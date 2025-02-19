Meet the Champions League round of 16 teams

League phase: W6 D1 L1 F16 A3 (3rd place)

Next: Straight to round of 16

UEFA coefficient ranking: 14

Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Gabriel (47)

Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2005/06)

Last season: Quarter-finals (L2-3agg vs Bayern)

UEFA.com Arsenal reporter Joe Terry: Aside from a 1-0 loss at Inter on Matchday 4, Arsenal's league phase performance has been nigh on exemplary. Built on the tournament's second-best defence, the goals at the other end have begun to flow more freely since the 5-1 win away to Sporting CP, followed by 3-0 home victories over Monaco and GNK Dinamo. The signs, then, are encouraging, suggesting a team that's getting better as the competition progresses.

Coach: Mikel Arteta

Assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City from 2016 to 2019, Arteta guided Arsenal to their 14th FA Cup in his first season in charge. After eighth and fifth-placed Premier League finishes in 2021 and 2022, Arteta's men led the way for the bulk of the 2022/23 campaign and for much of the run-in last term, but were overhauled late in proceedings by the relentless Cityzens on each occasion.

Key player: Martin Ødegaard

The Gunners are strong all over the pitch, but it is captain and playmaker Ødegaard who really makes them tick going forward. Signed in January 2021, initially on loan from Real Madrid, the 26-year-old's vision and range of passing have won him plenty of admirers in north London, and he won the club's Player of the Season award in 2023/24 after contributing 11 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Did you know?

﻿The Gunners ended a run of seven straight round of 16 eliminations in this competition with last season's penalty shoot-out triumph against Porto.