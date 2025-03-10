Champions League round of 16: Possible second-leg line-ups and team news
Monday, March 10, 2025
Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the second-leg line-ups.
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs.
We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who the injury doubts are ahead of the matches.
Tuesday 11 March
Barcelona vs Benfica (18:45 CET)
Possible XI: Szczęsny; Koundé, Eric García, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Out: Bernal (knee), Christensen (calf), Cubarsí (suspended)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Iñigo Martínez
Possible XI: Trubin; Tomás Araújo, António Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Orkun Kökçü, Aursnes, Barreiro; Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Pavlidis, Schjelderup
Out: Bah (knee), Carreras (suspended), Di María (muscular), Manu Silva (knee), Tiago Gouveia (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Amdouni, Aursnes, Bah, Barreiro, Orkun Kökçü, Otamendi
Inter vs Feyenoord
Possible XI: Josep Martínez; Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Frattesi, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto; Arnautović, Taremi
Out: Darmian (thigh), Dimarco (thigh), Zalewski (calf), Zieliński (calf)
Doubtful: Sommer (thumb)
Misses next match if booked: Asllani, Barella, Bastoni, Dumfries, Pavard
Possible XI: Wellenreuther; Read, Beelen, Hancko, Bueno; Moder, Paixão, Smal; Hadj Moussa, Carranza, Ivanušec
Out: Osman (suspended), Bijlow (knee), González (back), Hwang (muscular), Lotombo (leg), Milambo (knock), Nadje (foot), Nieuwkoop (leg), Stengs (ankle), Timber (knee), Trauner (muscular), Zerrouki (leg)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Mitchell, Trauner
Leverkusen vs Bayern München
Possible XI: Kovář; Arthur, Tah, Hermoso, Hincapie; Xhaka, Palacios; Adli, Grimaldo; Frimpong, Tella
Out: Mukiele (suspended), Belocian (cruciate ligament), Terrier (Achilles), Wirtz (foot)
Doubtful: Xhaka (illness), Tapsoba (illness)
Misses next match if booked: Andrich, Frimpong, García, Tah, Wirtz, Xhaka
Possible XI: Urbig; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane
Out: Neuer (calf), Pavlović (illness)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Gnabry, Goretzka, Sané
Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain
Possible XI: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Elliott, Luis Díaz; Núñez
Out: Bradley (hamstring), Gomez (hamstring), Morton (shoulder)
Doubtful: Gakpo (ankle)
Misses next match if booked: Elliott, Konaté, Mac Allister, Robertson, Van Dijk
Possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Barcola
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Marquinhos, Fabián Ruiz
Wednesday 12 March
Lille vs Borussia Dortmund (18:45 CET)
Possible XI: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakité, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; André, Bouaddi; Haraldsson, Mukau, Mbappé; David
Out: Zhegrova (adductor)
Doubtful: Sahraoui (match fitness), Bakker (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: David, Meunier
Possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson; Can, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Gross, Sabitzer; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy
Out: Svensson (knee), Nmecha (knee)
Doubtful: Chukwuemeka (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Beier, Couto, Gross, Ryerson, Sabitzer
Arsenal vs PSV
Possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Ødegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Sterling, Merino, Trossard
Out: Jesus (knee), Saka (hamstring), Tomiyasu (knee), Havertz (hamstring)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Martinelli, Sterling, Timber
Possible XI: Benítez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli, Mauro Júnior; Schouten, Til, Saibari; Perišić, De Jong, Lang
Out: Pepi (knee), Tillman (ankle), Bajraktarević (illness)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: De Jong, Mauro Júnior, Karsdorp, Malacia, Veerman
Aston Villa vs Club Brugge
Possible XI: Martínez; Disasi, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Rashford; Watkins
Out: Barkley (knee)
Doubtful: Asensio (unspecified), Martínez (unspecified), Onana (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Digne, Disasi, Kamara, Rashford
Possible XI: Mignolet; Sabbe, Ordoñez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onyedika, Jashari; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutglà
Out: Meijer (knee), Seys (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Onyedika, Seys, Skóraś, Tzolis, Vetlesen
Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid
Possible XI: Oblak; Llorente, Giménez, Lenglet, Galán; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Lino; Griezmann, Alvarez
Out: Koke (muscular)
Doubtful: Lenglet (unspecified), De Paul (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Correa, Giménez
Possible XI: Courtois; Valverde, Rüdiger, Raúl Asencio, Mendy; Modrić, Tchouaméni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Carvajal (knee), Ceballos (tendon), Éder Militão (knee), Vallejo (hamstring)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Camavinga, Endrick, Éder Militão, Modrić, Rüdiger, Tchouaméni