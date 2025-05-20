UEFA Champions League final: How to pronounce the players' names correctly
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
UEFA.com gives a phonetic guide to the trickiest Paris and Inter players.
UEFA.com's ongoing mission to ensure that the world's football fans get the players' names right keeps rolling into the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final.
We have selected some of the trickiest names from the Paris and Inter squads that do not quite sound the way they look in English.
Paris
Ousmane Dembélé – Dem-bay-lay
Désiré Doué – Dey-zeer-ray Doo-eh
Achraf Hakimi – Ash-raf Ha-kee-mee
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Ker-vee-chay Kva-rats-kay-lee-a
Marquinhos – Mar-keen-yos
João Neves – Zho-ow Nevsh
Gonçalo Ramos – Gone-zah-low Ram-moss
Fabián Ruiz – Roo-eeth
Warren Zaïre-Emery – Z-eye-err Em-er-ee
Inter
Francesco Acerbi – A-chair-bee
Marko Arnautović – Ar-now-toe-vitch
Hakan Çalhanoğlu – Chal-han-oh-loo
Stefan de Vrij – Duh-vray
Denzel Dumfries – Dum-frees
Lautaro Martínez – Luh-tah-roh Mar-tee-nez
Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Hen-reekh M'kee-tar-ee-yan
Mehdi Taremi – Meh-dee Tah-ray-me
Marcus Thuram – Too-ram
Nicola Zalewski – Nee-koh-lah Zah-lev-ski
Piotr Zieliński – Pee-otra Sher-lin-ski