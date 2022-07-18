Champions League qualifying explained: Fixtures, results, state of play, key dates

Six teams will qualify for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage via qualifying – who's involved, how does it work and when are the games? Allow UEFA.com to explain.

Champions League qualifying fixtures

Second qualifying round: 19/20 & 26/27 July

Third qualifying round: 2/3 & 9 August

Play-offs: 16/17 & 23/24 August

Teams involved (24)

Champions path (20): 5 automatic entrants, 15 first qualifying round winners

League path (4): 4 automatic entrants

Draw

The second qualifying round draw was made on Wednesday 15 June.

Fixtures (19/20 & 26/27 July)

Champions path

Ferencváros (HUN) vs Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) vs Shkupi (MKD)

Qarabağ (AZE) vs Zürich (SUI)

HJK (FIN) vs Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Linfield (NIR) vs Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Žalgiris (LTU) vs Malmö (SWE)

Ludogorets (BUL) vs Shamrock Rovers (IRL)

Maribor (SVN) vs Sheriff (MDA)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR) vs Olympiacos (GRE)

Pyunik (ARM) vs Diddeleng (LUX)

League path

Midtjylland (DEN) vs AEK Larnaca (CYP)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) vs Fenerbahçe (TUR)

How does it work?

Teams play home and away with the aggregate winners progressing to their respective path of the third qualifying round; if teams are level after 180 minutes, extra time and penalties will be played. There are no away goals.

Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round.

Teams involved (20)

Champions path (12): 2 automatic entrants, 10 second qualifying round winners

League path (8): 6 automatic entrants, 2 second qualifying round winners



Draw

The third qualifying round draw was made on Monday 18 July.

Fixtures (2/3 & 9 August)

Champions path

Maccabi Haifa (ISR) / Olympiacos (GRE) vs Apollon Limassol (CYP)

Qarabağ (AZE) / Zürich (SUI) vs Ferencváros (HUN) / Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Ludogorets (BUL) / Shamrock Rovers (IRL) vs Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) / Shkupi (MKD)

Maribor (SVN) / Sheriff (MDA) vs HJK Helsinki (FIN) / Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Linfield (NIR) / Bodø/Glimt (NOR) vs Žalgiris (LTU) / Malmö (SWE)

Crvena zvezda (SRB) vs Pyunik (ARM) / Diddeleng (LUX)

League path

Monaco (FRA) vs PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) / Fenerbahçe (TUR) vs Sturm Graz (AUT)

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) vs Rangers (SCO)

Benfica (POR) vs Midtjylland (DEN) / AEK Larnaca (CYP)

How does it work?

Teams play home and away with the aggregate winners progressing to their respective path of the play-offs; if teams are level after 180 minutes, extra time and penalties will be played. There are no away goals.

Defeated teams in the champions path transfer to the UEFA Europa League play-off round; league path losers will line up in the Europa League group stage.

Copenhagen reached last season's Europa Conference League round of 16 Getty Images

Teams involved (12)

Champions path (8): 2 automatic entrants, 6 third qualifying round winners

Copenhagen

Trabzonspor

Domestic path (4): 4 third qualifying round winners

Draw

To be made on Tuesday 2 August.

Fixtures

To be confirmed; to be played on 16/17 & 23/24 August.

How does it work?

Teams play home and away with the aggregate winners progressing to the group stage draw on Thursday 25 August. If teams are level after 180 minutes, extra time and penalties will be played. There are no away goals.

All losing sides move into the UEFA Europa League group stage (draw on 26 August).

Completed qualifying rounds

Teams involved (4)

4 automatic entrants

Results

21 June

La Fiorita (SMR) 1-2 Inter Club d'Escaldes (AND)

Levadia Tallinn (EST) 1-6 Víkingur Reykjavík (ISL)

24 June

Inter Club d'Escaldes (AND) 0-1 Víkingur Reykjavík (ISL)

How did it work?

The winners of the two semi-finals met in the preliminary round final on Friday 24 June; all games were single-leg fixtures. As winners of the preliminary round final, Víkingur Reykjavík progressed to the first qualifying round.

The other three preliminary round teams transferred to the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round.

Teams involved (30)

29 automatic entrants

1 preliminary round winner

The New Saints beat Linfield 1-0 in the first leg of their first qualifying round tie PA Images via Getty Images

Fixtures

Second legs: Tuesday 12 July

Sutjeska Nikšić 0-1 ﻿Ludogorets Razgrad (agg: 0-3)

﻿﻿Víkingur Reykjavík 3-3 Malmö (agg: 5-6)

﻿Žalgiris 1-0aet Ballkani (agg: 2-1)

Hibernians 0-0 Shamrock Rovers (agg: 0-3)

Qarabağ 5-1 Lech Poznań (agg: 5-2)

﻿Lincoln Red Imps 2-0 Shkupi (agg: 2-3)

RFS 2-1aet HJK (agg: 2-2, HJK won 5-4 on pens)

Tirana 1-2 Diddeleng (agg: 1-3)

Sheriff 1-0 ﻿﻿Zrinjski (agg: 1-0)



Second legs: Wednesday 13 July

CFR Cluj 2-2aet Pyunik (agg: 2-2, Pyunik won 4-3 on pens)

Linfield 2-0aet The New Saints (agg: 2-1)

Ferencváros 5-1 Tobol (agg: 5-1)

Shakhtyor Soligorsk 0-2 Maribor (agg: 0-2)

Dinamo Batumi 1-2aet Slovan Bratislava (agg: 1-2)

KÍ 3-1 Bodø/Glimt (agg: 3-4)

How does it work?

Teams play home and away with the aggregate winners progressing to the second qualifying round champions path; if teams are level after 180 minutes, extra time and penalties will be played. There are no away goals.

Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round.