UEFA Champions League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws: When are they, where are they, who is involved?

Friday, March 15, 2024

When are they? Which teams are involved? When are the fixtures? All you need to know about the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws.

UEFA via Getty Images

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws take place at 12:00 CET on Friday 15 March 2024.

Which teams are in the draw?

The draw features the eight teams that advanced from the Champions League round of 16:

Arsenal (ENG)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Barcelona (ESP)
Bayern München (GER)
Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Manchester City (ENG)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Real Madrid (ESP)

Can teams from the same country play each other in the Champions League quarter-finals?

Yes, it is an open draw. There are no seedings and no country protection, so clubs can face opposition from the same national association and teams they previously came up against in the group stage.

How does the Champions League quarter-final draw work?

Eight balls containing the names of the quarter-finalists are placed in a large central bowl and shuffled. The first team drawn plays its first match at home, against the second team drawn. The procedure is repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the quarter-final pairings.

How does the Champions League semi-final draw work?

For the semi-final draw, four balls containing slips of paper marked 'Winners of quarter-final 1' to 'Winners of quarter-final 4' are placed in a large central bowl and shuffled. The first and second balls drawn determine the first semi-final pairing, the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg. The procedure is repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the semi-final pairings.

Why is there a draw for the Champions League final?

A third draw is held to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.

Classic Wembley Champions League goals

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

When do the quarter-final and semi-final games take place?

Quarter-final first legs: 9/10 April ﻿2024
Quarter-final second legs: 16/17 April 2024
Semi-final first legs: 30 April/ 1 May 2024
Semi-final second legs: 7/8 May ﻿2024

Where is the 2023/24 final?

UEFA via Getty Images

The 2023/24 Champions League final will take place at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June. Known as the 'Home of Football', Wembley has hosted seven previous European Cup finals – more than any other stadium.

