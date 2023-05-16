Champions League final three: Meet the teams

UEFA.com profiles the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League final three.

Where is the Champions League final? ﻿Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023. The winners of semi-final 2 (Real Madrid vs Man City) will be the 'home' side in Istanbul following a draw made for administrative purposes.

This season

UEFA coefficient ranking: 11

This season: W7 D3 L2 F19 A10

Group C: Runners-up

Round of 16: W 1-0agg vs Porto

Quarter-finals: W 5-3agg vs Benfica

Semi-finals: W 3-0agg vs Milan

Pedigree

Last final appearance: 2010 (W2-0 vs Bayern)

Last season: Round of 16 (L 1-2agg vs Liverpool)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1963/64, 1964/65, 2009/10)

Campaign so far

While Inter have struggled for consistency in Serie A, the Nerazzurri have consistently performed in the Champions League. They qualified from a strong group including Bayern and Barcelona and have now reached the final after eliminating Porto, Benfica and Milan. They have put in six solid knockout stage performances, keeping five clean sheets in the process, and more than merited their 3-0 aggregate victory over their city rivals.

Highlights: Inter 1-0 Milan

Why they can go all the way

Because this Inter side seemed designed to produce their best in big games. Just watch their results in all competitions in 2023. The Nerazzurri have often lost against lower-ranked teams in Serie A, but have always performed against the top sides. The game in Istanbul will be one of the biggest in the club's history.

How do Inter play?

The system is a 3-5-2, where wing-backs, namely Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco, are required to cover the entire flank. One of the three midfielders is a deep-lying playmaker: Hakan Çalhanoğlu is now preferred to Marcelo Brozović for this role. The two other midfielders, Nicolò Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, lead the pressing and support the attackers. Edin Džeko and Romelu Lukaku are alternating as attacking partners for Lautaro Martínez to great effect. A nice dilemma for Simone Inzaghi in Istanbul.

Coach: Simone Inzaghi

A Serie A and three-time Coppa Italia winner as a player with Lazio, the 46-year-old also brought a domestic cup to Rome during his five seasons in charge. Took over from Antonio Conte in 2021, winning the domestic Super Cup and Coppa Italia in his first campaign at the helm.

Key player: Lautaro Martínez

Nicknamed 'The Bull', Martínez ended the 2021/22 campaign with 25 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions – his best haul since arriving in Milan from Racing Club in 2018. Formed a prolific partnership with Lukaku, who returned from Chelsea but did not play much in the first half of the season due to injury. The pair combined expertly for Martínez's second-leg winner against Milan.

Did you know?

Inzaghi could become the first Italian coach to lead Inter to European glory. The Nerazzurri's previous triumphs in the competition were under Helenio Herrera (1964 and 1965) and José Mourinho (2010).

2010 highlights: Inter's last Champions League glory

UEFA coefficient ranking: 1

This season: W6 D5 L0 F27 A5

Group G: Winners

Round of 16: W 8-1agg vs Leipzig

Quarter-finals: W 4-1agg vs Bayern

Last season: Semi-finals (L 5-6agg vs Real Madrid)

Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2020/21)

Campaign so far

City wasted little time in securing their place in the knockout stage for the tenth successive season, but it wasn't all plain sailing for Pep Guardiola's star-studded ensemble. They needed a spectacular winner from the prolific Erling Haaland to complete the turnaround against Dortmund in September before playing over an hour with ten men in a goalless draw at Copenhagen.

After a quiet display in the last-16 first leg against Leipzig, Haaland hit a record-breaking five goals in the return before adding two more to his tally in an emphatic last-eight triumph against Bayern. Kevin De Bruyne took the goalscoring mantle in the first leg of the semi-final against Real Madrid, earning City a 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital.

Highlights: Real Madrid 1-1 Man City

Why they can go all the way

City have one of the game's most astute tacticians, phenomenal strength in depth and one of the best strikers of his generation at their disposal. Why shouldn't they lift the trophy in Istanbul in June? There are no guarantees in a competition where fine margins so often prove decisive, but Guardiola's team fear no one. With Lady Luck on their side, a maiden Champions League crown could be just around the corner.

How do Man City play?

John Stones' role as part of a double pivot in a 3-2-4-1 system has enabled City to exert even greater levels of control when in possession – which is most of the time. Pinning opponents in their own half with a high defensive line, City circulate the ball with trademark ease until the relentless pressure finally tells. Unlike last season, when Guardiola often operated with a false nine, the Cityzens now have arguably the most prolific focal point in the game to finish off their free-flowing moves.

Coach: Josep Guardiola

One of the most decorated coaches in world football, the 51-year-old won this competition twice with Barcelona but will be desperate to end his 12-year wait for a third triumph. Scooped three league titles apiece at the helm of the Catalan club and Bayern, and made it four Premier League winners' medals with City in 2021/22.

Key player: Kevin De Bruyne

Haaland would be the obvious choice – 51 goals this season makes him pretty influential, after all – but De Bruyne remains a talismanic figure, contributing a constant supply of chances for the relentless Norwegian. The 31-year-old midfielder has assisted 23 goals in all competitions this term, his most in a single campaign for the club.

Did you know?

At 22 years 272 days old and after only 27 games, Haaland was both the youngest and the quickest player to reach 35 Champions League goals.

UEFA coefficient ranking﻿: 5

This season: W8 D2 L1 F26 A8

Group F: Winners

Round of 16: W 6-2agg vs Liverpool

Quarter-finals: W 4-0agg vs Chelsea

Last season: Winners (W 1-0 vs Liverpool)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60, 1965/66, 1997/98, 1999/2000, 2001/02, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2021/22)

Campaign so far

It has largely been a case of full steam ahead. Group F was competitive. The goal Federico Valverde scored to open up the home game against Leipzig will live long in the memory – as will the brilliant display of cold ruthlessness in winning 3-0 at Celtic after Karim Benzema had gone off injured.

But the five-star football came at Anfield. To give a side of Liverpool's class a two-goal start and then score five times in 46 minutes was wonderfully entertaining and history in the making. Less spectacular against Chelsea? Yes, but Rodrygo got the job done. And now to Manchester City – a 1-1 draw at home leaves the tie in the balance.

Vinícius Júnior's stunning strike for Real Madrid against Man City from all angles

Why they can go all the way

Because that's what the club exists for. Because this is 'what we do', as everybody – from the groundskeepers to the president via some of the most exciting footballers in the world – would tell you. No club has a more explosive mix of desire, talent, know-how, expectation and 'been here, seen this, done that' than Madrid. Disbelieve them at your peril.

How do Real Madrid play?

There really hasn't been any change of system or idea this season. Valverde often plays 'in' a front three, particularly in matches where Carlo Ancelotti wants extra help for midfield and at right-back. However, the integration of Aurélien Tchouaméni has been pretty spectacular, Eduardo Camavinga's acceleration has really counted and although Benzema hasn't racked up as many matches this term, his partnership with Vinícius Júnior remains world class. Late goals and impact performances off the bench have become signature.

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

The man who led Madrid to 'La Décima' in 2014 came back for a second spell in charge in summer 2021 and rewrote the history books by becoming the first coach to win the European Cup/UEFA Champions League four times. Cruised to the Liga title last season as well for good measure, making him the first coach to win championships in Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain.

Key player: Vinícius Júnior

Benzema, not to mention Thibaut Courtois, remain crucial. But when a coach of Ancelotti's savoir-faire, experience and judgement declares that in his No20 he possesses "the most decisive player in the world" who could possibly argue against the idea that Vinícius, this wonderful, mercurial Brazilian forward, is Madrid's key player? Just check out his goal in the semi-final first leg if you're in any doubt.

Did you know?

Real Madrid became the first side to contest 300 UEFA Champions League matches in the second leg against Liverpool.