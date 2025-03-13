Priceless Moments of the Week: Lamine Yamal, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Conor Gallagher and Marco Asensio shine

Check out the milestone goals, fairy-tale storylines and eye-popping drama that defined the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs with the Mastercard Priceless Moments of the Week.

Mastercard Priceless Moments

Yamal excellence rewarded with record

Lamine Yamal made Champions League history, becoming the youngest player to score and assist in a single match at 17 years and 241 days old, as Barcelona eliminated Benfica.

"My team-mates make things much easier for me," the teenage forward said after the game. Yet his impact on the pitch spoke for itself.

Early on, Yamal created Barça's opener with a clever piece of movement. Cutting in from the right, he shaped to shoot before shimmying goalwards and, with a precision pass, picked out Raphinha's run in behind the defence.

His goal, though, was the moment that defined his night. Darting to the touchline to keep the ball in play, he outmanoeuvred his marker and then struck it just before it got away. The shot sailed past Anatoliy Trubin, rippling the net with a touch of class.

With his third goal and third assist of the campaign, Yamal broke Breel Embolo's 2014 record with Basel – a reminder of how quickly he's making his mark on the European stage.

Highlights: Barcelona 3-1 Benfica

Donnarumma's penalty-saving prowess

Gianluigi Donnarumma played the role of Paris's hero, saving two penalties in their last-16 shoot-out to send his side past Liverpool and into the quarter-finals.

The first save came with a sprawling dive to his left, his two-gloved stop snuffing out the power in Darwin Núñez's effort, giving Paris the upper hand. As the pressure mounted, Donnarumma promptly read Curtis Jones' run-up, anticipated the direction, and got low to block the shot with a strong hand.

After four flawless penalties, Paris secured a 4-1 spot-kicks win and a place in the next round. "Everyone was angry" following the first-leg defeat, Donnarumma said. "I think we can go far in this Champions League campaign."

The goalkeeper's performance at Anfield echoed his memorable consecutive saves in Italy's EURO 2020 final triumph, once again on English soil.

Highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Paris (1-4 pens)

Gallagher fastest ever on night of firsts

Conor Gallagher made Champions League history, scoring after just 28 seconds – the fastest goal ever by an English player – as Atlético de Madrid looked to turn the tide against Real Madrid in their last-16 decider.

The move began with Gallagher himself, feeding Julián Alvarez before Rodrigo De Paul sent a low ball into the box. Alvarez let it run, and Gallagher, having muscled ahead of his marker close to goal, stretched to guide it home.

The goal – the midfielder's first in European competition – also made him the first Englishman to score in a Madrid derby between Atleti and Real.

Roy Makaay's 10-second strike in 2007 remains the fastest in Champions League history, but Gallagher carved out his own place in the record books nonetheless.

Highlights: Atleti 1-0 Real Madrid (2-4 pens)

Asensio impact inspires Aston Villa

"Let's keep dreaming," wrote Marco Asensio on his X account, after he added two more goals to his Aston Villa tally to see them through to the last eight.

Introduced at half-time, the winger broke the deadlock within five minutes, driving a shot high into the net. Ian Maatsen struck soon after, before Asensio wrapped up the victory – just as he had in the first leg – guiding in Villa's third.

Interestingly, 11 of his 15 goals in the competition have come in the knockout rounds, with all but his three strikes this month against Club Brugge having been scored in a Real Madrid shirt. That record is bettered only by Raúl González among Spanish players, who logged 18 goals in the tournament's knockout phase.