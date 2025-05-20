Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
UEFA Champions League final: How to pronounce the players' names correctly

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

UEFA.com gives a phonetic guide to the trickiest Paris and Inter players.

UEFA.com's ongoing mission to ensure that the world's football fans get the players' names right keeps rolling into the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final.

We have selected some of the trickiest names from the Paris and Inter squads that do not quite sound the way they look in English.

Build-up to the final

Paris

Ousmane Dembélé – Dem-bay-lay
Désiré Doué – Dey-zeer-ray Doo-eh
Achraf Hakimi – Ash-raf Ha-kee-mee
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Ker-vee-chay Kva-rats-kay-lee-a
Marquinhos – Mar-keen-yos
João Neves – Zho-ow Nevsh
Gonçalo Ramos – Gone-zah-low Ram-moss
Fabián Ruiz – Roo-eeth
Warren Zaïre-Emery – Z-eye-err Em-er-ee

Inter

Francesco Acerbi – A-chair-bee
Marko Arnautović – Ar-now-toe-vitch
Hakan Çalhanoğlu – Chal-han-oh-loo
Stefan de Vrij – Duh-vray
Denzel Dumfries – Dum-frees
Lautaro Martínez – Luh-tah-roh Mar-tee-nez
Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Hen-reekh M'kee-tar-ee-yan
Mehdi Taremi – Meh-dee Tah-ray-me
Marcus Thuram – Too-ram
Nicola Zalewski – Nee-koh-lah Zah-lev-ski
Piotr Zieliński – Pee-otra Sher-lin-ski

UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football
