Champions League semi-finalists: Head-to-head records against all future opponents
Thursday, April 17, 2025
How have the last four fared against all their possible opponents for the rest of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League?
The four remaining clubs in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League know their paths to Munich with the semi-final ties locked in and a showpiece in Germany tantalisingly close.
UEFA.com considers each team's next and potential future opponents and looks back at their previous meetings across UEFA's club competitions.
Semi-final ties
Arsenal vs Paris
Barcelona vs Inter
Arsenal
Semi-finals
Paris P5 W2 D3 L0 F7 A4
Final
Barcelona P9 W1 D2 L6 F11 A22
Inter P3 W1 D0 L2 F5 A5
Barcelona
Semi-finals
Inter P12 W6 D4 L2 F17 A10
Final
Arsenal P9 W6 D2 L1 F22 A11
Paris P15 W6 D4 L5 F28 A27
Inter
Semi-finals
Barcelona P12 W2 D4 L6 F10 A17
Final
Arsenal P3 W2 D0 L1 F5 A5
Paris N/A
Paris Saint-Germain
Semi-finals
Arsenal P5 W0 D3 L2 F4 A7
Final
Barcelona P15 W5 D4 L6 F27 A28
Inter N/A