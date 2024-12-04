UEFA Champions League: What to look out for in every game on Matchday 6

There are only three matchdays left in the inaugural league phase of the Champions League, but everything remains up for grabs for the 36 teams.

UEFA.com pores over the key talking points and stats as the clubs gear up for this last chance to earn points in 2024.

Tuesday 10 December

A tricky task awaits debutants Girona, who have three points from five games and now come up against the only side to remain perfect in the competition. Nevertheless, coach Míchel is remaining positive, and urged the home fans to try to make a difference, saying: "The challenge is there and at home, with our people, we will have to turn it around. The three games are key and we will try to win, at least, the two at home to get into the next phase."

Liverpool's extraordinary start under new coach Arne Slot continued with a 2-0 home triumph over Real Madrid which confirmed their place in the round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs. Slot refused to get carried away with the victory over the reigning champions, however, insisting: "If we meet them in the last 16 and then we are able to beat them it would be a bigger statement." The sky appears to be the limit for this exciting Reds outfit.

Did you know?

Liverpool have now won 16 of their last 17 Champions League group/league phase matches (L1).

After two consecutive victories, GNK Dinamo were brought back down to earth on Matchday 5 with a 3-0 home defeat to last season's finalists Dortmund. "We looked solid and organised, defending well," said winger Marko Pjaca despite the result. "I believe we can take a lot of positives from this match." With games against Arsenal and Milan to follow, a win against Celtic would be particularly welcome.

The Bhoys had to come from behind against Club Brugge to earn what could prove to be a priceless point with a 1-1 draw courtesy of Daizen Maeda's strike on the hour mark. Coach Brendan Rodgers told UEFA.com: "We looked like the team that could get the winner but it wasn't to be, but any point at this level is so important, and it could be a valuable point in the end."

Did you know?

None of Dinamo's last 46 matches in the Champions League proper have finished in a goalless draw.

A repeat of this season's UEFA Super Cup sees two teams with contrasting recent form in the Champions League going up against each other. Atalanta are riding the crest of a wave, cruising to a 6-1 away win against Young Boys on Matchday 5 to remain one of only three sides unbeaten. "We have a team with a lot of quality and experience, we're playing beautiful football and it shows on the pitch," beamed forward Mateo Retegui. "I'm happy, it's a reward for all of us."

Reigning champions Madrid, meanwhile, are uncharacteristically struggling to find their feet in this season's tournament, having lost three of their five games. Coach Carlo Ancelotti is refusing to panic, though, insisting after the Liverpool defeat: "This match wasn’t decisive. The objective is to finish in the top 24. We will achieve that and compete in the Champions League, just as we have in previous years." To do so, a second win over Atalanta this season could be crucial.

Did you know?

Atalanta's victory against Young Boys was their biggest ever in the Champions League.

A first Champions League meeting between these sides since the 2002/03 campaign beckons, with both teams shining in this season's tournament. Leverkusen lie sixth in the table after recovering impressively from their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool to beat Salzburg 5-0. For coach Xabi Alonso, anything is possible: "We now have 10 points and three games left. That means we can achieve anything we want."

Meanwhile, only Liverpool have amassed more points than Inter's haul of 13, and they are the only team yet to concede a goal following three 1-0 victories, a 4-0 win and a 0-0 draw. "We are always very focused and we have not conceded a goal, even against difficult opponents like today," goalkeeper Yann Sommer said after beating Leipzig on Matchday 5. "It's beautiful to get another clean sheet, but it's a team thing." Will Inter be able to manage another shut-out against the likes of the in-form Florian Wirtz and Patrik Schick?

Did you know?

Inter did the double over Leverkusen in the 2002/03 group stage, winning 3-2 at home and 2-0 away.

It has been a mixed campaign for Brugge so far, with the Belgian club winning two, losing two and drawing one. Those results leave them still in contention for qualification, though, and captain Hans Vanaken issued a rallying cry after their Matchday 5 draw with Celtic, saying: "Before the game if you said we'd go home with a point we'd be okay with that, but we're disappointed as it could have been a win. Now we have three more games and we showed against Aston Villa we are capable of great things, so everything is possible."

Sporting are still adjusting to life post-Ruben Amorim, with a 5-1 defeat to Arsenal their first loss in the tournament this season. Despite failing to find the net in that game Viktor Gyökeres remains one of the top scorers with five goals - only Robert Lewandowski has more with seven. The Swedish forward will fancy his chances of adding to that tally in Belgium as Sporting look to get back to winning ways.

Did you know?

Sporting have only failed to score in one of their last 23 UEFA competition matches.

Leverkusen dealt Salzburg a fourth loss from five games, and with matches against Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid to follow Paris, Pepijn Lijnders' side have an almighty task to qualify from the league phase. "I still believe in the boys and that we can achieve something this season." Lijnders said. "We will have to improve in all parts of the game now."

Salzburg may take confidence from the fact that Paris are also struggling to find their best form in the tournament so far, with a 1-0 defeat to Bayern on Matchday 5 making it just one victory from five games. "We have a young team," defender Achraf Hakimi told UEFA.com. "We still have three games – three games that we have to win to stay in this competition that we love playing in and deserve to be in."

Did you know?

Paris have now won only one of their last seven Champions League games (D1 L5).

The Ukrainian side will need to clear their heads after the dramatic late turnaround in Eindhoven on Matchday 5 but Yukhym Konoplia insists they proved they can outperform high-quality opposition, as shown by their previous record against German clubs in UEFA competitions (W10 D8 L10). "The whole team is very disappointed because we completely owned the game before the sending off," said the defender. "When we played 11 against 11, we were leading 2-0, and in their stadium – I think it was a shock for PSV."

Manuel Neuer would be more than happy to see both teams complete this contest with their full complement given his thoughts after their important 1-0 victory over Paris. "We tried to find the open man and probably played better when it was 11 vs 11," said the Bayern goalkeeper, who then warned Shakhtar what they will be up against here. "The mentality and focus in every defensive action is setting us apart right now. Our willingness to work hard. The transitions after losing possession, putting the opponent under pressure to turn to the ball over and the transitions into the opponent's half."

Did you know?

Georgiy Sudakov made his 20th appearance in the Champions League proper on Matchday 5. At the age of 22 years and 87 days, he is the youngest Ukrainian player to reach the landmark.

Leipzig are peering over the precipice after losing their opening five league phase games, though that isn't the whole story. Four of those defeats came by just one goal against Atlético de Madrid, Juventus, Liverpool and Inter, a dizzying fixture list. The report card is completed with a 3-1 reverse at Celtic at the start of a tricky, winless November for the German high-fliers.

Aston Villa suffered the same fate in November, but having opened with three wins the Champions League newcomers had enough of a buffer that they could be "satisfied" with a goalless home draw against injury-hit Juventus last time out. "Three wins, one draw and one defeat is very good. We can still get into the top eight," says boss Unai Emery. The trip to Leipzig could swing the pendulum either way.

Did you know?

Villa have kept four clean sheets in five league phase outings; the only time Emiliano Martínez has been beaten was with a penalty against Club Brugge.

Brest's stunning unbeaten start to their maiden Champions League campaign ended with defeat at Barcelona but Abdallah Sima was measured when looking back on their most recent experience. "When we play these Champions League games we always know that we didn't initially expect to be here in this competition," said the forward. "It's a good thing to learn from each match, including this one, to apply to our next game against PSV."

PSV's incredible comeback in beating Shakhtar 3-2 was one of the highlights of Matchday 5 but two-goal Malik Tillman is demanding more after they gave themselves a mountain to climb. "We didn't play to our usual level," said the midfielder. "We all have to be honest about it, especially when you don't play a good game. There are a lot of things that we will analyse and then we'll have to do better next time. That's the only way to improve."

Did you know?

On Matchday 5, PSV became the first side ever to win a Champions League group/league phase game in regular time after trailing by two goals in the 86th minute.

Wednesday 11 December

Atleti did not hold back on Matchday 5, winning 6-0 at Sparta Praha, with coach Diego Simeone pleased with his side’s killer instincts. “We wanted to score as many goals as possible,” he explained. “In the new format, every margin matters.” One of only three sides yet to secure a league phase point, Slovan have cause to fear the worst.

However, their 3-2 home defeat against Milan represented a corner turned. "It was our best match in the Champions League so far,” said captain Juraj Kucka, coach Vladimír Weiss adding: “If you had told me before the game that we would score twice against Milan and still lose, I would not have believed it.” Milan’s Rafael Leão also gave the Slovak champions credit: “I must say that Slovan played very well.” The lesson: There is still hope.

Did you know?

Slovan earned a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in their last visit to the Spanish capital, in the 1991/92 European Cup first round. Unfortunately, they had already lost the first leg 2-1 at home.

Lille won 2-1 at Bologna last time out to move to ten points, but if a direct passage to the round of 16 looks like a plausible target for Les Dogues, they are keeping their ambitions to themselves. "We continue to take it match by match, it’s not over yet," said midfielder Ngal'ayel Mukau, while coach Bruno Génésio hoped cool, older heads would help his side: "I’m very happy to see the improvements of the younger players, but now we also need leaders, experienced players."

Sturm's 1-0 win against Girona on Matchday 5 was their first Champions League win in 23 years, but while they remain in the elimination places, the team are feeling ready for a battle under new coach Jürgen Säumel. "We love playing in this competition," said full-back Jusuf Gazibegović, striker Mika Biereth adding: "Anything's possible. People didn't expect us to win [against Girona], and they won't expect us to win our remaining games, but a young team like us can cause problems."

Did you know?

Lille are unbeaten in ten European home games (W8 D2), including a 1-0 win against Real Madrid and a 1-1 draw with Juventus in this season's league phase.

Milan withstood late pressure to claim their third Champions League win in a row last time out, beating Slovan Bratislava 3-2 on the road. But as the final whistle blew, Paulo Fonseca quickly set his sights on extending that streak. "We now need to concentrate on the next game," the Portuguese coach said. "Our aim is to be one of the top eight teams in the league phase." The Rossoneri are undefeated (W2 D4) in six UEFA competition meetings with their fellow European Cup winners, but the Serbian side are fresh off their most impressive performance to date as they journey to Milan.

Crvena Zvezda claimed their first points of the league phase in style on Matchday 5, powering in five unanswered goals after Stuttgart took an early lead in Belgrade. Coach Vladan Milojević revelled in a "magnificent night" and a "well-deserved win", which came after four losses to start the campaign. The Serbian side held Milan to two draws in their most recent meetings in the Europa League round of 32 in 2021, then coach Dejan Stanković insisted that Milan "did not leave the pitch with proof they are better than us". Milojević will hope they can leave Stadio San Siro with a similar feeling.

Did you know?

Crvena Zvezda have only won two of their 24 UEFA competition ties with Italian sides, their last triumph coming against Roma in 2005.

Five different scorers helped Arsenal bounce back from defeat against Inter with an emphatic win over Sporting CP in Lisbon. The Gunners had failed to score in their previous four Champions League away fixtures, but netted three by half-time as they overpowered Sporting. "I don't remember the last time we even scored away in Europe," admitted Player of the Match Bukayo Saka. "We just went out there with full confidence and put that to the back of our minds." Mikel Arteta's side will need to carry that attitude forward as they host Monaco, who ended Arsenal's 2014/15 Champions League campaign – in which Arteta made three appearances – at the round of 16 stage.

Monaco have fond memories of Arsenal Stadium, winning 3-1 on their last and only UEFA competition visit, but Adi Hütter's side must overcome the disappointment of their 3-2 defeat to Benfica if they are to repeat that triumph. "The overall feeling is that we had the ability to win the game," said forward Folarin Balogun, who traded North London for the Côte d'Azur in August 2023, but is looking forward to returning to the place where he was "raised and developed as a footballer". The match seems finely poised with both sides on ten points so will Balogun enjoy a winning return to his former club, or will it be a second setback for Hütter's side?

Did you know?

Arsenal have only lost five of their 29 meetings with French clubs in UEFA competitions.

"Five games, 12 points - that's something to be proud of," said Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin as he reflected on Dortmund's campaign, with Matchday 6 opponents Barcelona boasting an identical record as the sides meet in Germany. Old friendships and rivalries will be at play; Sahin played for Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid, while Barcelona's German boss Hansi Flick represented BVB's historic Bundesliga opponents Bayern as a player and a coach.

Then there is the matter of Robert Lewandowski, who went past the 100 mark in terms of UEFA Champions League goals on Matchday 5, and said: "Sometimes I didn’t believe I would reach this impressive figure in the Champions League. Now I’m in good company with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo." Lewandowski spent four seasons at Dortmund, then scored 27 goals in 26 games against his old club while at Bayern.

Did you know?

The sides' only previous meetings came in the 2019/20 Champions League group stage; they drew 0-0 in Dortmund and Barcelona won the return fixture 3-1 at Camp Nou.

The Dutch side have now scored three times in all three of their away games in the league phase after their remarkable 3-3 draw at Manchester City, prompting coach Brian Priske to laud their ability to thrive under pressure on the road. "That's what we talk about when we play in the Champions League," he said. "In key moments you need to be able to be clinical and show your quality so big praise to those boys... we definitely showed mentality and character, discipline and effort." But can they do the same at home? So far, it's played two, lost two, and seven goals conceded.

By contrast, Sparta Praha's coach Lars Friis is demanding a reaction from his players after a disappointing 6-0 reverse at home to Atleti. "We made many mistakes that you cannot afford to make at this level," he said. "We lost the ball when trying to combine. We need to wake up." The fact that game was only the second time in 18 European outings they had failed to score suggests the Czech outfit have the firepower to turn the tide.

Did you know?

On Matchday 5, Feyenoord became the first side to ever avoid defeat in the Champions League proper after being 3-0 down after 70 minutes.

These sides are level on eight points with identical records so far (W2 D2 L1). Juve won their first two games but have wobbled since, though a 0-0 draw in their Matchday 5 meeting with Aston Villa was very much a point gained for captain Manuel Locatelli. "We could have been more disciplined, but taking a point away from such a tough match is still a positive result," he said.

Manchester City are without a win in two Champions League games, with their 3-3 draw with Feyenoord last time out perhaps more dispiriting than their 4-1 loss at Sporting CP, given that they were 3-0 up at one point. Pep Guardiola concluded ruefully: "We've lost a lot of games lately, we are fragile and of course we needed this victory." A victory in Turin would deliver a major lift.

Did you know?

City won their first game against Juve (1-0 in the 1976/77 UEFA Cup first round), but have not beaten the Bianconeri since (D2 L3).

Benfica made it three league phase wins with their dramatic 3-2 success at Monaco but Tomás Araújo believes they can only keep that sort of form going in they perform like they did in the second half at Stade Louis II. "We could have been much better defensively [in the first half]. We were losing a bit of momentum, timing, in one-on-one duels and we made a lot of fouls," said the defender. "In the second half we were much better in that respect, we got to the ball earlier, we approached them better."

Bologna are now five points below the knockout phase play-off places after their defeat by Lille and Lukasz Skorupski knows there can be no more room for error. "This defeat hurts because we were in the game, created a lot, were good at building play, but we need to be more ruthless in front of goal," said the goalkeeper. "We still have three games left and I guarantee that as long as there's a chance, we won't give up."

Did you know?

Only one of Benfica's last 36 UEFA competition matches has finished goalless while Bologna are without a win in their last seven European matches (D2 L5).

Both teams need a pick-me-up after heavy defeats on Matchday 5 left both entrenched in the elimination places. Sebastian Hoeneß outlined where his Stuttgart team need to improve from their defeat at Crvena Zvezda, saying: "We didn't control the match, despite the ball possession. We didn't have the right rhythm; we didn't make the right choices at the right moment."

YB are without a point after their 6-1 reverse to Atalanta but with this game, and contests against Celtic and Crvena Zvezda to come, there is still the possibility of a major turnaround in their fortunes. "We kept trying but Atalanta were too good," said defender Lewin Blum. "It hurts but we can still get points this Champions League campaign."

Did you know?

Stuttgart have won only one of their last 11 UEFA competition matches (D4 L6).

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

When are the UEFA Champions League league phase matches being played? Matchday 7: 21/22 January 2025

Matchday 8: 29 January 2025

Further ahead

The 36 teams have their longest break of this season's campaign before Matchday 7 with the next games not taking place until 21 January – Benfica vs Barcelona and Atleti vs Leverkusen are among the highlights of the first night back.

Paris and Manchester City went into Matchday 6 surprisingly outside the top 16, making their head to head on 22 January a pivotal match for both.

All 36 teams play at the same time on Matchday 8 and there are some interesting sub-plots to boot. Arne Slot heads back to the Netherlands as Liverpool travel to PSV while Ángel Di María returns to Juventus, the team he left to join final round opponents Benfica.