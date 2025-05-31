Désiré Doué named official 2025 UEFA Champions League final Player of the Match
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Désiré Doué has been named PlayStation® Player of the Match for the 2025 UEFA Champions League final.
Doué, 19, become the first teenager in Champions League history to score twice in a final, registering Paris' second and third goals in their emphatic 5-0 win against Inter in the Munich showpiece.
The UEFA Technical Observer Group said: "Two goals and an assist in a UEFA Champions League final at the age of only 19 is incredible. He played with unbelievable maturity, was very generous in laying up [Achraf] Hakimi for his goal and also worked very hard in defence."
Doué said: “I have no words. That was just incredible for me, simply incredible."
Player of the Match: Previous finals
2024: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)
2023: Rodri (Manchester City)
2022: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
2021: N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea)
2020: Kingsley Coman (Bayern)
2019: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
2018: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
2017: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
2016: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
2015: Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)
2014: Ángel Di María (Real Madrid)
2013: Arjen Robben (Bayern München)
2012: Didier Drogba (Chelsea)
2011: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
2010: Diego Milito (Inter)
2009: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)
2008: Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United)
2007: Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan)
2006: Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona)
2005: Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)
2004: Deco (Porto)
2003: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)
2002: Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid)
2001: Oliver Kahn (Bayern München)