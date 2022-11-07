All the 2022/23 Champions League scores, fixtures, results

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season kicked off with the start of the group stage on 6 September and concludes with the final in Istanbul on 10 June 2023.

Here's a full rundown of this season's fixtures and results.

Round of 16 fixtures

First legs

Tuesday 14 February

AC Milan vs Tottenham

Paris vs Bayern

Wednesday 15 February

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Dortmund vs Chelsea

Tuesday 21 February

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Frankfurt vs Napoli

Wednesday 22 February

Leipzig vs Man City

Inter vs Porto

Second legs

Tuesday 7 March

Benfica vs Club Brugge

Chelsea vs Dortmund

Wednesday 8 March

Tottenham vs AC Milan

Bayern vs Paris

Tuesday 14 March

Man City vs Leipzig

Porto vs Inter

Wednesday 15 March

Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Napoli vs Frankfurt

All kick-offs 21:00 CET

Matchday 1 results

6 September

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea

Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen

Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan

Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid

Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar

Sevilla 0-4 Man City

Paris 2-1 Juventus

Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa

7 September

Ajax 4-0 Rangers

Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP

Napoli 4-1 Liverpool

Atlético 2-1 Porto

Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen

Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň

Inter 0-2 Bayern

﻿Tottenham 2-0 Marseille

Matchday 2 results

13 September

Plzeň 0-2 Inter

Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham

Liverpool 2-1 Ajax

Porto 0-4 Club Brugge

Leverkusen 2-0 Atlético

Bayern 2-0 Barcelona

Marseille 0-1 Frankfurt

14 September

AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

Rangers 0-3 Napoli

Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg

Real Madrid 2-0 Leipzig

Man City 2-1 Dortmund

Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla

Juventus 1-2 Benfica

Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris

Matchday 3 results

4 October

Bayern 5-0 Plzeň

Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP

Liverpool 2-0 Rangers

Ajax 1-6 Napoli

Porto 2-0 Leverkusen

Club Brugge 2-0 Atlético

Inter 1-0 Barcelona

Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham

5 October

Salzburg 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Leipzig 3-1 Celtic

Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan

Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar

Man City 5-0 Copenhagen

Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund

Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa

Benfica 1-1 Paris

Matchday 4 results

11 October

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City

Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus

Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea

Shakhtar 1-1 Real Madrid

Celtic 0-2 Leipzig

Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla

Paris 1-1 Benfica

12 October

Napoli 4-2 Ajax

Atlético 0-0 Club Brugge

Rangers 1-7 Liverpool

Leverkusen 0-3 Porto

Barcelona 3-3 Inter

Plzeň 2-4 Bayern

Tottenham 3-2 Frankfurt

Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille

Matchday 5 results

25 October

Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea

Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen

Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan

Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar

Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid

Dortmund 0-0 Man City

Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa

Benfica 4-3 Juventus

26 October

Club Brugge 0-4 Porto

Inter 4-0 Plzeň

Napoli 3-0 Rangers

Ajax 0-3 Liverpool

Atlético 2-2 Leverkusen

Barcelona 0-3 Bayern

Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP

Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille

Matchday 6 results

1 November

Porto 2-1 Atlético

Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge

Liverpool 2-0 Napoli

Rangers 1-3 Ajax

Bayern 2-0 Inter

Plzeň 2-4 Barcelona

Sporting CP 1-2 Frankfurt

Marseille 1-2 Tottenham

2 November

Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic

Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig

Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb

AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg

Man City 3-1 Sevilla

Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund

Juventus 1-2 Paris

Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023

No more away goals rule There was a rule change ahead of 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

