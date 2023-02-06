Club Brugge vs Benfica Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Monday, 6 February 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Club Brugge and Benfica.
Club Brugge and Benfica meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 15 February.
Club Brugge vs Benfica at a glance
When: Wednesday 15 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Jan Breydelstadion, Bruges
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 7 March)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Club Brugge vs Benfica on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Carl Hoefkens led Club Brugge to the round of 16 for the first time, but it was not enough to keep him in his post, Scott Parker coming in to take command of the Belgian champions during the winter. Ex-Eagle Roman Yaremchuk may be able to offer his new coach some help as they try to strike a decisive blow against a Benfica team who started their first season under Roger Schmidt with a 28-game unbeaten run.
Predicted line-ups
Club Brugge: Mignolet; Boyata, Mechele, Meijer; Buchanan, Sowah, Vanaken, Sobol; Nielsen, Jutglà, Lang
Benfica: Vlachodimos; Bah, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Aursnes, Florentino; Neres, Rafa Silva, João Mário; Gonçalo Ramos
*Matchday 6 starting XIs; predicted line-ups to follow
Squad changes
Club Brugge
In: Josef Bursik, Jack Hendry, Mats Rits
Out: Éder Balanta, Cyle Larin, Eduard Sobol
Benfica
In: Pedro Santos*, Gonçalo Guedes, João Neves*, Diego Moreira*, Zan Jevsenak*, Samuel Soares, Henrique Pereira*, Cher N'Dour*, Gerson Sousa*, Andreas Schjelderup, Luis Semedo*, Casper Tengstedt
Out: Henrique Araújo, Gil Dias, John Brooks, Diogo Gonçalves, Enzo Fernández, Paulo Bernardo, Helton Leite, Martim Neto, Rodrigo Pinho, João Victor
* List B
Form guide
Club Brugge
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWDDDL
Where they stand: 4th in Belgian First League
Benfica
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWDW
Where they stand: 1st in Liga, Portuguese Cup quarter-finals
Expert predictions
Alyssa Saliou, Club Brugge reporter
To follow.
Carlos Machado, Benfica reporter
To follow.
What the coaches say
Scott Parker, Club Brugge coach: "When I got the call [from Club Brugge], how they sold it was pretty special. The fire came back in my belly. It was the feeling of 'I can't wait to get going!', so let's go for it."
Roger Schmidt, Benfica coach: "Xx."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.