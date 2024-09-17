Champions League: All the fixtures and results

The league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League is under way, with the best of the best doing battle once again to be crowned the elite side in Europe.

Take a look at the full list of fixtures and results and the key dates you need for your diary.

Kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated.

Download the fixture list

League phase

Matchday 1

Tuesday 17 September

Young Boys 0-3 Aston Villa

Juventus 3-1 PSV Eindhoven

AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool

Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo

Real Madrid 3-1 Stuttgart

Sporting CP 2-0 LOSC Lille

Wednesday 18 September

Sparta Praha vs Salzburg (18:45)

Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45)

Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava

Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City vs Inter

Paris Saint-Germain vs Girona

Thursday 19 September

Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen (18:45)

Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica (18:45)

Monaco vs Barcelona

Atalanta vs Arsenal

Atlético de Madrid vs Leipzig

Brest vs Sturm Graz

Matchday 2

Tuesday 1 October

Salzburg vs Brest (18:45)

Stuttgart vs Sparta Praha (18:45)

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain

Bayer Leverkusen vs AC Milan

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic

Barcelona vs Young Boys

Inter vs Crvena Zvezda

PSV Eindhoven vs Sporting CP

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City

Wednesday 2 October

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Atalanta (18:45)

Girona vs Feyenoord (18:45)

Aston Villa vs Bayern München

GNK Dinamo vs Monaco

Liverpool vs Bologna

LOSC Lille vs Real Madrid

Leipzig vs Juventus

Sturm Graz vs Club Brugge

Benfica vs Atlético de Madrid

Matchday 3

Tuesday 22 October

AC Milan vs Club Brugge (18:45)

Monaco vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Aston Villa vs Bologna

Girona vs Slovan Bratislava

Juventus vs Stuttgart

Paris Saint-Germain vs PSV Eindhoven

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

Sturm Graz vs Sporting CP

Wednesday 23 October

Atalanta vs Celtic (18:45)

Brest vs Bayer Leverkusen (18:45)

Atlético de Madrid vs LOSC Lille

Young Boys vs Inter

Barcelona vs Bayern München

Salzburg vs GNK Dinamo

Manchester City vs Sparta Praha

Leipzig vs Liverpool

Benfica vs Feyenoord

Matchday 4

Tuesday 5 November

PSV Eindhoven vs Girona (18:45)

Slovan Bratislava vs GNK Dinamo (18:45)

Bologna vs Monaco

Borussia Dortmund vs Sturm Graz

Celtic vs Leipzig

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen

LOSC Lille vs Juventus

Real Madrid vs Milan

Sporting CP vs Manchester City

Wednesday 6 November

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa (18:45)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Young Boys (18:45)

Sparta Praha vs Brest

Bayern München vs Benfica

Inter vs Arsenal

Feyenoord vs Salzburg

Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain vs Atlético de Madrid

Stuttgart vs Atalanta

Download fixtures by team

Matchday 5

Tuesday 26 November

Sparta Praha vs Atlético de Madrid (18:45)

Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan (18:45)

Bayer Leverkusen vs Salzburg

Young Boys vs Atalanta

Barcelona vs Brest

Bayern München vs Paris Saint-Germain

Inter vs Leipzig

Manchester City vs Feyenoord

Sporting CP vs Arsenal

Wednesday 27 November

Crvena Zvezda vs Stuttgart (18:45)

Sturm Graz vs Girona (18:45)

Monaco vs Benfica

Aston Villa vs Juventus

Bologna vs LOSC Lille

Celtic vs Club Brugge

GNK Dinamo vs Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Matchday 6

Tuesday 10 December

Girona vs Liverpool (18:45)

GNK Dinamo vs Celtic (18:45)

Atalanta vs Real Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter

Club Brugge vs Sporting CP

Salzburg vs Paris Saint-Germain

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Bayern München

Leipzig vs Aston Villa

Brest vs PSV Eindhoven

Wednesday 11 December

Atlético de Madrid vs Slovan Bratislava (18:45)

LOSC Lille vs Sturm Graz (18:45)

AC Milan vs Crvena Zvezda

Arsenal vs Monaco

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona

Feyenoord vs Sparta Praha

Juventus vs Manchester City

Benfica vs Bologna

Stuttgart vs Young Boys

Matchday 7

Tuesday 21 January

Monaco vs Aston Villa (18:45)

Atalanta vs Sturm Graz (18:45)

Atlético de Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bologna vs Borussia Dortmund

Club Brugge vs Juventus

Crvena Zvezda vs PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool vs LOSC Lille

Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart

Benfica vs Barcelona

Wednesday 22 January

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Brest (18:45)

Leipzig vs Sporting CP (18:45)

AC Milan vs Girona

Sparta Praha vs Inter

Arsenal vs GNK Dinamo

Celtic vs Young Boys

Feyenoord vs Bayern München

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City

Real Madrid vs Salzburg

Matchday 8

Wednesday 29 January

Aston Villa vs Celtic

Bayer Leverkusen vs Sparta Praha

Borussia Dortmund vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Young Boys vs Crvena Zvezda

Barcelona vs Atalanta

Bayern München vs Slovan Bratislava

Inter vs Monaco

Salzburg vs Atlético de Madrid

Girona vs Arsenal

GNK Dinamo vs AC Milan

Juventus vs Benfica

LOSC Lille vs Feyenoord

Manchester City vs Club Brugge

PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool

Sturm Graz vs Leipzig

Sporting CP vs Bologna

Brest vs Real Madrid

Stuttgart vs Paris Saint-Germain

2024/25 match and draw dates

Knockout stage

Knockout round play-offs: 11/12 & 18/19 February 2025

Round of 16: 4/5 & 11/12 March 2025

Quarter-finals: 8/9 & 15/16 April 2025

Semi-finals: 29/30 April & 6/7 May 2025

Final: 31 May 2025

Download the app