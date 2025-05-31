Désiré Doué named official 2025 UEFA Champions League final Player of the Match

Désiré Doué has been named PlayStation® Player of the Match for the 2025 UEFA Champions League final.

Doué, 19, become the first teenager in Champions League history to score twice in a final, registering Paris' second and third goals in their emphatic 5-0 win against Inter in the Munich showpiece.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group said: "Two goals and an assist in a UEFA Champions League final at the age of only 19 is incredible. He played with unbelievable maturity, was very generous in laying up [Achraf] Hakimi for his goal and also worked very hard in defence."

Doué said: “I have no words. That was just incredible for me, simply incredible."