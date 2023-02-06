Club Brugge vs Benfica Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Club Brugge and Benfica meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 15 February.

Club Brugge vs Benfica at a glance When: Wednesday 15 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Jan Breydelstadion, Bruges

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 7 March)

What do you need to know?

Carl Hoefkens led Club Brugge to the round of 16 for the first time, but it was not enough to keep him in his post, Scott Parker coming in to take command of the Belgian champions during the winter. Ex-Eagle Roman Yaremchuk may be able to offer his new coach some help as they try to strike a decisive blow against a Benfica team who started their first season under Roger Schmidt with a 28-game unbeaten run.

Predicted line-ups

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Boyata, Mechele, Meijer; Buchanan, Sowah, Vanaken, Sobol; Nielsen, Jutglà, Lang

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Bah, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Aursnes, Florentino; Neres, Rafa Silva, João Mário; Gonçalo Ramos

*Matchday 6 starting XIs; predicted line-ups to follow

Squad changes

Club Brugge

In: Josef Bursik, Jack Hendry, Mats Rits

Out: Éder Balanta, Cyle Larin, Eduard Sobol

Benfica

In: Pedro Santos*, Gonçalo Guedes, João Neves*, Diego Moreira*, Zan Jevsenak*, Samuel Soares, Henrique Pereira*, Cher N'Dour*, Gerson Sousa*, Andreas Schjelderup, Luis Semedo*, Casper Tengstedt

Out: Henrique Araújo, Gil Dias, John Brooks, Diogo Gonçalves, Enzo Fernández, Paulo Bernardo, Helton Leite, Martim Neto, Rodrigo Pinho, João Victor

* List B

Form guide

Club Brugge

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWDDDL ﻿

Where they stand: 4th in Belgian First League

Benfica

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWDW ﻿

Where they stand: 1st in Liga, Portuguese Cup quarter-finals

Expert predictions

Alyssa Saliou, Club Brugge reporter

Carlos Machado, Benfica reporter

What the coaches say

Scott Parker, Club Brugge coach: "﻿When I got the call [from Club Brugge], how they sold it was pretty special. The fire came back in my belly. It was the feeling of 'I can't wait to get going!', so let's go for it."

