Liverpool vs Benfica Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Thursday 7 April 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg between Liverpool and Benfica.
Liverpool and Benfica meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 13 April.
Liverpool vs Benfica at a glance
When: Wednesday 13 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Anfield, Liverpool
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg (first leg: 3-1)
Semi-final opponents: Villarreal or Bayern
Where to watch Liverpool vs Benfica on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What happened in the first leg?
Liverpool were, at times, at their ruthless, devastating best. Ibrahima Konaté's header – his first goal for the club – set them on their way, with Sadio Mané tapping in to make it 2-0 after Luis Díaz had met Trent Alexander-Arnold's raking pass with a cushioned header. Though Darwin Núñez pounced to halve the Reds' lead, Díaz applied a cool finish late on to put the Premier League side firmly in charge of the tie.
- Benfica 1-3 Liverpool - match report
First leg starting line-ups
Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcântara; Salah, Mané, Díaz
Misses next match if booked: Jota, Mané
Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Weigl, Taarabt, Everton; Gonçalo Ramos, Núñez
Misses next match if booked: Grimaldo, João Mário, Otamendi, Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva, Taarabt, Weigl, Yaremchuk
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Liverpool
Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWW
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals, League Cup winners
Benfica
Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): LLW
Where they stand: 3rd in Portuguese Primeira Liga
Expert predictions
What the coaches say
Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach: "We know much more about our opponents now. They won at Ajax, we are aware of their quality. Now we have a nice game in between legs [at Manchester City], but then we'll be ready again."
Nélson Veríssimo, Benfica coach: "The door is not closed. Taking into account the third goal it becomes more difficult, but the tie is not over. We scored the goal that put us back in the tie and we were close to making it two. At 1-3, of course, the task is harder."
Where is the 2022 Champions League final?
The Stade de France in Saint-Denis will host the final on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.