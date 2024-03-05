UEFA Champions League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws: Where are they, when are they, who is involved?

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws take place at 12:00 CET on Friday 15 March 2024.

Which teams are in the quarter-final draw? The draw features the eight teams that advance from the Champions League round of 16. The full line-up will be confirmed on 13 March. Already through: Bayern (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Can teams from the same country play each other in the Champions League quarter-finals?

Yes, it is an open draw. There are no seedings and no country protection, so clubs can face opposition from the same national association and teams they previously came up against in the group stage.

How does the Champions League quarter-final draw work?

Eight balls containing the names of the quarter-finalists are placed in a large central bowl and shuffled. The first team drawn plays its first match at home, against the second team drawn. The procedure is repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the quarter-final pairings.

How does the Champions League semi-final draw work?

For the semi-final draw, four balls containing slips of paper marked 'Winners of quarter-final 1' to 'Winners of quarter-final 4' are placed in a large central bowl and shuffled. The first and second balls drawn determine the first semi-final pairing, the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg. The procedure is repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the semi-final pairings.

Why is there a draw for the Champions League final?

A third draw is held to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

When do the quarter-final and semi-final games take place?

Quarter-final first legs: 9/10 April ﻿2024

Quarter-final second legs: 16/17 April 2024

Semi-final first legs: 30 April/ 1 May 2024

Semi-final second legs: 7/8 May ﻿2024