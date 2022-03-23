Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Chelsea and Real Madrid meet in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 6 April.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid at a glance When: Wednesday 6 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stamford Bridge﻿, London

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg (second leg 12 April)

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

2021 semi-final highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid

Chelsea will hope lightning strikes twice as the Blues host Madrid in the quarter-finals: last season the sides met in the semi-finals, a 2-0 home win at Stamford Bridge sealing a 3-1 aggregate success. And the rest, as they say, is history. N'Golo Kanté was the driving force behind that triumph, picking up player of the match awards in both legs (and the final!) and he is likely to be at the heart of things again. But watch out for another Frenchman, Karim Benzema, following his heroics against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

Line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger, Alonso; Kanté, Jorginho, Kovačić; Havertz, Pulišić (round of 16 second leg line-up)

Misses next match if booked: Loftus-Cheek

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Nacho; Modrić, Kroos, Valverde; Asensio, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior (round of 16 second leg line-up)

Misses next match if booked: Éder Militão

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Chelsea

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWW

Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals

Real Madrid

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWW

Where they stand: 1st in Liga

Expert predictions

To follow

View from the camps

Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea manager: "It's a big challenge, but there is a bit of excitement around this match and fixture. We know what's coming. It will be an exciting match and a tough challenge."

Petr Čech relishing Chelsea's Madrid showdown

Toni Kroos, Real Madrid midfielder: "They are the current Champions League champions, so it couldn't be more difficult. There could hardly be a bigger hurdle, but we have to focus on ourselves. If we play well, anything is possible."

Emilio Butragueño, Real Madrid director: "They are a very strong team, reigning champions. We faced them last year and they haven't changed much. They are very strong physically, play with great intensity and have very fast, attacking players."