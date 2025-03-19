Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

2025/26 Champions League: Who is qualifying for the league phase as it stands?

Wednesday, March 19, 2025

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase qualifiers as it stands.

Barcelona are top of the La Liga standings in Spain
Barcelona are top of the La Liga standings in Spain Getty Images

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League will be the second to be played under the new 36-team league phase format.

Last updated: 09:00 CET on Wednesday 19 March

2025/26 league phase qualifiers as it stands

2024/25 UEFA Champions League winner (1): TBC
2024/25 UEFA Europa League winner (1): TBC
England (4): Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea
Italy (4): Inter, Napoli, Atalanta, Bologna
Spain (4): Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Athletic Club
Germany (4): Bayern München, Bayer Leverkusen, Mainz, Eintracht Frankfurt
France (3): Paris, Marseille, Monaco
Netherlands (2): Ajax, PSV
Portugal (1): Sporting CP
Belgium (1): Genk
Czechia (1): Slavia Praha
Türkiye (1): Galatasaray﻿
European Performance Spots (2): Manchester City, Villarreal
Qualifying rounds – champions path (5): TBC
Qualifying rounds – league path (2): TBC

Inline related articles

2025/26 Champions League: Format, dates, draws, final
Live 12/03/2025

2025/26 Champions League: Format, dates, draws, final

All you need to know about the 71st season of Europe's elite club competition.
What happens if the UEFA Champions League winners have also qualified for the league phase via their domestic league position?
Live 19/03/2025

What happens if the UEFA Champions League winners have also qualified for the league phase via their domestic league position?

What happens if the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League winners have already earned a league phase place via their domestic league position?
2025/26 UEFA Champions League: Which teams are in the European Performance Spots as it stands?
Live 19/03/2025

2025/26 UEFA Champions League: Which teams are in the European Performance Spots as it stands?

Manchester City and Villarreal currently occupy next season's European Performance Spots.
What happens if the UEFA Europa League winners have also qualified for the league phase of the Champions League via their domestic league position?
Live 19/03/2025

What happens if the UEFA Europa League winners have also qualified for the league phase of the Champions League via their domestic league position?

What happens if the UEFA Europa League winners have already qualified for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League via their domestic league position?

Which teams compete in the 36-team league phase?

Twenty-five teams will qualify automatically by virtue of their domestic league placing, with the holders of the Champions League and Europa League also both guaranteed a spot. Rebalancing is required if either of those title winners also qualify automatically via their domestic league placing (see below).

Two further places will be filled by the European Performance Spots (see below), while seven final teams will seal their place via qualifying.

Full explainer: Champions League winner rebalancing
Full explainer: Europa League winner rebalancing
Full explainer: European Performance Spots

The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams are suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, March 19, 2025