Champions League semi-finalists: Head-to-head records against all future opponents

Lowdown on the contenders

Semi-final ties Arsenal vs Paris

Barcelona vs Inter

Paris P5 W2 D3 L0 F7 A4

Barcelona P9 W1 D2 L6 F11 A22

Inter P3 W1 D0 L2 F5 A5

League phase: Arsenal 2-0 Paris

Inter P12 W6 D4 L2 F17 A10

Arsenal P9 W6 D2 L1 F22 A11

Paris P15 W6 D4 L5 F28 A27

2022/23 group stage: Barcelona 3-3 Inter

All the fixtures and results

Barcelona P12 W2 D4 L6 F10 A17

Arsenal P3 W2 D0 L1 F5 A5

Paris N/A

Inter vs Arsenal: Henry's 2003 masterclass

Arsenal P5 W0 D3 L2 F4 A7

Barcelona P15 W5 D4 L6 F27 A28

Inter N/A