Champions League final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid – what to look out for

The final chapter of this season's UEFA Champions League offers plotlines everywhere you turn – from revenge for Liverpool (not to mention that quadruple chase) to a battle of the mind, potential record-breakers and a high-octane head-to-head duel.

UEFA.com considers the possible headlines at Stade de France on Saturday 28 May.

‘We have a score to settle’

2018 final highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

Four years may have passed since Madrid beat Liverpool in the 2018 final, but for Mohamed Salah, the memories are fresh.

Liverpool’s talisman went off with a shoulder injury barely half an hour into that Kyiv showpiece, and made no secret of his desire to meet the Merengues again this time round. Once the fixture was set, he tweeted simply: “We have a score to settle”.

Mentality monsters vs monster mentality

Jürgen Klopp reprised his infamous moniker for his players after the semi-final second leg win against Villarreal: “I told the boys before the game that I wanted the headlines to be the 'mentality monsters' were in town.” He most certainly got his wish.

But then there’s Madrid, indefatigable Madrid – has a team ever demonstrated such character, such belief, to come this far? Something will have to give.

Records in sight for Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to have won the Champions League five times VI-Images via Getty Images

Carlo Ancelotti will become the first man to coach in five European Cup finals – and possibly the first to win four – but he won’t be the only one at Madrid with records in their sight.

Karim Benzema, Luka Modrić, Dani Carvajal, Isco and Marcelo all have the chance to draw level with Cristiano Ronaldo on five Champions League titles, while Benzema has other personal milestones on his radar – not least going third on his own among the competition’s all-time top scorers, as well as chasing Ronaldo’s 17-goal best for a single season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Vinícius Júnior

The Madrid media shone the spotlight on Vinícius vs Phil Foden in the semis, two of the game’s most outstanding young talents.

But on final night, Madrid’s thrilling 21-year-old forward will have Trent Alexander-Arnold on his flank – a player who is so often the Reds’ creative heartbeat even from right-back; a player who is evolving the position altogether.

Keep a particularly close eye on events on that side of the pitch, but be warned – blink and you’ll miss it.