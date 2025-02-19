Meet the Champions League round of 16 teams
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Key players, season so far review, how they play; all you need to know about the remaining teams in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League.
The new-look knockout phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League is under way, with 16 teams still left in the competition on the road to Munich. UEFA.com profiles all the remaining contenders.
UEFA coefficient rankings are correct as of the end of the league phase.
Knockout phase at a glance
Through to round of 16 automatically
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Atleti, Barcelona, Inter, Leverkusen, Lille, Liverpool
Through to round of 16 via knockout phase play-offs
B. Dortmund, Bayern München, Benfica, Club Brugge, Feyenoord, Paris, PSV, Real Madrid
Knockout phase play-offs
18 February
Milan 1-1 Feyenoord (1-2 agg)
Atalanta 1-3 Club Brugge (2-5 agg)
Bayern München 1-1 Celtic (3-2 agg)
Benfica 3-3 Monaco (4-3 agg)
19 February
Paris Saint-Germain 7-0 Brest (10-0 agg)
PSV Eindhoven 3 -1 Juventus, aet (4-3 agg)
Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City (6-3 agg)
Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Sporting CP (3-0 agg)
The top eight sides from the league phase qualified automatically for the round of 16 and the winners of the eight knockout phase play-off ties now join them in the round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final draws on 21 February.
League phase: W6 D1 L1 F16 A3 (3rd place)
Next: Straight to round of 16
UEFA coefficient ranking: 14
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Gabriel (47)
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2005/06)
Last season: Quarter-finals (L2-3agg vs Bayern)
UEFA.com Arsenal reporter Joe Terry: Aside from a 1-0 loss at Inter on Matchday 4, Arsenal's league phase performance has been nigh on exemplary. Built on the tournament's second-best defence, the goals at the other end have begun to flow more freely since the 5-1 win away to Sporting CP, followed by 3-0 home victories over Monaco and GNK Dinamo. The signs, then, are encouraging, suggesting a team that's getting better as the competition progresses.
Coach: Mikel Arteta
Assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City from 2016 to 2019, Arteta guided Arsenal to their 14th FA Cup in his first season in charge. After eighth and fifth-placed Premier League finishes in 2021 and 2022, Arteta's men led the way for the bulk of the 2022/23 campaign and for much of the run-in last term, but were overhauled late in proceedings by the relentless Cityzens on each occasion.
Key player: Martin Ødegaard
The Gunners are strong all over the pitch, but it is captain and playmaker Ødegaard who really makes them tick going forward. Signed in January 2021, initially on loan from Real Madrid, the 26-year-old's vision and range of passing have won him plenty of admirers in north London, and he won the club's Player of the Season award in 2023/24 after contributing 11 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.
Did you know?
The Gunners ended a run of seven straight round of 16 eliminations in this competition with last season's penalty shoot-out triumph against Porto.
League phase: W5 D1 L2 F13 A6 (8th place)
Next: Straight to round of 16
UEFA coefficient ranking: 54
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Youri Tielemans (44)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1981/82)
Last season: Europa Conference League semi-finals
UEFA.com Aston Villa reporter John Atkin: The return to Europe's top table has been a long time coming for the Villans, but it has been worth the wait. Maximum points and three clean sheets from the first three games set the tone, with Jhon Durán's winner against Bayern lighting the touchpaper. Injuries and the challenge of competing at the highest level every three or four days have lowered the trajectory, but the electric atmosphere at Villa Park has helped carry them from Pot 4 into the last 16.
Coach: Unai Emery
The ex-Arsenal boss returned to English football in October 2022 with the Villans hovering above the Premier League relegation zone. Emery, a four-time Europa League winner with Sevilla and Villarreal who also claimed five major honours in two seasons with Paris, galvanised the Villa Park outfit into an eventual seventh-place finish. His side continued that run of form into midway through last season, keeping up with the division's pacesetters for much of the first half of the campaign before eventually claiming fourth spot.
Key player: Youri Tielemans
If Emiliano Martínez, Boubacar Kamara and Ollie Watkins are Villa's spine, then the Belgium playmaker is the English team's beating heart. Douglas Luiz left big velvet shoes to fill when he departed last summer and Tielemans has effortlessly slipped them on with style. Still only 27, the midfielder was just 16 when he made his Champions League debut, and Emery says that for all his technical ability it is his "mind and mentality" that make him stand out.
Did you know?
Durán's winner against Bayern on Matchday 2 stopped the German side's record unbeaten run in the league phase/group stage at 41 matches.
League phase: W6 D0 L2 F20 A12 (5th place)
Next: Straight to round of 16
UEFA coefficient ranking: 12
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Antoine Griezmann (60)
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (1973/74, 2013/14, 2015/16)
Last season: Quarter-finals (L4-5agg vs Dortmund)
UEFA.com Atleti reporter Simon Hart: Hard work, determination, resilience, knowhow. These were some of the qualities that Diego Simeone saluted after his team's comeback win over Leverkusen that took them through to the next phase. This is a side with the Simeone-driven ability to dig deep as highlighted by the fact three of their six wins came after they conceded first – before snatching victory in the 90th minute or later. As well as a strong mentality, they have real attacking quality with the magic touches of Antoine Griezmann now complemented by the scoring prowess of six-goal Julian Álvarez.
Coach: Diego Simeone
In more than 12 years in the job, Simeone has coached Los Rojiblancos to two Europa League titles, two UEFA Super Cups and two Champions League finals. In 2021, he added a second Liga title to show his powers are still undimmed. He is yet to taste Champions League glory, and it remains the one major club trophy missing from his CV.
Key player: Antoine Griezmann
At one stage regarded as one of the most underrated players of his generation, there are not many left who doubt the genius of Griezmann. Known for his footballing intelligence, relentless work off the ball and attacking vision, the Frenchman is Atleti's all-time top goalscorer but is yet to win a Liga title or Champions League with the club. Could this be the season that changes the record?
Did you know?
Atlético are unbeaten in 17 Champions League knockout matches in their own stadium under Simeone (W11 D6) and have only conceded five goals.
League phase: W5 D0 L3 F22 A12 (10th place)
Knockout phase play-off: Sporting CP 3-0 agg (W3-0 a, D0-0 h)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 8
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Serhou Guirassy (76)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1996/97)
Last season: Runners-up (L0-2 vs Real Madrid)
UEFA.com Dortmund reporter Matthias Rötters: Last season's finalists won four of their opening five games – their only defeat coming at the hands of 2023/24 winners Real Madrid – while only Barcelona found the net more often in the league phase. However, their hopes of securing a top-eight finish were dented by back-to-back defeats by Barcelona and Bologna, and Borussia have struggled to find their feet since the turn of the year. The confident aggregate victory over Sporting CP may prove the catalyst for a more consistent run of performances.
Coach: Niko Kovač
Kovac, who won the German Cup and Bundesliga as a Bayern player, has been appointed to replace Nuri Şahin. He took the reins at Eintracht Frankfurt in 2016 when they were 16th in the table and won the German Cup with them in 2018. He joined Bayern after that success and won the double there the following season, before spells at Monaco, where he scooped the Coupe de France, and Wolfsburg.
Key player: Serhou Guirassy
An imposing striker with a quick turn of pace and an innate nose for goal, Guirassy is the top scorer in this season's competition with a total of ten. The Guinean forward scored or assisted in each of Dortmund's first nine Champions League fixtures – a record he will be keen to maintain as Borussia eye another deep run into the knockout phase.
Did you know?
Guirassy made it 12 goals in his first 13 appearances in the Champions League proper in the first leg against Sporting CP. Only Erling Haaland (18 goals) scored more in his first 13 appearances.
League phase: W6 D1 L1 F28 A13 (2nd place)
Next: Straight to round of 16
UEFA coefficient ranking: 11
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Raphinha (84)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1991/92, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15)
Last season: Quarter-finals (L4-6agg vs Paris)
UEFA.com Barcelona reporter Graham Hunter: When Barcelona began the campaign going down to ten men and losing at Monaco, not even the most optimistic fan, perhaps even coach or player, would have predicted their subsequently outstanding and then 100% winning performance until Matchday 8. For the club, and their debutant coach Hansi Flick, the most crucial things were the points total and ensuring qualification for the knockout phase. But for any neutral who adores flowing, daring football, the wins against Bayern, Dortmund and then that nine-goal carnival in Lisbon against Benfica will live long in the memory.
Coach: Hansi Flick
A thoughtful and considered coach, Flick was largely employed in behind-the-scenes roles until he was appointed interim Bayern boss in 2019. He immediately guided the club to a German Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League treble, winning the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award. After further domestic success the next season, Flick sought a new challenge in charge of Germany's national team but left that position following a group stage exit at the 2022 World Cup. Flick became the third German coach in Barcelona's history after joining in May.
Key player: Lamine Yamal
Following a triumphant and record-breaking EURO 2024 with Spain, teenager Yamal has cemented his status as one of the most exciting players in the world. He became the youngest-ever player to appear in the Champions League knockout stage when fielded in the round of 16 first leg against Napoli last season aged 16 years 223 days, and he has broken several other international records since. A generational talent.
Did you know?
This is the first time two Barcelona players (Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha) have scored six goals or more in a Champions League campaign since 2015/16 (Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi).
League phase: W5 D0 L3 F20 A12 (12th place)
Knockout phase play-off: Celtic 3-2 agg (W2-1 a, D1-1 h)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 3
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Harry Kane, Minjae Kim (52)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1973/74, 1974/75, 1975/76, 2000/01, 2012/13, 2019/20)
Last season: Semi-finals (L3-4agg vs Real Madrid)
UEFA.com Bayern reporter James Thorogood: With this season's showpiece in Munich, Bayern have made no secret of their desire to contest another Champions League final on home soil like they did in 2012. After becoming the first side ever to score nine goals in a single game at Europe's top table, against GNK Dinamo on Matchday 1, the Bavarians couldn't quite produce the consistency needed to stay among the pacesetters; away losses to Aston Villa, Barcelona and Feyenoord took their top-eight hopes out of their hands, Bayern eventually finishing 12th. They left it late to beat Celtic in their knockout phase play-off tie, Alphonso Davies scoring the decisive goal in the 94th minute of the second leg.
Coach: Vincent Kompany
An inspirational centre-back who won four English titles with Manchester City, Kompany accepted his first full-time head coach role at Anderlecht in 2020 before heading back to England two years later to take charge of Burnley. In his first term at Turf Moor, his side cruised to the Championship crown, amassing 101 points in a mightily impressive campaign. Although the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League the next season, Bayern had been suitably impressed and Kompany was installed as their new coach last May.
Key player: Harry Kane
Kane immediately hit the ground running in Munich following his 2023 switch from Tottenham, finishing as the top scorer in the Bundesliga in his debut season with a remarkable 36 goals in 32 games, while he added a further eight in the Champions League to finish as joint-top scorer. The England captain will now be desperate to win an elusive first trophy with the Bavarians.
Did you know?
Bayern became the second club to reach 300 Champions League games when they triumphed away to Shakhtar on Matchday 6.
League phase: W4 D1 L3 F16 A12 (16th place)
Knockout phase play-off: Monaco 4-3 agg (W1-0 a, D3-3 h)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 15
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Vangelis Pavlidis (62)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1960/61, 1961/62)
Last season: Group stage, Europa League quarter-finals
UEFA.com Benfica reporter Carlos Machado: The Eagles are enduring a roller-coaster campaign, from the highs of beating Atleti and Juventus – and competing until the last against Barcelona – to the lows of surprising home performances against Feyenoord and Bologna. They did their job at Crvena Zvezda and Monaco and the word for them this season is unpredictability. Nobody will know what to expect going forward, but they certainly have the ability to be a competitive side at this level, as shown by the topsy-turvy knockout phase play-off win over Monaco.
Coach: Bruno Lage
Lage returned to the club for a second stint as coach when he replaced Roger Schmidt in September. The experienced 48-year-old, who had previously gained experience in youth set-ups and assistant manager positions, led Benfica to the Portuguese title in 2019 before taking the reins at Wolves and Botafogo.
Key player: Ángel Di María
The veteran attacking midfielder is still as impactful as ever, and was recently rewarded for making a major impression in his second spell at Benfica with a contract extension. The Argentinian World Cup winner scored nine goals and created 11 assists in the league in 2023/24 to show he still has what it takes to compete at the top level aged 36.
Did you know?
Benfica's home defeat by Barcelona was the first match in Champions League history, group stage/league phase to final, to finish 5-4.
League phase: W3 D2 L3 F7 A11 (24th place)
Knockout phase play-off: Atalanta 5-2 agg (W2-1 h, W3-1 a)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 22
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Brandon Mechele (45)
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (1977/78)
Last season: Europa Conference League semi-finals
UEFA.com Club Brugge reporter Brecht Schelstraete: With three wins, two draws and three defeats, inconsistency was the name of the game for Club Brugge in the league phase, but the Belgian champions did enough to qualify for the knockout phase play-offs on goal difference. Club Brugge could be a potential banana skin for anybody going forward, as they showed by impressively overcoming Europa League holders Atalanta in the knockout phase play-offs.
Coach: Nicky Hayen
Hayen worked his way up through the lower divisions before becoming the first Belgian coach to work in the Welsh Premier League during a short spell at Haverfordwest County. He returned to Belgium to take charge of Club Brugge's youth side before becoming caretaker coach of the senior team in March 2024. After guiding them to the Belgian First League title, his role was made permanent.
Key player: Hans Vanaken
The Belgian international is now 32 but he remains the beating heart of Club Brugge. The midfielder joined the club from Lokeren in summer 2015 and is closing in on 500 appearances in all competitions, while he has scored more than 100 league goals for the club. Vanaken has played every minute of the current Champions League campaign and his winner against Aston Villa was his 20th goal in European club competition for Club Brugge.
Did you know?
Club Brugge finished as runners-up in both the European Cup (1977/78) and UEFA Cup (1975/76) but only progressed to the knockout phase of the Champions League once before this season, reaching the round of 16 in 2022/23.
League phase: W4 D1 L3 F18 A21 (19th place)
Knockout phase play-off: Milan 2-1 agg (W1-0 h, D1-1 a)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 24
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Igor Paixão (53)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1969/70)
Last season: Group stage, Europa League knockout round play-offs
UEFA.com Feyenoord reporter Derek Brookman: Although Feyenoord's league phase campaign ended with a somewhat surprising 6-1 defeat at Lille, there were plenty of positives, not least entertaining away victories at Girona and Benfica, a stunning fightback to come from 3-0 down to draw at Manchester City and a memorable 3-0 home victory against Bayern. The Dutch runners-up have certainly shown they have enough firepower to trouble any opponent in this tournament, as demonstrated as they stunned Milan in the knockout phase play-offs.
Coach: Pascal Bosschaart
The former Feyenoord player has taken temporary charge after the club parted company with Brian Priske on 10 February. Bosschaart, who was previously assistant coach of Cambuur and Dordrecht for several years, has moved over from the Feyenoord academy, where he was in charge of the U21s.
Key player: Dávid Hancko
A winner of three trophies with Feyenoord since joining from Sparta Praha in 2022, the Slovakian international is capable of playing in a number of different positions across the back line but is arguably most effective as a centre-back. With seven goals and three assists last season, Hancko also poses a threat going forward and, typically of a quality modern defender, is comfortable with the ball at his feet.
Did you know?
The 3-0 victory over Bayern on Matchday 7 equalled Feyenoord's biggest win in the Champions League era (excluding qualifying). They had previously won 3-0 against Marseille in the second group stage in 1999.
League phase: W6 D1 L1 F11 A1 (4th place)
Next: Straight to round of 16
UEFA coefficient ranking: 6
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Stefan de Vrij (52)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1963/64, 1964/65, 2009/10)
Last season: Round of 16 (D2-2agg vs Atlético de Madrid, L2-3 pens)
UEFA.com Inter reporter Paolo Menicucci: Simone Inzaghi's Inter have established themselves among the European elite in recent years and they confirmed their solidity by conceding a miserly one goal in eight league phase games despite not playing defensive football. The 3-5-2 system with Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco pushing on the flanks is well-oiled like the attacking partnership between Marcus Thuram and captain Lautaro Martínez, even if goals did not come aplenty in the Champions League (four 1-0 victories) – a contrast to Serie A where the Nerazzurri scored 55 in their first 21 games.
Coach: Simone Inzaghi
A Serie A and three-time Coppa Italia winner as a player with Lazio, the 48-year-old also brought a domestic cup to Rome as a coach. He took over from Antonio Conte at Inter in summer 2021, winning the domestic Super Cup and Coppa Italia in his first campaign at the helm. He retained both those trophies and reached the Champions League final in 2022/23, and added a Serie A title last season.
Key player: Lautaro Martínez
The Argentina forward finished as Serie A top scorer in 2023/24 for the first time with 24 goals in 33 appearances in the division, the third campaign in a row he had registered more than 20. Best known for his relentless work rate, intelligent positioning and ice-cool finishing, Martínez continues to lead from the front as captain of the Nerazzurri.
Did you know?
Inter's run of five clean sheets in this league phase was their longest streak without conceding in their European Cup/Champions League history.
League phase: W5 D1 L2 F15 A7 (6th place)
Next: Straight to round of 16
UEFA coefficient ranking: 10
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Florian Wirtz (74)
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2001/02)
Last season: Europa League runners-up
UEFA.com Leverkusen reporter Matthias Rötters: Leverkusen started the league phase with a fine 4-0 win at Feyenoord, with playmaker Florian Wirtz scoring twice in his first Champions League game, and further points followed against Milan (1-0), Salzburg (5-0) and Brest (1-1). The defeats against Liverpool and Atleti showed that last year's Europa League finalists are now facing bigger opponents but they are still capable of winning every game. Qualifying for the round of 16 against Sparta Praha on Matchday 8 confirmed Xabi Alonso's men are at home at this level.
Coach: Xabi Alonso
A classy and cultured midfielder who starred for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern, Alonso has made a stunning impact as a coach at Leverkusen, guiding his side to an unbeaten Bundesliga-winning campaign and completing a domestic double. He and his team came close to making it a treble but were defeated by Atalanta in the Europa League final. Alonso is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young coaches in world football.
Key player: Granit Xhaka
The Switzerland captain has enjoyed a new lease of life since joining Leverkusen from Arsenal last summer, the midfield general playing a vitally important role in his side's remarkable campaign. A leader on and off the pitch, Xhaka is also a calming influence on the ball, rarely losing possession while also being able to regularly play killer passes.
Did you know?
Leverkusen won all four home matches in the league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League without conceding a goal.
League phase: W5 D1 L2 F17 A10 (7th place)
Next: Straight to round of 16
UEFA coefficient ranking: 30
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Alexsandro, Jonathan David (39)
Best European Cup performance: Round of 16 (2006/07, 2021/22, 2024/25)
Last season: Europa Conference League quarter-finals
UEFA.com Lille reporter Alex Clementson: You can't imagine many of a Lille disposition would have expected to find themselves in this position after that opening day defeat to Sporting CP, but here we are. That loss sparked a club-record run of 21 games without defeat in all competitions; a streak that traversed famous wins over Real Madrid and Atleti. Génésio's men have been beset by injuries at times, but that hasn't curtailed their campaign. Defensively stoic, they've married spirit and strength of character with youthful exuberance in the forward areas.
Coach: Bruno Génésio
One of France's most inventive tacticians, Génésio builds sides who like to control the ball and demands energy and positional dexterity from his players. With the coach having a long track record of harnessing precocious talent, it is no surprise his Lille team have been a joy to watch in the Champions League this season.
Key player: Jonathan David
A proven goalscorer, fresh from his joint-most prolific season in a Lille shirt (26 goals in all competitions), David is a striker with pace and power in abundance. Having already earned admiring glances from abroad, a successful season in the Champions League could cement his place among European football's top finishers.
Did you know?
Jonathan David became the highest-scoring Canadian in Champions League history, surpassing the previous record set by Tomasz Radzinski.
League phase: W7 D0 L1 F17 A5 (1st place)
Next: Straight to round of 16
UEFA coefficient ranking: 4
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Mohamed Salah (54)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1976/77, 1977/78, 1980/81, 1983/84, 2004/05, 2018/19)
Last season: Europa League quarter-finals
UEFA.com Liverpool reporter Matthew Howarth: With only a Matchday 8 defeat to PSV blemishing an otherwise perfect record, Liverpool have negotiated a tricky set of fixtures with remarkable ease. A comfortable win over Milan on Matchday 1 set the tone for Arne Slot's team, who also brushed aside Bundesliga champions Leverkusen before beating Real Madrid for the first time in 15 years. The Reds may be playing a slightly different brand of football under Slot than they did under Jürgen Klopp, but the Dutchman's more controlled style is proving no less effective.
Coach: Arne Slot
It takes a brave man to step into the enormous shoes left behind by Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool, but Slot is a coach who enjoys a challenge. The Dutchman has garnered a reputation for building teams who play fast-paced, attacking football and, after showing positive signs at Cambuur and AZ Alkmaar, it was during his time at Feyenoord that Slot came to wider prominence, leading the team to the Eredivisie title in 2022/23, a year after reaching the Conference League final. He has already helped the Reds flourish on European nights at Anfield so who would back against him reaching another showpiece?
Key player: Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's 'Egyptian King' is arguably enjoying his best season at Anfield to date with the forward contributing more than one direct goal involvement per appearance across all competitions by the end of the league phase, highlighting the ease with which he has adjusted to Arne Slot's style. At 32, Salah is showing no sign of slowing down as the Reds look to add further silverware to their trophy cabinet this term.
Did you know?
Liverpool have made it through the group stage/league phase in their last eight Champions League campaigns now.
League phase: W4 D1 L3 F14 A9 (15th place)
Knockout phase play-off: Brest 10-0 agg (W3-0 a, W7-0 h)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 5
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Achraf Hakimi (64)
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2019/20)
Last season: Semi-finals (L0-2agg vs Dortmund)
UEFA.com Paris reporter Alex Clementson: Paris struggled to hit top gear in the league phase. While wins over Girona and Salzburg boosted their challenge, their campaign became fraught with jeopardy after a dramatic late defeat at home to Atleti on Matchday 4. Luis Enrique's men have no problem fashioning chances, but converting them was their downfall until a remarkable comeback against Manchester City. There is cause for optimism, however; they were similarly underwhelming in last season's group stage, but that didn't stop them reaching the semis. Will history repeat itself this year? Their commanding dismantling of Brest suggests it might.
Coach: Luis Enrique
The former Barcelona and Real Madrid player won nine trophies during a hugely successful three-year spell in charge of the Blaugrana, including two La Liga crowns and the 2014/15 Champions League title. He led Spain to the EURO 2020 semi-finals and the 2021 Nations League final before succeeding Christophe Galtier at Paris in 2023, winning a domestic double and making it to the Champions League semi-finals in his first campaign.
Key player: Vitinha
The crucial ingredient that makes Paris tick, Vitinha is an elegant creative midfielder who also has a knack for popping up with important goals, as shown by a strike in each leg of the 6-4 aggregate win against Barcelona in last season's quarter-finals. He was included in the 2023/24 Champions League Team of the Season and will again play a crucial role for Paris in the knockout phase.
Did you know?
Paris became the first team to have seven different goalscorers in a Champions League match (Matchday 1 to final) in their 7-0 success against Brest.
League phase: W4 D2 L2 F16 A12 (14th place)
Knockout phase play-off: Juventus 4-3 agg (L2-1 a, W3-1 h aet)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 28
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Malik Tillman (47)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1987/88)
Last season: Round of 16 (L1-3agg vs Dortmund)
UEFA.com PSV reporter Derek Brookman: It took PSV until Matchday 4 to register their first win, 4-0 at home to Girona, but three victories in their subsequent four matches – the first of which was an extraordinary 3-2 triumph over Shakhtar where they were 2-0 down with 86 minutes played – set them up for progress to the knockout stages. There, they produced a memorable comeback victory to edge out Juventus in extra time and reach the last 16 for the second season in a row.
Coach: Peter Bosz
Bosz is a self-confessed disciple of the Cruyff/Guardiola school who likes his teams to press aggressively and dominate possession. He won his first top-tier league title last season as PSV claimed the Dutch Eredivisie while losing just one game, and he would now no doubt dearly love to take the Eindhoven team deep into Europe.
Key player: Luuk de Jong
Now in his second spell at PSV after scoring 112 goals in 204 appearances between 2014 and 2019, the forward and captain is a talismanic figure for Bosz's side. The former Dutch international became the club's all-time top scorer in the Champions League last season after three goals in seven matches, and his physical presence and lethal heading ability make the veteran striker an ever-dangerous prospect.
Did you know?
Against Shakhtar, PSV became the first side to win a Champions League game in normal time after trailing by two goals after 86 minutes.
League phase: W5 D0 L3 F20 A12 (11th place)
Knockout phase play-off: Man City 6-3 agg (W3-2 a, W3-1 h)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 1
Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Vinícius Júnior (61)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60, 1965/66, 1997/98, 1999/2000, 2001/02, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2021/22, 2023/24)
Last season: Winners (W2-0 vs Dortmund)
UEFA.com Real Madrid reporter Graham Hunter: An atypical performance from the reigning champions in the league phase. They rarely fail to score in this tournament but did so, twice, in consecutive away defeats to Lille and Liverpool. Moreover, Los Blancos hadn't lost at home in the Champions League group stage/league phase since 2021, but Milan broke that record on a dramatic Bernabéu night. Madrid's five goal-thriller win at Atalanta and five-goal dispatching of Salzburg emphasised that the holders still brim with character and quality. The voice of experience would say "look out rivals, Ancelotti's team are on the rise" – see their Kylian Mbappé-inspired sinking of Manchester City as evidence.
Coach: Carlo Ancelotti
The man who led Madrid to 'La Décima' in 2014 came back for a second spell in charge in summer 2021 and rewrote the history books by becoming the first coach to win the European Cup/Champions League four times before adding a fifth last term. The first coach to win championships in Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain when he led the side to the La Liga title in 2021/22, his trophy haul as Madrid boss now stands at 15, one ahead of Miguel Muñoz's previous club record.
Key player: Vinícius Júnior
Scorer in both the 2022 and 2024 Champions League finals, Vinícius Júnior has shown he is a man for the big occasion plenty of times already in his relatively young career. Boasting pace, trickery and skill in abundance, the Brazilian forward is close to unstoppable when playing at his very best.
Did you know?
Mbappé has scored 11 goals in his last five Champions League knockout phase matches in Spain.