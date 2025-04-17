Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Get
Champions League semi-finalists: Head-to-head records against all future opponents

Thursday, April 17, 2025

How have the last four fared against all their possible opponents for the rest of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League?

Arsenal and Paris faced each other in the league phase of the Champions League earlier this season
Arsenal and Paris faced each other in the league phase of the Champions League earlier this season Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The four remaining clubs in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League know their paths to Munich with the semi-final ties locked in and a showpiece in Germany tantalisingly close.

UEFA.com considers each team's next and potential future opponents and looks back at their previous meetings across UEFA's club competitions.

Lowdown on the contenders

Semi-final ties

Arsenal vs Paris
Barcelona vs Inter

Arsenal

Semi-finals
Paris P5 W2 D3 L0 F7 A4

Final
Barcelona P9 W1 D2 L6 F11 A22
Inter P3 W1 D0 L2 F5 A5

League phase: Arsenal 2-0 Paris

Barcelona

Semi-finals
Inter P12 W6 D4 L2 F17 A10

Final
Arsenal P9 W6 D2 L1 F22 A11
Paris P15 W6 D4 L5 F28 A27

2022/23 group stage: Barcelona 3-3 Inter
All the fixtures and results

Inter

Semi-finals
Barcelona P12 W2 D4 L6 F10 A17

Final
Arsenal P3 W2 D0 L1 F5 A5
Paris N/A

Inter vs Arsenal: Henry's 2003 masterclass

Paris Saint-Germain

Semi-finals
Arsenal P5 W0 D3 L2 F4 A7

Final
Barcelona P15 W5 D4 L6 F27 A28
Inter N/A

Flashback: Classic 2017 Paris vs Barcelona clash

