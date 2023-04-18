Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid (agg: 0-4): Rodrygo double puts holders into last four

Holders Real Madrid continued their quest to retain their UEFA Champions League title with a 2-0 success against Chelsea in the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

Key moments 20': Rodrygo strikes outside of upright

41': Vinícius Júnior steers effort wide

45': Courtois denies Cucurella with brave stop

58': Rodrygo opens scoring from close range

80': Brazilian taps in following Valverde pass

Match in brief: Rodrygo downs spirited Chelsea

Trailing 2-0 after last week's first leg, the home side understandably took the game to their opponents from the very beginning and had the first opportunity of the match with just over ten minutes gone. N'Golo Kanté was quickest to react to a loose ball after Kai Havertz had an effort blocked in the Madrid penalty area, but the midfielder struck his half-volley into the turf and the shot skewed wide.

The reigning champions did not take long to respond and Rodrygo almost applied the finish to a neat move to the right of the area, but his fierce drive cannoned off the outside of the upright.

Both sides had further chances before the interval, Vinícius Júnior outpacing Wesley Fofana to meet Luka Modrić's inviting centre, but the Brazilian international's attempt to place his effort out of the reach of Kepa Arrizabalaga meant it flew the wrong side of the post.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois showed why he was named Player of the Match in the 2022 final, scrambling off his line to narrow the angle and deny Marc Cucurella a sight of goal after Reece James' low centre had somehow found its way through the crowded box to his fellow wing-back.

Rodrygo finishes off a flowing Real Madrid move Getty Images

The hosts, roared on by their supporters, appeared to be in the ascendancy after the break but were undone by the speed of a Real Madrid counterattack. Rodrygo collected an intelligent Éder Militão pass near the right wing before skipping past Trevoh Chalobah's challenge and reaching the byline. He picked out Vinícius Júnior, who unselfishly returned the favour for his international team-mate to power in from close range.

Carlo Ancelotti's men struck again with ten minutes remaining thanks to another goal crafted via their South American contingent. Vinícius Júnior's cut-back found Federico Valverde on the edge of the box, who burst past two defenders before teeing up Rodrygo for a simple finish.

As it happened: Chelsea 0-2

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

"He provided excellent balance to Real Madrid's midfield and was composed in possession, did an excellent job defensively and gave an outstanding assist for the second goal."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Player of the Match: Federico Valverde highlights

Joseph Terry, Chelsea reporter

Chelsea can walk away from this second leg with their heads held high. For a good hour they ran the European champions close and gave themselves a chance of pulling off the miraculous with a committed, brave and energetic performance. However, you always felt Real Madrid had a couple of gears they could access and so the opportunity presented itself on the hour. Perhaps things might have been different had Chelsea got an early goal, but those are the margins at this level.

Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter

Real Madrid didn't make this as dramatic as they did last season against Paris, Chelsea or Manchester City but things were in the balance, perhaps tilting Chelsea's way, until the Rodrygo moments. The credit Carlo Ancelotti deserves is near limitless. Last season his tweak was Valverde up front, doing the work of three men; this season instead of Rodrygo being the super sub, he's been promoted. The 22-year-old Brazilian played a big role in the historic win at Anfield and now he's put his side into the semi-final – again.

Reaction

Courtois: 'It's always nice to win at Stamford Bridge'

Frank Lampard, Chelsea manager, speaking to BT Sport: "We played really well for 60 minutes. We had really good chances and at this level you have to take them. You don't want to praise a performance too much when you lose at this level, because it's finite. It is what it is."

Conor Gallagher, Chelsea midfielder, speaking to BT Sport: "We played well and had a lot of chances, definitely more and better chances than they did. But football is all about taking your chances and we didn't do that today, which was disappointing. Of course, we're going to be gutted, but we played some good stuff today."

Michael Owen, BT Sport "I was quite impressed with Chelsea tonight. For an hour I thought they were very, very good. You just don't know what gears Real Madrid have got."

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "This was a match where we really had to suffer to win. Initially they caused us some problems down the left but we sorted that. By the end, we had produced a very complete performance. We hit a good level – and we were particularly solid at the back. This is a merited result over and we're all absolutely delighted."

Rodrygo, Real Madrid goalscorer: "I still don't know how to explain how the Champions League makes us all react and perform, but I have to say that it's very special indeed. Whenever I play, my only intention is to help my team. Now I want to keep playing – and scoring – and I want to win more Champions League trophies."

Key stats

Karim Benzema became the fifth player to reach 150 appearances in the Champions League.

Toni Kroos made his 150th UEFA club competition appearance, only the 17th player to achieve that feat.

All five of Rodrygo's goals in the knockout stages of this competition have come against English opponents.

The Brazilian international scored more than once in a Champions League knockout stage match for the second time, after his double against Man City in last season's semi-final second leg.

Real Madrid have progressed in each of their last 11 UEFA Champions League quarter-final ties.

Chelsea have lost four successive matches for the first time since 1993.

Rodrygo nabs his second of the evening AFP via Getty Images

Rodrygo – 13 points

Federico Valverde – 10 points

Thibaut Courtois – 8 points

Line-ups

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Fofana; James, Kanté, Fernández (Sterling 67), ﻿Kovačić, ﻿Cucurella (Mudryk 67); Gallagher (João Félix 67); Havertz (Mount 77)

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal (Nacho 82), Militão, Alaba (Rüdiger 46), Camavinga; Modrić, Kroos (Ceballos 76), Valverde; Rodrygo (Asensio 82), Benzema (Tchouameni 71), Vinícius Júnior