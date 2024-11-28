Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 5

The Team of the Week, presented by Crypto.com, is chosen by the UEFA technical observer panel, which has an experienced observer watching each match and is supported in its selections by the UEFA analysis unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool

With his second-half penalty save from Kylian Mbappé, the Irishman denied Real Madrid a way back into the game at Anfield and ensured his third clean sheet of this campaign for table-topping Liverpool.

Jurriën Timber, Arsenal

Played a significant role in Arsenal overwhelming Sporting on the right side of the pitch, recording the most touches of any visiting player (80), including one assist and three key passes. Also contributed defensively with seven ball recoveries.

Pau Cubarsí, Barcelona

As well as constructing play from the back with 109 open-play passes, the teenager showed his defensive qualities in the win over Brest, winning four aerial duels and securing 13 ball recoveries (four in the opposition half).

Minjae Kim, Bayern

Scored the only goal of the home contest with Paris – his first in the Champions League – and earned praise from the UEFA match observer for his authoritative defending in winning duels and regaining possession for his team.

Ramy Bensebaini, Dortmund

The Algerian full-back ended BVB's visit to Zagreb with one goal and four key passes. He was solid defensively, too, producing eight pressure regains, three counterpressure regains and nine ball recoveries.

Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool

Rafa Benítez, watching at Anfield, lauded the ability to find space and penetrative passing of the man whose strike broke the deadlock against Madrid. Mac Allister's defensive efforts warrant a mention too, featuring five ball recoveries and three counterpressure regains.

Rade Krunić, Crvena Zvezda

His first goal for the Belgrade club capped an impressive all-around display against Stuttgart, with the UEFA match observer noting that he also created the fourth goal with a line-breaking pass and, off the ball, "made key interceptions and protected his defensive line with his effective positioning".

Malik Tillman, PSV

His goals after 87 and 90 minutes inspired the late comeback from two down to beat Shakhtar. On the ball he got into positions to drive forward and made six key passes; off it, he had an impact too, making 13 ball recoveries – seven in the opposition half.

Florian Wirtz, Leverkusen

"Ever dangerous with his dribbling and link-up play," said the UEFA match observer of the 21-year-old whose two goals against Salzburg raised his tally in this campaign to five. His night also involved an assist and three key passes, while defensively he recorded nine ball recoveries and eight counterpressure regains.

Mateo Retegui, Atalanta

It was not just his clean finishing that caught the observer's eye as he struck two first-half goals in Atalanta's 6-1 defeat of Young Boys, but also his impressive awareness of space and excellent anticipation.

Julián Alvarez, Atlético de Madrid

A constant threat with his excellent movement between the lines, the Argentina forward ended Atleti's trip to Prague with two goals and three key passes. He was aggressive without the ball, too, reflected by his six counterpressure regains and three ball recoveries in the Sparta half.