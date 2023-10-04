Champions League group stage: All the fixtures and results

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw took place on 31 August with matches running from 19 September to 13 December.

Europe's elite club competition continues with the excitement of the knockout stage from February, with the ultimate winner crowned at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June 2024.

All times CET.

Matchday 2

3 October

Union Berlin 2-3 Braga

Salzburg 0-2 Real Sociedad

Man United 2-3 Galatasaray

Copenhagen 1-2 Bayern

Lens 2-1 Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Sevilla

Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid

Inter 1-0 Benfica

4 October

Atlético de Madrid 3-2 Feyenoord

Antwerp 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic 1-2 Lazio

Dortmund 0-0 Milan

Newcastle 4-1 Paris

Leipzig 1-3 Man City

Crvena zvezda 2-2 Young Boys

Porto 0-1 Barcelona

Matchday 1

19 September

AC Milan 0-0 Newcastle

Young Boys 1-3 Leipzig

Feyenoord 2-0 Celtic

Lazio 1-1 Atlético de Madrid

Paris 2-0 Dortmund

Man City 3-1 Crvena zvezda

Barcelona 5-0 Antwerp

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Porto

20 September

Galatasaray 2-2 Copenhagen

Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin

Bayern 4-3 Man United

Sevilla 1-1 Lens

Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven

Braga 1-2 Napoli

Benfica 0-2 Salzburg

Real Sociedad 1-1 Inter

Matchday 3

24 October

Galatasaray vs Bayern (18:45)

Inter vs Salzburg (18:45)

Man United vs Copenhagen (21:00)

Sevilla vs Arsenal (21:00)

Lens vs PSV Eindhoven (21:00)

Braga vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Union Berlin vs Napoli (21:00)

Benfica vs Real Sociedad (21:00)

25 October

Feyenoord vs Lazio (18:45)

Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)

Celtic vs Atlético de Madrid (21:00)

Paris vs Milan (21:00)

Newcastle vs Dortmund (21:00)

Leipzig vs Crvena zvezda (21:00)

Young Boys vs Man City (21:00)

Antwerp vs Porto (21:00)

Matchday 4

7 November

Dortmund vs Newcastle (18:45)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona (18:45)

Atlético de Madrid vs Celtic (21:00)

Lazio vs Feyenoord (21:00)

Milan vs Paris (21:00)

Man City vs Young Boys (21:00)

Crvena zvezda vs Leipzig (21:00)

Porto vs Royal Antwerp (21:00)

8 November

Napoli vs Union Berlin (18:45)

Real Sociedad vs Benfica (18:45)

Bayern vs Galatasaray (21:00)

Copenhagen vs Man United (21:00)

Arsenal vs Sevilla (21:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs Lens (21:00)

Real Madrid vs Braga (21:00)

Salzburg vs Inter (21:00)

Matchday 5

28 November

Lazio vs Celtic (18:45)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp (18:45)

Feyenoord vs Atlético de Madrid (21:00)

Paris vs Newcastle (21:00)

Milan vs Dortmund (21:00)

Man City vs Leipzig (21:00)

Young Boys vs Crvena zvezda (21:00)

Barcelona vs Porto (21:00)

29 November

Galatasaray vs Man United (18:45)

Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven (18:45)

Bayern vs Copenhagen (21:00)

Arsenal vs Lens (21:00)

Real Madrid vs Napoli (21:00)

Braga vs Union Berlin (21:00)

Benfica vs Inter (21:00)

Real Sociedad vs Salzburg (21:00)

Matchday 6

12 December

Lens vs Sevilla (18:45)

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (18:45)

Man United vs Bayern (21:00)

Copenhagen vs Galatasaray (21:00)

Napoli vs Braga (21:00)

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Inter vs Real Sociedad (21:00)

Salzburg vs Benfica (21:00)

13 December

Leipzig vs Young Boys (18:45)

Crvena zvezda vs Man City (18:45)

Atlético de Madrid vs Lazio (21:00)

Celtic vs Feyenoord (21:00)

Dortmund vs Paris (21:00)

Newcastle vs Milan (21:00)

Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk (21:00)

Antwerp vs Barcelona (21:00)

When is the 2023/24 Champions League knockout stage? Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February and 5/6/12/13 March

Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May

Final: 1 June

