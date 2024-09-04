UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League squads: League phase selections confirmed

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

The 36 UEFA Champions League contenders have confirmed their selections for the inaugural league phase.

Riccardo Calafiori is in the Arsenal squad following his summer move from Bologna
Click on an individual team for their full league phase squad.

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Atalanta

Atlético de Madrid

Barcelona

Bayern München

Benfica

Bologna

Borussia Dortmund

Brest

Celtic

Club Brugge

Crvena Zvezda

Feyenoord

Girona

GNK Dinamo

Inter

Juventus

Leipzig

Leverkusen

Lille

Liverpool

Manchester City

Milan

Monaco

Paris

PSV

Real Madrid

Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk

Slovan Bratislava

Sparta Praha

Sporting CP

Sturm Graz

VfB Stuttgart

Young Boys

Check out the official UEFA Champions League regulations for more details on player registration.

