UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Champions League: All the results

Saturday, June 1, 2024

Look back at all the results from the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season.

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season reached an exciting climax on Saturday 1 June as Real Madrid defeated Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium to clinch their 15th European title.

Take a look at the full list of results from another enthralling campaign in European football's premier club competition.

Knockout stage

Final

1 June
Dortmund 0-2 Real Madrid

Semi-finals

Second legs

7 May
Paris 0-1 Dortmund (agg: 0-2)

8 May
Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern (agg: 4-3)

Semi-final highlights: Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern

First legs

30 April
Bayern 2-2 Real Madrid

1 May
Dortmund 1-0 Paris

First leg highlights: Dortmund 1-0 Paris

Quarter-finals

Second legs

Tuesday 16 April
﻿﻿﻿﻿Dortmund 4-2 Atlético de Madrid (agg: 5-4)
Barcelona 1-4 Paris (agg: 4-6)

Wednesday 17 April
Bayern 1-0 Arsenal (agg: 3-2)
Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid (aet, agg: 4-4, Madrid win 4-3 on penalties)

Highlights: Barcelona 1-4 Paris

First legs

Tuesday 9 April
Arsenal 2-2 Bayern
Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City

Wednesday 10 April
Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Dortmund
Paris 2-3 Barcelona

First leg highlights: Real Madrid 3-3 Man City

Round of 16

Second legs

5 March
Real Sociedad 1-2 Paris (agg: 1-4)
Bayern 3-0 Lazio (agg: 3-1)

6 March
Man City 3-1 Copenhagen (agg: 6-2)
Real Madrid 1-1 Leipzig (agg: 2-1)

12 March
Arsenal 1-0 Porto (aet, agg: 1-1; Arsenal win 4-2 on penalties)
Barcelona 3-1 Napoli (agg: 4-2)

13 March
Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Inter (aet, agg: 2-2; Atlético win 3-2 on penalties)
Dortmund 2-0 PSV (agg: 3-1)

Round of 16 highlights: Barcelona 3-1 Napoli

First legs

13 February
Copenhagen 1-3 Man City
Leipzig 0-1 Real Madrid

14 February
Paris 2-0 Real Sociedad
Lazio 1-0 Bayern

20 February
Inter 1-0 Atlético de Madrid
PSV 1-1 Dortmund

21 February
Porto 1-0 Arsenal
Napoli 1-1 Barcelona

When are the remaining 2023/24 Champions League knockout stage games?

Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April
Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May
Final: 1 June

Sign up to MyUEFA!

Group stage

Matchday 6

12 December

Lens 2-1 Sevilla
PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Arsenal
Man United 0-1 Bayern
Copenhagen 1-0 Galatasaray
Napoli 2-0 Braga
Union Berlin 2-3 Real Madrid
Inter 0-0 Real Sociedad
Salzburg 1-3 Benfica

13 December

Leipzig 2-1 Young Boys
Crvena zvezda 2-3 Man City
Atlético de Madrid 2-0 Lazio
Celtic 2-1 Feyenoord
Dortmund 1-1 Paris
Newcastle 1-2 Milan
Porto 5-3 Shakhtar Donetsk
Antwerp 3-2 Barcelona

Matchday 5

28 November

Lazio 2-0 Celtic
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Antwerp
Feyenoord 1-3 Atlético de Madrid
Paris 1-1 Newcastle
Milan 1-3 Dortmund
Man City 3-2 Leipzig
Young Boys 2-0 Crvena zvezda
Barcelona 2-1 Porto

Matchday 5: Best goals

29 November

Galatasaray 3-3 Man United
Sevilla 2-3 PSV Eindhoven
Bayern 0-0 Copenhagen
Arsenal 6-0 Lens
Real Madrid 4-2 Napoli
Braga 1-1 Union Berlin
Benfica 3-3 Inter
Real Sociedad 0-0 Salzburg

Matchday 4

7 November

Dortmund 2-0 Newcastle
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Barcelona
Atlético de Madrid 6-0 Celtic
Lazio 1-0 Feyenoord
Milan 2-1 Paris
Man City 3-0 Young Boys
Crvena zvezda 1-2 Leipzig
Porto 2-0 Royal Antwerp

Matchday 4: Best goals

8 November

Napoli 1-1 Union Berlin
Real Sociedad 3-1 Benfica
Bayern 2-1 Galatasaray
Copenhagen 4-3 Man United
Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla
PSV Eindhoven 1-0 Lens
Real Madrid 3-0 Braga
Salzburg 0-1 Inter

Matchday 3

24 October

Galatasaray 1-3 Bayern
Inter 2-1 Salzburg
Man United 1-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-2 Arsenal
Lens 1-1 PSV Eindhoven
Braga 1-2 Real Madrid
Union Berlin 0-1 Napoli
Benfica 0-1 Real Sociedad

Matchday 3: Best goals

25 October

Feyenoord 3-1 Lazio
Barcelona 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic 2-2 Atlético de Madrid
Paris 3-0 Milan
Newcastle 0-1 Dortmund
Leipzig 3-1 Crvena zvezda
Young Boys 1-3 Man City
Antwerp 1-4 Porto

Matchday 2

3 October

Union Berlin 2-3 Braga
Salzburg 0-2 Real Sociedad
Man United 2-3 Galatasaray
Copenhagen 1-2 Bayern
Lens 2-1 Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Sevilla
Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid
Inter 1-0 Benfica

Matchday 2: Best goals

4 October

Atlético de Madrid 3-2 Feyenoord
Antwerp 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic 1-2 Lazio
Dortmund 0-0 Milan
Newcastle 4-1 Paris
Leipzig 1-3 Man City
Crvena zvezda 2-2 Young Boys
Porto 0-1 Barcelona

Matchday 1

19 September

AC Milan 0-0 Newcastle
Young Boys 1-3 Leipzig
Feyenoord 2-0 Celtic
Lazio 1-1 Atlético de Madrid
Paris 2-0 Dortmund
Man City 3-1 Crvena zvezda
Barcelona 5-0 Antwerp
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Porto

Matchday 1: Best goals

20 September

Galatasaray 2-2 Copenhagen
Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin
Bayern 4-3 Man United
Sevilla 1-1 Lens
Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven
Braga 1-2 Napoli
Benfica 0-2 Salzburg
Real Sociedad 1-1 Inter

Sign up for a free MyUEFA account to watch live streams and on-demand content, play games and challenge your friends, win money-can’t-buy prizes, and apply for tickets to Europe’s biggest games.

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Selected for you

2023/24 season: Dates, details
Live 31/08/2023

2023/24 season: Dates, details

What are the match dates? When are the draws? Where is the 2024 final?
Group stage records, stats
Live 13/12/2023

Group stage records, stats

Most appearances, goals, fastest, youngest, oldest, most successful, biggest wins and more.