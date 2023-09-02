Champions League group stage: All the fixtures

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw took place on 31 August with matches running from 19 September to 13 December.

All times CET.

Matchday 1

19 September

AC Milan vs Newcastle United (18:45)

Young Boys vs Leipzig (18:45)

Feyenoord vs Celtic (21:00)

Lazio vs Atlético Madrid (21:00)

Paris vs Dortmund (21:00)

Man City vs Crvena zvezda (21:00)

Barcelona vs Antwerp (21:00)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto (21:00)

20 September

Galatasaray vs Copenhagen (18:45)

Real Madrid vs Union Berlin (18:45)

Bayern vs Man United (21:00)

Sevilla vs Lens (21:00)

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (21:00)

Braga vs Napoli (21:00)

Benfica vs Salzburg (21:00)

Real Sociedad vs Inter (21:00)

Matchday 2

3 October

Union Berlin vs Braga (18:45)

Salzburg vs Real Sociedad (18:45)

Man United vs Galatasaray (21:00)

Copenhagen vs Bayern (21:00)

Lens vs Arsenal (21:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla (21:00)

Napoli vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Inter vs Benfica (21:00)

4 October

Atlético Madrid vs Feyenoord (18:45)

Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)

Celtic vs Lazio (21:00)

Dortmund vs Milan (21:00)

Newcastle vs Paris (21:00)

Leipzig vs Man City (21:00)

Crvena zvezda vs Young Boys (21:00)

Porto vs Barcelona (21:00)

Matchday 3

24 October

Galatasaray vs Bayern (18:45)

Inter vs Salzburg (18:45)

Man United vs Copenhagen (21:00)

Sevilla vs Arsenal (21:00)

Lens vs PSV Eindhoven (21:00)

Braga vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Union Berlin vs Napoli (21:00)

Benfica vs Real Sociedad (21:00)

25 October

Feyenoord vs Lazio (18:45)

Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)

Celtic vs Atlético Madrid (21:00)

Paris vs Milan (21:00)

Newcastle vs Dortmund (21:00)

Leipzig vs Crvena zvezda (21:00)

Young Boys vs Man City (21:00)

Antwerp vs Porto (21:00)

Matchday 4

7 November

Dortmund vs Newcastle (18:45)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona (18:45)

Atlético Madrid vs Celtic (21:00)

Lazio vs Feyenoord (21:00)

Milan vs Paris (21:00)

Man City vs Young Boys (21:00)

Crvena zvezda vs Leipzig (21:00)

Porto vs Royal Antwerp (21:00)

8 November

Napoli vs Union Berlin (18:45)

Real Sociedad vs Benfica (18:45)

Bayern vs Galatasaray (21:00)

Copenhagen vs Man United (21:00)

Arsenal vs Sevilla (21:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs Lens (21:00)

Real Madrid vs Braga (21:00)

Salzburg vs Inter (21:00)

Matchday 5

28 November

Lazio vs Celtic (18:45)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp (18:45)

Feyenoord vs Atlético Madrid (21:00)

Paris vs Newcastle (21:00)

Milan vs Dortmund (21:00)

Man City vs Leipzig (21:00)

Young Boys vs Crvena zvezda (21:00)

Barcelona vs Porto (21:00)

29 November

Galatasaray vs Man United (18:45)

Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven (18:45)

Bayern vs Copenhagen (21:00)

Arsenal vs Lens (21:00)

Real Madrid vs Napoli (21:00)

Braga vs Union Berlin (21:00)

Benfica vs Inter (21:00)

Real Sociedad vs Salzburg (21:00)

Matchday 6

12 December

Lens vs Sevilla (18:45)

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (18:45)

Man United vs Bayern (21:00)

Copenhagen vs Galatasaray (21:00)

Napoli vs Braga (21:00)

Union Berlin vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Inter vs Real Sociedad (21:00)

Salzburg vs Benfica (21:00)

13 December

Leipzig vs Young Boys (18:45)

Crvena zvezda vs Man City (18:45)

Atlético Madrid vs Lazio (21:00)

Celtic vs Feyenoord (21:00)

Dortmund vs Paris (21:00)

Newcastle vs Milan (21:00)

Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk (21:00)

Antwerp vs Barcelona (21:00)

