2025/26 Champions League: Who is qualifying for the league phase as it stands?
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Article summary
The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase qualifiers as it stands.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League will be the second to be played under the new 36-team league phase format.
Last updated: 09:00 CET on Wednesday 19 March
2025/26 league phase qualifiers as it stands
2024/25 UEFA Champions League winner (1): TBC
2024/25 UEFA Europa League winner (1): TBC
England (4): Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea
Italy (4): Inter, Napoli, Atalanta, Bologna
Spain (4): Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Athletic Club
Germany (4): Bayern München, Bayer Leverkusen, Mainz, Eintracht Frankfurt
France (3): Paris, Marseille, Monaco
Netherlands (2): Ajax, PSV
Portugal (1): Sporting CP
Belgium (1): Genk
Czechia (1): Slavia Praha
Türkiye (1): Galatasaray
European Performance Spots (2): Manchester City, Villarreal
Qualifying rounds – champions path (5): TBC
Qualifying rounds – league path (2): TBC
Which teams compete in the 36-team league phase?
Twenty-five teams will qualify automatically by virtue of their domestic league placing, with the holders of the Champions League and Europa League also both guaranteed a spot. Rebalancing is required if either of those title winners also qualify automatically via their domestic league placing (see below).
Two further places will be filled by the European Performance Spots (see below), while seven final teams will seal their place via qualifying.
Full explainer: Champions League winner rebalancing
Full explainer: Europa League winner rebalancing
Full explainer: European Performance Spots
The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams are suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.