2025/26 Champions League: Who is qualifying for the league phase as it stands?

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League will be the second to be played under the new 36-team league phase format.

Last updated: 09:00 CET on Wednesday 19 March

2025/26 league phase qualifiers as it stands

2024/25 UEFA Champions League winner (1): TBC

2024/25 UEFA Europa League winner (1): TBC

England (4): Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea

Italy (4): Inter, Napoli, Atalanta, Bologna

Spain (4): Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Athletic Club

Germany (4): Bayern München, Bayer Leverkusen, Mainz, Eintracht Frankfurt

France (3): Paris, Marseille, Monaco

Netherlands (2): Ajax, PSV

Portugal (1): Sporting CP

Belgium (1): Genk

Czechia (1): Slavia Praha

Türkiye (1): Galatasaray﻿

European Performance Spots (2): Manchester City, Villarreal

Qualifying rounds – champions path (5): TBC

Qualifying rounds – league path (2): TBC

Inline related articles

Which teams compete in the 36-team league phase?

Twenty-five teams will qualify automatically by virtue of their domestic league placing, with the holders of the Champions League and Europa League also both guaranteed a spot. Rebalancing is required if either of those title winners also qualify automatically via their domestic league placing (see below).

Two further places will be filled by the European Performance Spots (see below), while seven final teams will seal their place via qualifying.

Full explainer: Champions League winner rebalancing

Full explainer: Europa League winner rebalancing

Full explainer: European Performance Spots

The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams are suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.