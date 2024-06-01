Champions League: All the results

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season reached an exciting climax on Saturday 1 June as Real Madrid defeated Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium to clinch their 15th European title.

Knockout stage

Final

1 June

Dortmund 0-2 Real Madrid

Semi-finals

Second legs

7 May

Paris 0-1 Dortmund (agg: 0-2)

8 May

Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern (agg: 4-3)

First legs

30 April

Bayern 2-2 Real Madrid

1 May

Dortmund 1-0 Paris

Quarter-finals

Second legs

Tuesday 16 April

﻿﻿﻿﻿Dortmund 4-2 Atlético de Madrid (agg: 5-4)

Barcelona 1-4 Paris (agg: 4-6)

Wednesday 17 April

Bayern 1-0 Arsenal (agg: 3-2)

Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid (aet, agg: 4-4, Madrid win 4-3 on penalties)

First legs

Tuesday 9 April

Arsenal 2-2 Bayern

Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City

Wednesday 10 April

Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Dortmund

Paris 2-3 Barcelona

Round of 16

Second legs

5 March

Real Sociedad 1-2 Paris (agg: 1-4)

Bayern 3-0 Lazio (agg: 3-1)

6 March

Man City 3-1 Copenhagen (agg: 6-2)

Real Madrid 1-1 Leipzig (agg: 2-1)

12 March

Arsenal 1-0 Porto (aet, agg: 1-1; Arsenal win 4-2 on penalties)

Barcelona 3-1 Napoli (agg: 4-2)

13 March

Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Inter (aet, agg: 2-2; Atlético win 3-2 on penalties)

Dortmund 2-0 PSV (agg: 3-1)

First legs

13 February

Copenhagen 1-3 Man City

Leipzig 0-1 Real Madrid

14 February

Paris 2-0 Real Sociedad

Lazio 1-0 Bayern

20 February

Inter 1-0 Atlético de Madrid

PSV 1-1 Dortmund

21 February

Porto 1-0 Arsenal

Napoli 1-1 Barcelona

Group stage

Matchday 6

12 December

Lens 2-1 Sevilla

PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Arsenal

Man United 0-1 Bayern

Copenhagen 1-0 Galatasaray

Napoli 2-0 Braga

Union Berlin 2-3 Real Madrid

Inter 0-0 Real Sociedad

Salzburg 1-3 Benfica

13 December

Leipzig 2-1 Young Boys

Crvena zvezda 2-3 Man City

Atlético de Madrid 2-0 Lazio

Celtic 2-1 Feyenoord

Dortmund 1-1 Paris

Newcastle 1-2 Milan

Porto 5-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Antwerp 3-2 Barcelona

Matchday 5

28 November

Lazio 2-0 Celtic

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Antwerp

Feyenoord 1-3 Atlético de Madrid

Paris 1-1 Newcastle

Milan 1-3 Dortmund

Man City 3-2 Leipzig

Young Boys 2-0 Crvena zvezda

Barcelona 2-1 Porto

29 November

Galatasaray 3-3 Man United

Sevilla 2-3 PSV Eindhoven

Bayern 0-0 Copenhagen

Arsenal 6-0 Lens

Real Madrid 4-2 Napoli

Braga 1-1 Union Berlin

Benfica 3-3 Inter

Real Sociedad 0-0 Salzburg

Matchday 4

7 November

Dortmund 2-0 Newcastle

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Barcelona

Atlético de Madrid 6-0 Celtic

Lazio 1-0 Feyenoord

Milan 2-1 Paris

Man City 3-0 Young Boys

Crvena zvezda 1-2 Leipzig

Porto 2-0 Royal Antwerp

8 November

Napoli 1-1 Union Berlin

Real Sociedad 3-1 Benfica

Bayern 2-1 Galatasaray

Copenhagen 4-3 Man United

Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla

PSV Eindhoven 1-0 Lens

Real Madrid 3-0 Braga

Salzburg 0-1 Inter

Matchday 3

24 October

Galatasaray 1-3 Bayern

Inter 2-1 Salzburg

Man United 1-0 Copenhagen

Sevilla 1-2 Arsenal

Lens 1-1 PSV Eindhoven

Braga 1-2 Real Madrid

Union Berlin 0-1 Napoli

Benfica 0-1 Real Sociedad

25 October

Feyenoord 3-1 Lazio

Barcelona 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic 2-2 Atlético de Madrid

Paris 3-0 Milan

Newcastle 0-1 Dortmund

Leipzig 3-1 Crvena zvezda

Young Boys 1-3 Man City

Antwerp 1-4 Porto

Matchday 2

3 October

Union Berlin 2-3 Braga

Salzburg 0-2 Real Sociedad

Man United 2-3 Galatasaray

Copenhagen 1-2 Bayern

Lens 2-1 Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Sevilla

Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid

Inter 1-0 Benfica

4 October

Atlético de Madrid 3-2 Feyenoord

Antwerp 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic 1-2 Lazio

Dortmund 0-0 Milan

Newcastle 4-1 Paris

Leipzig 1-3 Man City

Crvena zvezda 2-2 Young Boys

Porto 0-1 Barcelona

Matchday 1

19 September

AC Milan 0-0 Newcastle

Young Boys 1-3 Leipzig

Feyenoord 2-0 Celtic

Lazio 1-1 Atlético de Madrid

Paris 2-0 Dortmund

Man City 3-1 Crvena zvezda

Barcelona 5-0 Antwerp

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Porto

20 September

Galatasaray 2-2 Copenhagen

Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin

Bayern 4-3 Man United

Sevilla 1-1 Lens

Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven

Braga 1-2 Napoli

Benfica 0-2 Salzburg

Real Sociedad 1-1 Inter

