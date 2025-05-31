Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Désiré Doué named official 2025 UEFA Champions League final Player of the Match

Saturday, May 31, 2025

Désiré Doué has been named official Player of the Match for the 2025 UEFA Champions League final.

Désiré Doué receives his Player of the Match award from Marcelo
Désiré Doué receives his Player of the Match award from Marcelo Getty Images

Désiré Doué has been named PlayStation® Player of the Match for the 2025 UEFA Champions League final.

Doué, 19, become the first teenager in Champions League history to score twice in a final, registering Paris' second and third goals in their emphatic 5-0 win against Inter in the Munich showpiece.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group said: "Two goals and an assist in a UEFA Champions League final at the age of only 19 is incredible. He played with unbelievable maturity, was very generous in laying up [Achraf] Hakimi for his goal and also worked very hard in defence."

Doué said: “I have no words. That was just incredible for me, simply incredible."

Player of the Match: Previous finals

2024: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)
2023: Rodri (Manchester City)
2022: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
2021: N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

2020: Kingsley Coman (Bayern)
2019: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
2018: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
2017: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
2016: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
2015: Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)
2014: Ángel Di María (Real Madrid)
2013: Arjen Robben (Bayern München)
2012: Didier Drogba (Chelsea)
2011: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2010: Diego Milito (Inter)
2009: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)
2008: Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United)
2007: Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan)
2006: Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona)
2005: Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)
2004: Deco (Porto)
2003: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)
2002: Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid)
2001: Oliver Kahn (Bayern München)

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Selected for you

Every Player of the Match
Live 31/05/2025

Every Player of the Match

See who took the official Player of the Match award after every Champions League game this season.
All-time honours board
Live 31/05/2025

All-time honours board

Real Madrid lead the way with 15 European Cups, with AC Milan, Bayern and Liverpool their closest challengers.