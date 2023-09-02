Champions League group stage: All the fixtures
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Keep track of all the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures and results.
The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw took place on 31 August with matches running from 19 September to 13 December.
All times CET.
Matchday 1
19 September
AC Milan vs Newcastle United (18:45)
Young Boys vs Leipzig (18:45)
Feyenoord vs Celtic (21:00)
Lazio vs Atlético Madrid (21:00)
Paris vs Dortmund (21:00)
Man City vs Crvena zvezda (21:00)
Barcelona vs Antwerp (21:00)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto (21:00)
20 September
Galatasaray vs Copenhagen (18:45)
Real Madrid vs Union Berlin (18:45)
Bayern vs Man United (21:00)
Sevilla vs Lens (21:00)
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (21:00)
Braga vs Napoli (21:00)
Benfica vs Salzburg (21:00)
Real Sociedad vs Inter (21:00)
Matchday 2
3 October
Union Berlin vs Braga (18:45)
Salzburg vs Real Sociedad (18:45)
Man United vs Galatasaray (21:00)
Copenhagen vs Bayern (21:00)
Lens vs Arsenal (21:00)
PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla (21:00)
Napoli vs Real Madrid (21:00)
Inter vs Benfica (21:00)
4 October
Atlético Madrid vs Feyenoord (18:45)
Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
Celtic vs Lazio (21:00)
Dortmund vs Milan (21:00)
Newcastle vs Paris (21:00)
Leipzig vs Man City (21:00)
Crvena zvezda vs Young Boys (21:00)
Porto vs Barcelona (21:00)
Matchday 3
24 October
Galatasaray vs Bayern (18:45)
Inter vs Salzburg (18:45)
Man United vs Copenhagen (21:00)
Sevilla vs Arsenal (21:00)
Lens vs PSV Eindhoven (21:00)
Braga vs Real Madrid (21:00)
Union Berlin vs Napoli (21:00)
Benfica vs Real Sociedad (21:00)
25 October
Feyenoord vs Lazio (18:45)
Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)
Celtic vs Atlético Madrid (21:00)
Paris vs Milan (21:00)
Newcastle vs Dortmund (21:00)
Leipzig vs Crvena zvezda (21:00)
Young Boys vs Man City (21:00)
Antwerp vs Porto (21:00)
Matchday 4
7 November
Dortmund vs Newcastle (18:45)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona (18:45)
Atlético Madrid vs Celtic (21:00)
Lazio vs Feyenoord (21:00)
Milan vs Paris (21:00)
Man City vs Young Boys (21:00)
Crvena zvezda vs Leipzig (21:00)
Porto vs Royal Antwerp (21:00)
8 November
Napoli vs Union Berlin (18:45)
Real Sociedad vs Benfica (18:45)
Bayern vs Galatasaray (21:00)
Copenhagen vs Man United (21:00)
Arsenal vs Sevilla (21:00)
PSV Eindhoven vs Lens (21:00)
Real Madrid vs Braga (21:00)
Salzburg vs Inter (21:00)
Matchday 5
28 November
Lazio vs Celtic (18:45)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp (18:45)
Feyenoord vs Atlético Madrid (21:00)
Paris vs Newcastle (21:00)
Milan vs Dortmund (21:00)
Man City vs Leipzig (21:00)
Young Boys vs Crvena zvezda (21:00)
Barcelona vs Porto (21:00)
29 November
Galatasaray vs Man United (18:45)
Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven (18:45)
Bayern vs Copenhagen (21:00)
Arsenal vs Lens (21:00)
Real Madrid vs Napoli (21:00)
Braga vs Union Berlin (21:00)
Benfica vs Inter (21:00)
Real Sociedad vs Salzburg (21:00)
Matchday 6
12 December
Lens vs Sevilla (18:45)
PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (18:45)
Man United vs Bayern (21:00)
Copenhagen vs Galatasaray (21:00)
Napoli vs Braga (21:00)
Union Berlin vs Real Madrid (21:00)
Inter vs Real Sociedad (21:00)
Salzburg vs Benfica (21:00)
13 December
Leipzig vs Young Boys (18:45)
Crvena zvezda vs Man City (18:45)
Atlético Madrid vs Lazio (21:00)
Celtic vs Feyenoord (21:00)
Dortmund vs Paris (21:00)
Newcastle vs Milan (21:00)
Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk (21:00)
Antwerp vs Barcelona (21:00)