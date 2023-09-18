Who is the referee? Which officials are in charge of the UEFA Champions League matches?

The match officials for each UEFA Champions League game will appear on this page as soon as they are announced.

Article 48 of the official UEFA Champions League regulations The Referees Committee appoints the referee team for each match. Only referees whose names appear on the official FIFA list of referees are eligible. The Referees Committee's decision is final.

Group stage

Matchday 1

19/09: AC Milan vs Newcastle ﻿﻿– José María Sánchez (ESP)

19/09: Young Boys vs Leipzig ﻿﻿– Enea Jorgji (ALB)

19/09: Feyenoord vs Celtic ﻿﻿– Irfan Peljto (BIH)

19/09: Lazio vs Atlético de Madrid﻿ ﻿– Slavko Vinčić (SVN)

19/09: Paris vs Dortmund ﻿– Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)

19/09: Man City vs Crvena zvezda ﻿﻿– João Pinheiro (POR)

19/09: Barcelona vs Antwerp ﻿﻿– Radu Petrescu (ROU)

19/09: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto ﻿– Davide Massa (ITA)

Be a Referee!

20/09: Galatasaray vs Copenhagen ﻿﻿– Georgi Kabakov (BUL)

20/09: Real Madrid vs Union Berlin ﻿﻿– Espen Eskås (NOR)

20/09: Bayern vs Man United ﻿﻿– Glenn Nyberg (SWE)

20/09: Sevilla vs Lens ﻿﻿– Tobias Stieler (GER)

20/09: Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven ﻿ ﻿– Felix Zwayer (GER)

20/09: Braga vs Napoli ﻿﻿– Serdar Gözübüyük (NED)

20/09: Benfica vs Salzburg ﻿﻿– Halil Umut Meler (TUR)

20/09: Real Sociedad vs Inter ﻿﻿– Michael Oliver (ENG)

Matchday 2

03/10: Union Berlin vs Braga﻿ ﻿–

03/10: Salzburg vs Real Sociedad﻿ ﻿–

03/10: Man United vs Galatasaray﻿ ﻿–

03/10: Copenhagen vs Bayern﻿ ﻿–

03/10: Lens vs Arsenal﻿ ﻿–

03/10: PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla﻿ ﻿–

03/10: Napoli vs Real Madrid﻿ ﻿–

03/10: Inter vs Benfica﻿ ﻿–

04/10: Atlético de Madrid vs Feyenoord ﻿﻿–

04/10: Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk ﻿﻿–

04/10: Celtic vs Lazio﻿ ﻿–

04/10: Dortmund vs Milan﻿ ﻿–

04/10: Newcastle vs Paris﻿ ﻿–

04/10: Leipzig vs Man City﻿ ﻿–

04/10: Crvena zvezda vs Young Boys﻿ ﻿–

04/10: Porto vs Barcelona ﻿–

Play Champions League Fantasy Football!

Matchday 3

24/10: Galatasaray vs Bayern﻿ ﻿–

24/10: Inter vs Salzburg﻿ ﻿–

24/10: Man United vs Copenhagen ﻿–

24/10: Sevilla vs Arsenal ﻿–

24/10: Lens vs PSV Eindhoven﻿ ﻿–

24/10: Braga vs Real Madrid﻿ ﻿–

24/10: Union Berlin vs Napoli﻿ ﻿–

24/10: Benfica vs Real Sociedad ﻿–

25/10: Feyenoord vs Lazio﻿ ﻿–

25/10: Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk﻿ ﻿–

25/10: Celtic vs Atlético de Madrid ﻿–

25/10: Paris vs Milan﻿ ﻿–

25/10: Newcastle vs Dortmund﻿ ﻿–

25/10: Leipzig vs Crvena zvezda ﻿–

25/10: Young Boys vs Man City﻿ ﻿–

25/10: Antwerp vs Porto ﻿–

Be a Referee!

Matchday 4

07/11: Dortmund vs Newcastle﻿ ﻿–

07/11: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona﻿ ﻿–

07/11: Atlético de Madrid vs Celtic﻿ ﻿–

07/11: Lazio vs Feyenoord﻿ ﻿–

07/11: Milan vs Paris﻿ ﻿–

07/11: Man City vs Young Boys﻿ ﻿–

07/11: Crvena zvezda vs Leipzig﻿ ﻿–

07/11: Porto vs Royal Antwerp﻿ ﻿–

08/11: Napoli vs Union Berlin ﻿–

08/11: Real Sociedad vs Benfica﻿ ﻿–

08/11: Bayern vs Galatasaray﻿ ﻿–

08/11: Copenhagen vs Man United ﻿–

08/11: Arsenal vs Sevilla﻿ ﻿–

08/11: PSV Eindhoven vs Lens﻿ ﻿–

08/11: Real Madrid vs Braga﻿ ﻿–

08/11: Salzburg vs Inter﻿ ﻿–

Play Champions League Predictor!

Matchday 5

28/11: Lazio vs Celtic﻿ ﻿–

28/11: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp﻿ ﻿–

28/11: Feyenoord vs Atlético de Madrid﻿ ﻿–

28/11: Paris vs Newcastle﻿ ﻿–

28/11: Milan vs Dortmund ﻿–

28/11: Man City vs Leipzig ﻿–

28/11: Young Boys vs Crvena zvezda﻿ ﻿–

28/11: Barcelona vs Porto ﻿–

29/11: Galatasaray vs Man United﻿ ﻿–

29/11: Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven﻿ ﻿–

29/11: Bayern vs Copenhagen﻿ ﻿–

29/11: Arsenal vs Lens﻿ ﻿–

29/11: Real Madrid vs Napoli﻿ ﻿–

29/11: Braga vs Union Berlin﻿ ﻿–

29/11: Benfica vs Inter﻿ ﻿–

29/11: Real Sociedad vs Salzburg ﻿–

Get the Champions League app!

Matchday 6

12/12: Lens vs Sevilla﻿ ﻿–

12/12: PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal﻿ ﻿–

12/12: Man United vs Bayern﻿ ﻿–

12/12: Copenhagen vs Galatasaray﻿ ﻿–

12/12: Napoli vs Braga﻿ ﻿–

12/12: Union Berlin vs Real Madrid﻿ ﻿–

12/12: Inter vs Real Sociedad﻿ ﻿–

12/12: Salzburg vs Benfica ﻿–

13/12: Leipzig vs Young Boys﻿ ﻿–

13/12: Crvena zvezda vs Man City ﻿–

13/12: Atlético de Madrid vs Lazio﻿ ﻿–

13/12: Celtic vs Feyenoord﻿ ﻿–

13/12: Dortmund vs Paris ﻿–

13/12: Newcastle vs Milan ﻿–

13/12: Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk﻿ ﻿–

13/12: Antwerp vs Barcelona﻿ ﻿–