Ajax, 23/02 (h) and 15/03 (a)

Chelsea

Since Matchday 6: WWDDWWDDW
Winter break: Scheduled for 23 January to 7 February
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round, League Cup semi-finals
Round of 16: LOSC, 22/02 (h) and 16/03 (a)

Inter

Since Matchday 6: WWWW
Winter break: 22 December to 6 January
Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia round of 16
Round of 16: Liverpool, 16/02 (h) and 08/03 (a)

Juventus

Since Matchday 6: WDWWD
Winter break: 22 December to 6 January
Where they stand: 5th in Serie A, Coppa Italia round of 16
Round of 16: Villarreal, 22/02 (a) and 16/03 (h)

Liverpool

Since Matchday 6: WDLDDWW
Winter break: Scheduled for 23 January to 7 February
Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round, League Cup semi-finals
Round of 16: Inter, 16/02 (a) and 08/03 (h)

LOSC

Since Matchday 6: DWWD
Winter break: 22 December to 7 January
Where they stand: 10th in Ligue 1
Round of 16: Chelsea, 22/02 (a) and 16/03 (h)

Manchester City

Since Matchday 6: WWWWWWW
Winter break: Scheduled for 23 January to 7 February
Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round
Round of 16: Sporting CP, 15/02 (a) and 09/03 (h)

Manchester United

Since Matchday 6: WLWDW
Winter break: Scheduled for 23 January to 7 February
Where they stand: ﻿7th in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round
Round of 16: Atlético, 23/02 (a) and 15/03 (h)

Paris

Since Matchday 6: DWDWW
Winter break: 22 December to 7 January
Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1, French Cup round of 16
Round of 16: Real Madrid, 15/02 (h) and 09/03 (a)

Real Madrid

Since Matchday 6: WWLWDW
Winter break: 22 December to 31 January
Where they stand: 1st in Liga, Copa del Rey last 16
Round of 16: Paris, 15/02 (a) and 09/03 (h)

Salzburg

Since Matchday 6: W
Winter break: 12 December to 11 February
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, Austrian Cup quarter-finals
Round of 16: Bayern, 16/02 (a) and 08/03 (h)

Sporting CP

Since Matchday 6: LWWWWW
Winter break: None
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Portuguese Cup quarter-finals, League Cup semi-finals
Round of 16: Man. City, 15/02 (h) and 09/03 (a)

Villarreal

Since Matchday 6: DLWWWWW
Winter break: 22 December to 31 January
Where they stand: 8th in Liga
Round of 16: Juventus, 22/02 (h) and 16/03 (a)

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 10 January 2022