UEFA Champions League final: How to pronounce the players' names correctly

UEFA.com's ongoing mission to ensure that the world's football fans get the players' names right keeps rolling into the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final.

We have selected some of the trickiest names from the Paris and Inter squads that do not quite sound the way they look in English.

Build-up to the final

Ousmane Dembélé – Dem-bay-lay

Désiré Doué – Dey-zeer-ray Doo-eh

Achraf Hakimi – Ash-raf Ha-kee-mee

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Ker-vee-chay Kva-rats-kay-lee-a

Marquinhos – Mar-keen-yos

João Neves – Zho-ow Nevsh

Gonçalo Ramos – Gone-zah-low Ram-moss

Fabián Ruiz – Roo-eeth

Warren Zaïre-Emery – Z-eye-err Em-er-ee

Francesco Acerbi – A-chair-bee

Marko Arnautović – Ar-now-toe-vitch

Hakan Çalhanoğlu – Chal-han-oh-loo

Stefan de Vrij – Duh-vray

Denzel Dumfries – Dum-frees

Lautaro Martínez – Luh-tah-roh Mar-tee-nez

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Hen-reekh M'kee-tar-ee-yan

Mehdi Taremi – Meh-dee Tah-ray-me

Marcus Thuram – Too-ram

Nicola Zalewski – Nee-koh-lah Zah-lev-ski

Piotr Zieliński – Pee-otra Sher-lin-ski

