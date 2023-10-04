Champions League group stage: All the fixtures and results
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Article summary
Keep track of all the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures and results.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw took place on 31 August with matches running from 19 September to 13 December.
Europe's elite club competition continues with the excitement of the knockout stage from February, with the ultimate winner crowned at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June 2024.
All times CET.
Matchday 2
3 October
Union Berlin 2-3 Braga
Salzburg 0-2 Real Sociedad
Man United 2-3 Galatasaray
Copenhagen 1-2 Bayern
Lens 2-1 Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Sevilla
Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid
Inter 1-0 Benfica
4 October
Atlético de Madrid 3-2 Feyenoord
Antwerp 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic 1-2 Lazio
Dortmund 0-0 Milan
Newcastle 4-1 Paris
Leipzig 1-3 Man City
Crvena zvezda 2-2 Young Boys
Porto 0-1 Barcelona
Matchday 1
19 September
AC Milan 0-0 Newcastle
Young Boys 1-3 Leipzig
Feyenoord 2-0 Celtic
Lazio 1-1 Atlético de Madrid
Paris 2-0 Dortmund
Man City 3-1 Crvena zvezda
Barcelona 5-0 Antwerp
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Porto
20 September
Galatasaray 2-2 Copenhagen
Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin
Bayern 4-3 Man United
Sevilla 1-1 Lens
Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven
Braga 1-2 Napoli
Benfica 0-2 Salzburg
Real Sociedad 1-1 Inter
Matchday 3
24 October
Galatasaray vs Bayern (18:45)
Inter vs Salzburg (18:45)
Man United vs Copenhagen (21:00)
Sevilla vs Arsenal (21:00)
Lens vs PSV Eindhoven (21:00)
Braga vs Real Madrid (21:00)
Union Berlin vs Napoli (21:00)
Benfica vs Real Sociedad (21:00)
25 October
Feyenoord vs Lazio (18:45)
Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
Celtic vs Atlético de Madrid (21:00)
Paris vs Milan (21:00)
Newcastle vs Dortmund (21:00)
Leipzig vs Crvena zvezda (21:00)
Young Boys vs Man City (21:00)
Antwerp vs Porto (21:00)
Matchday 4
7 November
Dortmund vs Newcastle (18:45)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona (18:45)
Atlético de Madrid vs Celtic (21:00)
Lazio vs Feyenoord (21:00)
Milan vs Paris (21:00)
Man City vs Young Boys (21:00)
Crvena zvezda vs Leipzig (21:00)
Porto vs Royal Antwerp (21:00)
8 November
Napoli vs Union Berlin (18:45)
Real Sociedad vs Benfica (18:45)
Bayern vs Galatasaray (21:00)
Copenhagen vs Man United (21:00)
Arsenal vs Sevilla (21:00)
PSV Eindhoven vs Lens (21:00)
Real Madrid vs Braga (21:00)
Salzburg vs Inter (21:00)
Matchday 5
28 November
Lazio vs Celtic (18:45)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp (18:45)
Feyenoord vs Atlético de Madrid (21:00)
Paris vs Newcastle (21:00)
Milan vs Dortmund (21:00)
Man City vs Leipzig (21:00)
Young Boys vs Crvena zvezda (21:00)
Barcelona vs Porto (21:00)
29 November
Galatasaray vs Man United (18:45)
Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven (18:45)
Bayern vs Copenhagen (21:00)
Arsenal vs Lens (21:00)
Real Madrid vs Napoli (21:00)
Braga vs Union Berlin (21:00)
Benfica vs Inter (21:00)
Real Sociedad vs Salzburg (21:00)
Matchday 6
12 December
Lens vs Sevilla (18:45)
PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (18:45)
Man United vs Bayern (21:00)
Copenhagen vs Galatasaray (21:00)
Napoli vs Braga (21:00)
Union Berlin vs Real Madrid (21:00)
Inter vs Real Sociedad (21:00)
Salzburg vs Benfica (21:00)
13 December
Leipzig vs Young Boys (18:45)
Crvena zvezda vs Man City (18:45)
Atlético de Madrid vs Lazio (21:00)
Celtic vs Feyenoord (21:00)
Dortmund vs Paris (21:00)
Newcastle vs Milan (21:00)
Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk (21:00)
Antwerp vs Barcelona (21:00)
When is the 2023/24 Champions League knockout stage?
Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March
Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April
Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May
Final: 1 June
Sign up for a free MyUEFA account to watch live streams and on-demand content, play games and challenge your friends, win money-can’t-buy prizes, and apply for tickets to Europe’s biggest games.