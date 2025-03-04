UEFA Champions League round of 16: What to look out for in Wednesday's first legs

Bayern München welcome Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen while Barcelona return to Benfica in the first legs of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

UEFA.com previews all the action as the contest for quarter-final places continues.

All kick-off times are 21:00 CET unless stated.

Wednesday 5 March

Robin van Persie will be the third coach to lead Feyenoord in the Champions League this season, taking charge for their round of 16 tie after Brian Priske guided them through the league phase and Pascal Bosschaart oversaw a knockout phase play-off victory against Inter's city rivals Milan.

The former Netherlands striker featured for Feyenoord in both legs of the semi-finals as they overcame Inter on their way to the 2001/02 UEFA Cup title, and he has set his sights on another famous victory, this time from the dugout. The Rotterdam-born coach revelled in his homecoming during his introductory press conference, but quickly refocused: "I have to get back to the order of the day, which is making sure that we perform."

Inter set the defensive standard in the league phase, Leverkusen standing alone in scoring against and defeating Simone Inzaghi's men. "It's not just thanks to me," said goalkeeper Yann Sommer after earning a seventh clean sheet in the 3-0 win against Monaco on Matchday 8, adding: "We defend together. It's beautiful and I think it's the key to our success."

Inzaghi expects that fortitude to now be tested in Rotterdam. "We know it will be a challenge, but we are ready to give our all," explained the Inter coach.

Did you know?

Lautaro Martínez became only the third Inter player to score a Champions League hat-trick on Matchday 8.

A 10-0 aggregate win against French counterparts Brest made an emphatic statement of intent as Paris began their knockout phase campaign, but they must overcome the league phase's top performers to extend their journey further.

Liverpool have only been defeated once in this Champions League season, winning their other seven games, but Luis Enrique believes his team can add to that tally. "We're ready," said the Paris coach. "I feel confident we're going to enjoy this match." The sparkling form of his attackers gives reason for that optimism, with seven different goalscorers – a Champions League first – inspiring the second-leg victory against Brest.

That confident knockout phase play-off win, alongside a 4-2 league phase victory against Manchester City, has left Arne Slot in little doubt about the quality of the reigning French champions. "In Paris, we have drawn a team with real European pedigree," noted the Liverpool boss. "It is a challenge we will look forward to, knowing that we also fully deserve to be in the last 16."

His side narrowly defeated Lille in the league phase, but how will they fare against Ligue 1's frontrunners?

Did you know?

Paris' 10-0 aggregate victory against Brest was the second-largest margin of victory ever in a Champions League knockout phase tie.

Bayern left with a Champions League trophy the last time they – or anyone else – contested an all-German tie in this competition, defeating Dortmund 2-1 in the 2013 final at Wembley. Ending up on the winning side will be tough now, as it was then, with reigning German champions Leverkusen unbeaten in six games against Bayern.

"Leverkusen have a strong team and we know it's been some time since we beat them," admitted full-back Alphonso Davies, whose stoppage-time goal edged Bayern past Celtic in the knockout phase play-offs. "I'm optimistic that we will succeed now," the Canadian international added.

Leverkusen trail Bayern as they seek to defend their Bundesliga crown, but their most recent meeting with the Bavarian club gives cause for confidence. Xabi Alonso's side did not concede a single shot on target when they hosted Bayern on 15 February, leading their coach to conclude "we played almost perfectly" despite settling for a 0-0 draw.

"Unfortunately, there are games like that where the goals don't come," added midfielder Granit Xhaka. Leverkusen will hope Wednesday's meeting is not another of those.

Did you know?

With his first-leg strike against Celtic, Harry Kane became the first Bayern player to score seven or more Champions League goals in each of his first two campaigns for the club.

If the league phase meeting between these two sides is any indication, then this round of 16 tie can be counted on for plenty of drama, and even more goals. Barcelona were the eventual victors as the first-ever Champions League game to finish 5-4 played out in Lisbon.

After falling to Raphinha's late winner, Bruno Lage urged his players to learn from their Matchday 7 defeat. "We have to pick ourselves up," said the Benfica coach. "We have to look forward and learn from the result, from the last minutes of the game." The Eagles have the opportunity to show that progress now.

Hansi Flick could hardly believe what he was seeing as his team achieved that stunning turnaround win in January. "I've never experienced a comeback like that before," he said at full time. That pride was fuelled by his feeling Barcelona had overcome a strong opponent. "They are very good in transitions; they forced us to defend very deep," he remarked.

Flick will want to ward off complacency, but Robert Lewandowski's fine record against Benfica can lend some confidence. The Polish international has scored in five consecutive games against Benfica, a pair of penalties in Lisbon extending his total to nine goals in that span.

Did you know?

Benfica are one of only two teams to score four goals against Barcelona in a Champions League group stage/league phase match.

Further ahead

The second-leg matches will follow on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 March, deciding the quarter-final match-ups. See how the road to Munich is laid out with our bracket view.

The last eight will kick off the quarter-final ties on Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 April, with the return legs set for the week after.

The Munich Football Arena will host the Champions League final on 31 May 2025.