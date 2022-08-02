Champions League qualifying explained: Fixtures, results, state of play, key dates

Six teams will qualify for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage via qualifying – who's involved, how does it work and when are the games? Allow UEFA.com to explain.

Champions League qualifying fixtures Third qualifying round: 2/3 & 9 August

Play-offs: 16/17 & 23/24 August

Teams involved (20)

Champions path (12): 2 automatic entrants, 10 second qualifying round winners

League path (8): 6 automatic entrants, 2 second qualifying round winners



Draw

The third qualifying round draw was made on Monday 18 July.

Union Saint-Gilloise beat Rangers 2-0 in their third qualifying round opener BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Fixtures (2/3 & 9 August)

Champions path

Maccabi Haifa (ISR) vs Apollon Limassol (CYP)

Qarabağ (AZE) vs Ferencváros (HUN)

Ludogorets (BUL) vs Dinamo Zagreb (CRO): (first leg) 1-2

Sheriff (MDA) vs Viktoria Plzeň (CZE): 1-2

Bodø/Glimt (NOR) vs Žalgiris (LTU)

Crvena zvezda (SRB) vs Pyunik (ARM)

League path

Monaco (FRA) vs PSV Eindhoven (NED): 1-1

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) vs Sturm Graz (AUT)

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) vs Rangers (SCO): 2-0

Benfica (POR) vs Midtjylland (DEN): 4-1

How does it work?

Teams play home and away with the aggregate winners progressing to their respective path of the play-offs; if teams are level after 180 minutes, extra time and penalties will be played. There are no away goals.

Defeated teams in the champions path transfer to the UEFA Europa League play-off round; league path losers will line up in the Europa League group stage.

Teams involved (12)

Champions path (8): 2 automatic entrants, 6 third qualifying round winners

League path (4): 4 third qualifying round winners

Copenhagen reached last season's Europa Conference League round of 16 Getty Images

Draw

The play-off round draw was made on Tuesday 2 August.

Fixtures (16/17 & 23/24 August)

Champions path

Qarabağ (AZE)/Ferencváros (HUN) vs Sheriff (MDA)/Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR)/Žalgiris (LTU) vs Ludogorets (BUL)/Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)/Apollon Limassol (CYP) vs Crvena zvezda (SRB)/Pyunik (ARM)

Copenhagen (DEN) vs Trabzonspor (TUR)

League path

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)/Sturm Graz (AUT) vs Benfica (POR)/Midtjylland (DEN)

Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL)/Rangers (SCO) vs Monaco (FRA)/PSV Eindhoven (NED)

How does it work?

Teams play home and away with the aggregate winners progressing to the group stage draw on Thursday 25 August. If teams are level after 180 minutes, extra time and penalties will be played. There are no away goals.

All losing sides move into the UEFA Europa League group stage (draw on 26 August).

Completed qualifying rounds

Teams involved (4)

4 automatic entrants

Results

21 June

La Fiorita (SMR) 1-2 Inter Club d'Escaldes (AND)

Levadia Tallinn (EST) 1-6 Víkingur Reykjavík (ISL)

24 June

Inter Club d'Escaldes (AND) 0-1 Víkingur Reykjavík (ISL)

How did it work?

The winners of the two semi-finals met in the preliminary round final on Friday 24 June; all games were single-leg fixtures. As winners of the preliminary round final, Víkingur Reykjavík progressed to the first qualifying round.

The other three preliminary round teams transferred to the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round.

Teams involved (30)

29 automatic entrants

1 preliminary round winner

Shamrock Rovers rejoice after seeing off Hibernians SPORTSFILE

Aggregate results

Sutjeska Nikšić 0-3 ﻿Ludogorets Razgrad

﻿﻿Víkingur Reykjavík 5-6 Malmö

Žalgiris 2-1 Ballkani, aet

Hibernians 0-3 Shamrock Rovers

Qarabağ 5-2 Lech Poznań

﻿Lincoln Red Imps 2-3 Shkupi

RFS 2-2 HJK, aet (HJK won 5-4 on pens)

Tirana 1-3 Diddeleng

Sheriff 1-0 ﻿﻿Zrinjski

CFR Cluj 2-2 Pyunik, aet (Pyunik won 4-3 on pens)

Linfield 2-1 The New Saints, aet

Ferencváros 5-1 Tobol

Shakhtyor Soligorsk 0-2 Maribor

Dinamo Batumi 1-2 Slovan Bratislava, aet

KÍ 3-4 Bodø/Glimt

How did it work?

Teams played home and away with the aggregate winners progressing to the second qualifying round champions path; if teams were level after 180 minutes, extra time and penalties were played. There were no away goals.

Defeated teams transferred to the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round.

Teams involved (24)

Champions path (20): 5 automatic entrants, 15 first qualifying round winners

League path (4): 4 automatic entrants

Draw

The second qualifying round draw was made on Wednesday 15 June.

Dynamo Kyiv edged out Fenerbahçe in the second qualifying round Getty Images

Aggregate results

Champions path

Ferencváros (HUN) 5-3 Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 3-2 Shkupi (MKD)

Qarabağ (AZE) 5-4 Zürich (SUI)

HJK (FIN) 1-7 Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Linfield (NIR) 1-8 Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Žalgiris (LTU) 3-0 Malmö (SWE)

Ludogorets (BUL) 4-2 Shamrock Rovers (IRL)

Maribor (SVN) 0-1 Sheriff (MDA)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR) 5-1 Olympiacos (GRE)

Pyunik (ARM) 4-2 Diddeleng (LUX)



League path

Midtjylland (DEN) 2-2 AEK Larnaca (CYP), aet (Midtjylland won 4-3 on pens)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) 2-1 Fenerbahçe (TUR)

How did it work?

Teams played home and away with the aggregate winners progressing to their respective path of the third qualifying round; if teams were level after 180 minutes, extra time and penalties were played. There were no away goals.

Defeated teams transferred to the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round.