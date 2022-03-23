Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Wednesday 23 March 2022
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid.
Article top media content
Article body
Chelsea and Real Madrid meet in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 6 April.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid at a glance
When: Wednesday 6 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stamford Bridge, London
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg (second leg 12 April)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Chelsea will hope lightning strikes twice as the Blues host Madrid in the quarter-finals: last season the sides met in the semi-finals, a 2-0 home win at Stamford Bridge sealing a 3-1 aggregate success. And the rest, as they say, is history. N'Golo Kanté was the driving force behind that triumph, picking up player of the match awards in both legs (and the final!) and he is likely to be at the heart of things again. But watch out for another Frenchman, Karim Benzema, following his heroics against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.
Line-ups
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger, Alonso; Kanté, Jorginho, Kovačić; Havertz, Pulišić (round of 16 second leg line-up)
Misses next match if booked: Loftus-Cheek
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Nacho; Modrić, Kroos, Valverde; Asensio, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior (round of 16 second leg line-up)
Misses next match if booked: Éder Militão
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Chelsea
Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWW
Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals
Real Madrid
Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWW
Where they stand: 1st in Liga
Expert predictions
To follow
View from the camps
Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea manager: "It's a big challenge, but there is a bit of excitement around this match and fixture. We know what's coming. It will be an exciting match and a tough challenge."
Toni Kroos, Real Madrid midfielder: "They are the current Champions League champions, so it couldn't be more difficult. There could hardly be a bigger hurdle, but we have to focus on ourselves. If we play well, anything is possible."
Emilio Butragueño, Real Madrid director: "They are a very strong team, reigning champions. We faced them last year and they haven't changed much. They are very strong physically, play with great intensity and have very fast, attacking players."
The Stade de France in Saint-Denis will host the final on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.