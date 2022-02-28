Ajax vs Benfica Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes
Monday 28 February 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Ajax and Benfica.
Ajax and Benfica meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday 15 March.
Ajax vs Benfica at a glance
When: Tuesday 15 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
How it stands: Level at 2-2 after the first leg
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What happened in the first leg?
Competition top scorer Sébastien Haller scored at both ends in a pulsating first leg. It was Haller's strike partner Dušan Tadić who had broken the deadlock just eight minutes prior to the man of the moment turning into his own net. Haller tucked in to restore the visitors' lead, but substitute Roman Yaremchuk headed in on the rebound to restore parity.
First leg starting line-ups
Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind; Edson Álvarez, Berghuis, Gravenberch; Antony, Haller, Tadić
Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Weigl, Taarabt, Everton; Darwin Nuñez, Gonçalo Ramos
Second leg predicted line-ups to follow.
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Ajax
Since first leg (all competitions, most recent first): L
Where they stand: 1st in Eredivisie, Dutch Cup semi-finals
Benfica
Since first leg: W
Where they stand: 3rd in Portuguese Liga, League Cup runners-up
Expert predictions
What the coaches say
