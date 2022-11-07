UEFA.com works better on other browsers
All the 2022/23 Champions League scores, fixtures, results

Monday 7 November 2022

All the 2022/23 Champions League group stage results and round of 16 fixtures.

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season kicked off with the start of the group stage on 6 September and concludes with the final in Istanbul on 10 June 2023.

Here's a full rundown of this season's fixtures and results.

Round of 16 fixtures

First legs

Tuesday 14 February
AC Milan vs Tottenham
Paris vs Bayern

Wednesday 15 February
Club Brugge vs Benfica
Dortmund vs Chelsea

Tuesday 21 February
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Frankfurt vs Napoli

Wednesday 22 February
Leipzig vs Man City
Inter vs Porto

Second legs

Tuesday 7 March
Benfica vs Club Brugge
Chelsea vs Dortmund

Wednesday 8 March
Tottenham vs AC Milan
Bayern vs Paris

Tuesday 14 March
Man City vs Leipzig
Porto vs Inter

Wednesday 15 March
Real Madrid vs Liverpool
Napoli vs Frankfurt

All kick-offs 21:00 CET

Matchday 1 results

6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar 
Sevilla 0-4 Man City
Paris 2-1 Juventus
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa

7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool
Atlético 2-1 Porto
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen
Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň
Inter 0-2 Bayern
﻿Tottenham 2-0 Marseille

Matchday 2 results

13 September
Plzeň 0-2 Inter
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax 
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge
Leverkusen 2-0 Atlético
Bayern 2-0 Barcelona
Marseille 0-1 Frankfurt

14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg
Real Madrid 2-0 Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris

Matchday 3 results

4 October
Bayern 5-0 Plzeň
Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atlético
Inter 1-0 Barcelona
Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham

5 October
Salzburg 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris

Matchday 4 results

11 October
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea
Shakhtar 1-1 Real Madrid
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla
Paris 1-1 Benfica

12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atlético 0-0 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Leverkusen 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 3-3 Inter
Plzeň 2-4 Bayern
Tottenham 3-2 Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille

Matchday 5 results

25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea
Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar 
Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid 
Dortmund 0-0 Man City 
Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa 
Benfica 4-3 Juventus 

26 October
Club Brugge 0-4 Porto
Inter 4-0 Plzeň
Napoli 3-0 Rangers
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool
Atlético 2-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP
Frankfurt 2-1 Marseille

Matchday 6 results

1 November
Porto 2-1 Atlético 
Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli
Rangers 1-3 Ajax
Bayern 2-0 Inter
Plzeň 2-4 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-2 Frankfurt
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham

2 November
Real Madrid 5-1 Celtic
Shakhtar 0-4 Leipzig
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
AC Milan 4-0 Salzburg
Man City 3-1 Sevilla
Copenhagen 1-1 Dortmund
Juventus 1-2 Paris
Maccabi Haifa 1-6 Benfica

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

No more away goals rule

There was a rule change ahead of 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

