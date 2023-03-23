UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Thursday, 23 March 2023

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg between Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Carlo Ancelotti has coached five of the Champions League quarter-finalists, including Madrid's quarter-final opponents Chelsea Getty Images

Real Madrid and Chelsea meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 12 April.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea at a glance

When: Wednesday 12 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg
Winners face Bayern or Man City in the semi-finals

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

2022 highlights: Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea

What do you need to know?

These two teams also met at the same stage last season, Karim Benzema scoring four goals across the tie in a 5-4 aggregate triumph for the eventual champions. That was a 14th title for Madrid and a record fourth for Carlo Ancelotti, who is coming up against one of his four former clubs who have made it through to the last eight. With Barcelona well clear in the Spanish top flight, this competition once again looks set to be the apple of Madrid's eye.

Previous line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Rüdiger, Nacho; Kroos, Camavinga, Modrić; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Jr

Chelsea: Kepa; Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella; James, Kovaćič, Fernández, Chilwell; Sterling, João Félix, Havertz

Chelsea: Every goal so far this season

Form guide

Real Madrid
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWDLD
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Copa del Rey semi-finals

Chelsea
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWLL
Where they stand: 10th in Premier League

Expert predictions

Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter
Joseph Terry, Chelsea reporter
Every Real Madrid goal so far this season

What the coaches say

Graham Potter, Chelsea coach: "The feeling is excitement. I've said we will try to win the Champions League and that's the same for the other seven clubs in the draw I'm sure. I do not know [Ancelotti] personally, but I have faced him when he was at Everton. I know he is a gentleman. It goes without saying, the amount of respect I have for him and what he has achieved."

Where is the 2023 Champions League final?

Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.

The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

