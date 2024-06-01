Champions League: All the results
Saturday, June 1, 2024
Look back at all the results from the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season.
The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season reached an exciting climax on Saturday 1 June as Real Madrid defeated Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium to clinch their 15th European title.
Take a look at the full list of results from another enthralling campaign in European football's premier club competition.
Knockout stage
Final
1 June
Dortmund 0-2 Real Madrid
Semi-finals
Second legs
7 May
Paris 0-1 Dortmund (agg: 0-2)
8 May
Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern (agg: 4-3)
First legs
30 April
Bayern 2-2 Real Madrid
1 May
Dortmund 1-0 Paris
Quarter-finals
Second legs
Tuesday 16 April
Dortmund 4-2 Atlético de Madrid (agg: 5-4)
Barcelona 1-4 Paris (agg: 4-6)
Wednesday 17 April
Bayern 1-0 Arsenal (agg: 3-2)
Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid (aet, agg: 4-4, Madrid win 4-3 on penalties)
First legs
Tuesday 9 April
Arsenal 2-2 Bayern
Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City
Wednesday 10 April
Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Dortmund
Paris 2-3 Barcelona
Round of 16
Second legs
5 March
Real Sociedad 1-2 Paris (agg: 1-4)
Bayern 3-0 Lazio (agg: 3-1)
6 March
Man City 3-1 Copenhagen (agg: 6-2)
Real Madrid 1-1 Leipzig (agg: 2-1)
12 March
Arsenal 1-0 Porto (aet, agg: 1-1; Arsenal win 4-2 on penalties)
Barcelona 3-1 Napoli (agg: 4-2)
13 March
Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Inter (aet, agg: 2-2; Atlético win 3-2 on penalties)
Dortmund 2-0 PSV (agg: 3-1)
First legs
13 February
Copenhagen 1-3 Man City
Leipzig 0-1 Real Madrid
14 February
Paris 2-0 Real Sociedad
Lazio 1-0 Bayern
20 February
Inter 1-0 Atlético de Madrid
PSV 1-1 Dortmund
21 February
Porto 1-0 Arsenal
Napoli 1-1 Barcelona
Group stage
Matchday 6
12 December
Lens 2-1 Sevilla
PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Arsenal
Man United 0-1 Bayern
Copenhagen 1-0 Galatasaray
Napoli 2-0 Braga
Union Berlin 2-3 Real Madrid
Inter 0-0 Real Sociedad
Salzburg 1-3 Benfica
13 December
Leipzig 2-1 Young Boys
Crvena zvezda 2-3 Man City
Atlético de Madrid 2-0 Lazio
Celtic 2-1 Feyenoord
Dortmund 1-1 Paris
Newcastle 1-2 Milan
Porto 5-3 Shakhtar Donetsk
Antwerp 3-2 Barcelona
Matchday 5
28 November
Lazio 2-0 Celtic
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Antwerp
Feyenoord 1-3 Atlético de Madrid
Paris 1-1 Newcastle
Milan 1-3 Dortmund
Man City 3-2 Leipzig
Young Boys 2-0 Crvena zvezda
Barcelona 2-1 Porto
29 November
Galatasaray 3-3 Man United
Sevilla 2-3 PSV Eindhoven
Bayern 0-0 Copenhagen
Arsenal 6-0 Lens
Real Madrid 4-2 Napoli
Braga 1-1 Union Berlin
Benfica 3-3 Inter
Real Sociedad 0-0 Salzburg
Matchday 4
7 November
Dortmund 2-0 Newcastle
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Barcelona
Atlético de Madrid 6-0 Celtic
Lazio 1-0 Feyenoord
Milan 2-1 Paris
Man City 3-0 Young Boys
Crvena zvezda 1-2 Leipzig
Porto 2-0 Royal Antwerp
8 November
Napoli 1-1 Union Berlin
Real Sociedad 3-1 Benfica
Bayern 2-1 Galatasaray
Copenhagen 4-3 Man United
Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla
PSV Eindhoven 1-0 Lens
Real Madrid 3-0 Braga
Salzburg 0-1 Inter
Matchday 3
24 October
Galatasaray 1-3 Bayern
Inter 2-1 Salzburg
Man United 1-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-2 Arsenal
Lens 1-1 PSV Eindhoven
Braga 1-2 Real Madrid
Union Berlin 0-1 Napoli
Benfica 0-1 Real Sociedad
25 October
Feyenoord 3-1 Lazio
Barcelona 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic 2-2 Atlético de Madrid
Paris 3-0 Milan
Newcastle 0-1 Dortmund
Leipzig 3-1 Crvena zvezda
Young Boys 1-3 Man City
Antwerp 1-4 Porto
Matchday 2
3 October
Union Berlin 2-3 Braga
Salzburg 0-2 Real Sociedad
Man United 2-3 Galatasaray
Copenhagen 1-2 Bayern
Lens 2-1 Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Sevilla
Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid
Inter 1-0 Benfica
4 October
Atlético de Madrid 3-2 Feyenoord
Antwerp 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic 1-2 Lazio
Dortmund 0-0 Milan
Newcastle 4-1 Paris
Leipzig 1-3 Man City
Crvena zvezda 2-2 Young Boys
Porto 0-1 Barcelona
Matchday 1
19 September
AC Milan 0-0 Newcastle
Young Boys 1-3 Leipzig
Feyenoord 2-0 Celtic
Lazio 1-1 Atlético de Madrid
Paris 2-0 Dortmund
Man City 3-1 Crvena zvezda
Barcelona 5-0 Antwerp
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Porto
20 September
Galatasaray 2-2 Copenhagen
Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin
Bayern 4-3 Man United
Sevilla 1-1 Lens
Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven
Braga 1-2 Napoli
Benfica 0-2 Salzburg
Real Sociedad 1-1 Inter
