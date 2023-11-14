What to look out for on UEFA Champions League Matchday 5

Record-breaker Pepe and the relentless Thomas Müller are looking to etch their distinguished names even further into Europe's premier club competition while stars of the next generation, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, continue on the road to becoming the best of the best.

We pick out some key talking points ahead of UEFA Champions League Matchday 5.

Tuesday 28 November

Group E: Lazio vs Celtic (18:45), Feyenoord vs Atlético de Madrid

Group F: Paris vs Newcastle, ﻿Milan vs Dortmund

Group G: Man City vs Leipzig, Young Boys vs Crvena zvezda

Group H: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp (18:45), Barcelona vs Porto

Wednesday 29 November

Group A: Galatasaray vs Man United (18:45), Bayern vs Copenhagen

Group B: Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven (18:45), Arsenal vs Lens

Group C: Real Madrid vs Napoli , Braga vs Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica vs Inter, Real Sociedad vs Salzburg

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

What comes next? UEFA Champions League Matchday 6 will be played on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 December, with the top two in each section progressing automatically to the knockout stage. The round of 16 draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com from midday CET on Monday 18 December.

Pepe to lock horns with Barcelona again

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Xavi Hernández – the names trip off the tongue when you think of the greats to feature consistently in Real Madrid versus Barcelona contests in recent years. The memories will come flooding back for another El Clásico colossus if he steps out against the Catalan club on Tuesday night with Pepe set to face them for the first time since leaving the Spanish capital in 2017.

The 40-year-old Porto stalwart took on Barcelona an astonishing 23 times as a Madrid player, winning ten and losing nine of those contests, and this meeting will be as significant as any of those Clásicos given both sides sit on nine points in Group H, just three ahead of Shakhtar. Pepe, fresh from setting a record as the oldest goalscorer in Champions League history on Matchday 4, will be as pivotal and motivated as ever. "Anyone who reaches this age playing at this level – representing a big club like Porto – knows it takes a lot of work, sacrifice and tremendous passion for this sport," he said. "I'll try to enjoy it as much as possible."

Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo stride for stride

Born barely six months apart and potentially still in the early stages of their careers, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo have already worked their way past the tallies of many Real Madrid goalscoring greats in this competition. The pair, perhaps surprisingly given the volume of wonderful players to feature for the Merengues down the years, are now both level with Fernando Morientes in fourth place on that list in the Champions League era with 17 goals – one more than Gareth Bale, Guti, Luís Figo and Roberto Carlos.

It will be some time until they trouble the top three – Cristiano Ronaldo (105), Karim Benzema (78) and Raúl González (66) – but the race starts at home to Napoli. Rodrygo, speaking after the Matchday 4 victory against Braga, certainly believes there is much more to come: "We have so much quality if we're in good shape. It's unusual for us not to score. We haven't been at our best in that sense but we're working hard and trying to improve on it. Everything went right today and I hope we can keep that up in the upcoming games."

Müller to join list of greats

Thomas Müller's outing as a first-half substitute against Galatasaray moved him on to 149 appearances in UEFA club competition, leaving him one shy of arguably the most exclusive club in European football. The 34-year-old could become the 19th player in history to reach 150 games and only the second of those to have represented Bayern after former midfielder Toni Kroos.

Müller's game time has been limited this season, but with Bayern safely through to the round of 16 already, Thomas Tuchel may well choose to give his supporting cast more minutes in their final two games. The first of those is against a buoyant Copenhagen side that beat Manchester United 4-3 last time out, moving them up to second in Group A. Their coach, Jacob Neestrup, believes they can take another scalp and make history. "We have played four games and we deserve to be second in the group," he said. "There is one goal for Copenhagen and that is to be in the Champions League come the new year."

Further ahead

• Whatever happens on Matchday 5, Inter and Real Sociedad will face off in Milan with top spot in Group D up for grabs in their final match in the section.

• Group F appears set for a thrilling finish, with qualification or first place likely to be on the line given Dortmund, Paris, Milan and Newcastle are only separated by three points heading into Matchday 5.

• Six teams booked their place in the next stage of the competition on Matchday 4 and can already start looking forward to the round of 16 draw on Monday 18 December.