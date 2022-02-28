Ajax vs Benfica Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Ajax and Benfica meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday 15 March.

Ajax vs Benfica at a glance When: Tuesday 15 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

How it stands: Level at 2-2 after the first leg

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Benfica 2-2 Ajax

Competition top scorer Sébastien Haller scored at both ends in a pulsating first leg. It was Haller's strike partner Dušan Tadić who had broken the deadlock just eight minutes prior to the man of the moment turning into his own net. Haller tucked in to restore the visitors' lead, but substitute Roman Yaremchuk headed in on the rebound to restore parity.

First leg starting line-ups

Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind; Edson Álvarez, Berghuis, Gravenberch; Antony, Haller, Tadić

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Weigl, Taarabt, Everton; Darwin Nuñez, Gonçalo Ramos

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Ajax

Since first leg (all competitions, most recent first): L

Where they stand: 1st in Eredivisie, Dutch Cup semi-finals

Benfica

Since first leg: W

Where they stand: 3rd in Portuguese Liga, League Cup runners-up

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

